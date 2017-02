Fat lambs sell to £85.00, fat ewes to £96.00 at Armoy Mart

A good turnout of 628 sheep last Wednesday night met with a very good trade for all sorts of sheep.

Fat lambs sold to £85.00, fat ewes to £96.00, breeding sheep made up to £130.

Dan McAuley, Cushendall, 24 ¼kgs, £85.00. Uel Ramage, Bushmills, 25kgs, £83.00. Liam Devlin, Armoy, 26kgs, £83.00. Alistair Bartlett, Ballymoney, 24kgs, £82.80. Robert Hanna, Ballymoney, 26kgs, £83.00. Paul McClafferty, Loughguile, 25kgs, £82.20. P McNeill, Ballycastle, 25kgs, £80.00. B Blaney, Cushendall, 26kgs, £80.00. Roy Watton, Ballybogey, 23kgs, £79.20. W G McConaghy, Ballintoy, 23kgs, £79.00. John Heggarty, Ballymoney, 23kgs, £78.00.

FAT EWES: Bushmills Farmer, Texels, £96.00. B Blaney, Cushendall, c/bs £70.00. D Mathews, Ballycastle, c/bs £68.00. Wm Morrison, Mosside, Texels £72.00. Uel Ramgae, Bushmills, c/bs £70.00. W Peden, Ballymoney, c/bs £72.00. Robt McHenry, Ballycastle, Cheviots, £72.50. Dan McBride, Ballycastle, Texel, £74.00. Wm Moore, Coleraine, Tex, £72.00. Alistair Bartlett, Ballymoney, Suff, £76.50.

STORE LAMBS: G McIlroy, Ballycastle, 4 Suff, £74.50. G Ramage, Bushmills, 22 Suff, £74.50. P McCaughan, Ballycastle, 6 Tex, £71.00. Roy Watton, Ballymoney, 9 Tex, £66.80. John McLaughlin, Bushmills, 5 Tex, £69.00.

Sale every Wednesday night.

Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.