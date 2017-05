Fat lambs sell to £100 at Gortin Mart

A great entry of sheep at Gortin Mart with fat lambs selling to £100 on Monday, store lambs £75.50, fat ewes £100 and ewes and lambs £215.

FAT LAMBS

P and M Mullan £100/28kg, Sarah Rosborough £98.20/27kg, Aidan Morris £97.80/25kg, Raymond Bowden £97.80/26kg, Sam Hughes £96.20/24kg, Gorthill Farms £96/21kg, Gerard Devlin £96/27kg, Nuala and Raymond Thom £95/24kg, Liam Furay £95/24kg, P and M Mullan £94/23kg, A Devine £94/22kg, Mark McGurk £93.50/21kg, Seamus Conway £92.50/30kg, John Beattie £91.80/23kg, Raymond Bowden £91/21kg, William Martin £90/21kg, James Morrison £89/23kg, £88.50/22kg,William Martin £87.50/23kg, Gerard Devlin £86, Gerard O’Neill £77/23kg, Gerard Devlin £76/26kg.

STORE LAMBS: Charles Beattie £75.50, Gerard O’Neill £75, P and M Mullan £71, Patrick McCullagh £71, Enda McAleer £71, Mark Anderson £70.

FAT EWES: Sam Hughes £100, Malcolm Fleming £90, Preston Farms £85.50, Kieran McGrath £80, Cathal Nugent £78, Nuala and Raymond Thom £77, John Beattie £73, £70, J and R Buchanan £70, A Devine £65, E Conway £63.

EWES & LAMBS: Mark McGurk £215, £215, £158, £125, £118, Ashley Bowden £182, Cathal Nugent £190, Brian Thompson £175, £170, £168, £165, Gerard Devlin £175, Kieran Gallagher £170, Mark Campton £165, £138, Francis McEldowney £166, £162 £155, Raymond Bowden £158, Seamus Conway £158, Cathal Nugent £148, Kieran Gallagher 3145, £145, Damien Kirk £142, Bracken Hill Farms £15, Ashley Bowden £135, £135 James McGarvey £130, £130, £128, Raymond Bowden £125, Hugh Lagan £120, Kevin Carlin £120.