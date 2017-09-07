Fat lambs sell to £85 and store lambs to £69 at Armoy Mart

Just under 3,000 head were on offer at last Wednesday’s sale in Armoy Mart.

Fat lambs sold to £85.00, store lambs sold to £69.00, fat ewes peaked at £84.00 with breeding ewes selling to £150.

FAT LAMBS: Wilson Carson, Cloughmills, 26kgs, £85.00. John Devlin, Armoy, 25kgs, £85.00. Daniel McCouaig, Ballycastle, 26kgs, £82.50. Jas Reilly, Ballycastle, 24kgs, £82.50. Sally Kidd, Ballyclare, 25kgs, £81.00. Thomas Shields, Kilrea, 22kgs, £79.50. Galbraith Bros, Coleraine, 22kgs, £78.80. D Stirling, Ballymoney, 22kgs, £77.00.

STORE LAMBS: Pat Watson, Armoy, 11 Charollais, £69.00. Ray Higgins, Martinstown, 22 Texel, £67.00. Martin Gillan, Ballyvoy, 77 Suffolk, £67.00. S Currie, Mosside, 20 Charollais, £65.50. Sally Kidd, Ballyclare, 19 Texel, £65.80. B McDonnell, Cushendall, 12 Suffolk, £66.00. John McKillop, Cushendall, 71, Suffolk, £64.00. S McDonnell, Ballycastle, 20 Texel, £64.00. M Gillan, Ballyvoy, 21 Texel £64.00. Thomas Hughes, Martinstown, 41 Texel, £63.000. Jas Carey, Martinstown, 65 Texel, £60.00. Terence McGarry, Armoy, 20 Texel, £61.50. John McHenry, Mosside, 29 Suffolk, £60.00, 40 Texel, £59.50.

EWE LAMBS: William Moore, Macosquin (mules), 12, £97.00, 12, £90.00, 12, £88.00, 12, £86.00, 12, £85.00. Joe McQuillan, Carnlough, 10 mules, £85.00. J McCaughan, Ballycastle, 26 Texel, £87.50. D O’Boyle, Glenariffe, 8 mules £85.00. Seamus McKeegan, Cushendall, 15 B/F, £90.00.

HOGGETS: Des McKeeman, Bushmills, 11 mules, £150, 10, £132. A Laverty, Armoy, 10 crossbreds £140. Craig McMillan, Bushmills, 10 mules, £138, 10, £134, 10, £130. Huey Bros, Armoy, 10 Suffolk, £133. John McGill, Ballycastle, 10 Texel, £137, 8, £130. Robert McKendry, Bushmills, 10 mules, £134.

Sale every Wednesday night.

Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.