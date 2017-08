Fat ewes sell to £100 at Hilltown Mart

Fat lambs: Seaforde farmer £93 for 27kg (344ppk), £88 for 22.5kg (391ppk), £79 for 21kg (366ppk). Rathfriland farmer £91 for 24.5kg (366ppk), £86.50 for 23kg (366ppk). Hilltown farmer £90 for 21kg (428ppk). Castlewellan farmer £85 for 22kg (371ppk). Newry farmer £85 for 24kg (354ppk). Hilltown farmer £84 for 23kg (357ppk). Mayobridge farmer £83.50 for 21kg (397ppk), £80 for 20.5kg (392ppk). Kilkeel farmer £79 for 22kg (357ppk). Hilltown farmer £78.50 for 21kg (361ppk). Kilkeel farmer £78 for 21kg (371ppk).

Store lambs: Mayobridge farmer £72 for 18kg (393ppk). Hilltown farmer £69 for 18kg (356ppk), £67.50 for 17.5kg (388ppk). Rostrevor farmer £67 for 18kg (372ppk). Rathfriland farmer £66.50 for 17kg (391ppk). Banbridge farmer £66 for 18kg (362ppk), £64 for 16kg (385ppk). Kilkeel farmer £65.50 for 17kg (380ppk). Mayobridge farmer £64 for 16kg (392ppk). Castlewellan farmer £63 for 15kg (398ppk).

Breeding ewes: Newry farmer £116.

Fat/grazing ewes: Rathfriland farmer £100. Hilltown farmer £80 (twice), £70 (twice). Kilcoo farmer £77, £75. Castlewellan farmer £70. Rathfriland farmer £63. Mayobridge farmer £60, £55.

Cows: Kilkeel farmer £1,295 for 608kg. Newry farmer £1,200 for 780kg. Forkhill farmer £1,090 for 658kg. Banbridge farmer £1,000 for 792kg. Rostrevor farmer £980 for 536kg (182ppk).

Cows and calves: Kilcoo farmer £1,495. Dromore farmer £1,450. Rostrevor farmer £1,385. Hilltown farmer £1,370. Mayobridge farmer £1,060. Downpatrick farmer £1,050. Castlewellan farmer £1,040.

Heifers: Newry farmer £1,040 for 598kg (173ppk). Whitecross farmer £1,015 for 442kg (229ppk). Kilcoo farmer £1,000 for 578kg (173ppk). Castlewellan farmer £985 for 458kg (215ppk). Newry farmer £970 for 538kg (180ppk). Ballyholland farmer £960 for 402kg (238ppk). Castlewellan farmer £950 for 440kg (215ppk). Whitecross farmer £920 for 484kg (190ppk), £900 for 424kg (213ppk).

Bullocks: Annalong farmer £1,490 for 706kg (221ppk), £1,445 for 708kg (204ppk), £1,375 for 750kg (183ppk). Newry farmer £1,390 for 702kg (198ppk). Rathfriland farmer £1,370 for 688kg (199ppk), £1,300 for 662kg (196ppk), £1,210 for 588kg (205ppk). Kilcoo farmer £1,360 for 714kg (190ppk). Katesbridge farmer £1,200 for 660kg (181ppk). Kilcoo farmer £1,160 for 632kg (183ppk).

Weanling males: Mayobridge farmer £1,000 for 512kg (195ppk). Hilltown farmer £670 for 310kg (216ppk). Annalong farmer £600 for 310kg (194ppk), £600 for 326kg (184ppk), £600 for 308kg (195ppk).

Weanling heifers: Castlewellan farmer £830 for 464kg (178ppk). Hilltown farmer £720 for 340kg (211ppk).Dromore farmer £660 for 316kg (208ppk), £570 for 240kg (237ppk). Castlewellan farmer £450 for 220kg (204ppk), £450 for 264kg (170ppk).