Fat lambs sell to £80 at Downpatrick Mart

At the weekly sheep sale at Downpatrick on Saturday 14th January fat lambs sold to £80.00 and fat ewes to £71.00.

Lighter weight lambs sold to £3.70ppk.

Leading prices in all categories as follows:

FAT LAMBS: Ballygowan farmer 26kg, £80.00, Ballynahinch farmer 29kg, £80.00, Ballygowan farmer 26kg, £80.00, Castlescreen farmer 31kg, £80.00, Drumnaquoile farmer 25kg, £79.50, Ballyculter farmer 24kg, £79.50, Downpatrick farmer 26kg, £78.00, Ardglass farmer 23kg, £78.00, Strangford farmer 24kg, £77.50, Ballynahinch farmer 25kg, £75.80, Seaforde farmer 30kg, £74.00, Ballynahinch farmer 22kg, £71.00, Loughinisland farmer 25kg, £69.50, Drumaroad farmer 19kg, £68.50, Lisburn farmer 18kg, £67.00 and 13kg, £42.00.

FAT EWES: Tullymurray farmer £71, Seaforde farmer £65, Saintfield farmer £60 and Downpatrick farmer £50.