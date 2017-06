Fat lambs sell to £120 for 27kg at Gortin Mart

At Gortin Mart on Monday fat lambs sold to £120. There was another week of exceptional prices.

FAT LAMBS: Patrick McCullagh £120/27kg, Kevin McCrumlish £119/29kg, Leona Young £115/24kg, R Scott £115.50/23kg, John Lowe £112/26kg, Sam Hughes £111/26kg, C Mullan £107/24kg, Brian Lynch £106.80/22kg, A McFarland £106.50/21kg, Stephen Watt £106.50/25kg, Gary McDonald £106/22kg, Patrick McCullagh £105.50/24kg, Arthur Devenney £104.80/25kg, W Lytle £104.20/21kg, P and M Mullan £104/21kg, Declan McGee £103.50/22kg, William Martin £103.20/21kg, Gary Lecky £103/21kg, M Scott £102.50/22kg, Seamus McGlinchy £102.50/21kg, William Ballantine £102/22kg, K Quinn £102/22kg, Mark Armstrong £101/21kg, A Devine £100/20kg, R Scott £99.80/20kg, A McKelvey £99/20kg, S Lavery £98.50/21kg, L O'Neill £97.50/20kg, Charles Beattie £95.20/21kg, Sam Alexander £92/20kg, T Conlin £91/20kg.

FAT EWES: Allan Speer £98.50, K Kearney £92, John Lowe £89, A McFarland £89, Allan Speer £88, Gary McDonald £84, Sean McDonald £82, K Quinn £80, Joseph Kerlin £80, Paul McAuley £79, Sean McDonald £78, E Steele £77, A Devine £77.

EWES & LAMBS: Conal Houston £185, £152, £98, Ben Elliott £172, E Steele £170, £158, £142, C Eastwood £120, £100.

RAMS: E Steele £220, £165, A McFarland £101, Patrick McCullagh £82, A McKelvey £78.