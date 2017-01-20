Fat lambs sell to £85 at Armoy Mart

Another good turnout of sheep last Wednesday night saw fat lambs sell to £85.00.
Fat ewes peaked at £80.00, breeding ewes were a great trade topping at £131.
FAT LAMBS: S McConaghy, Bushmills, 27kgs, £85.00. Paul McAllister, Kilrea, 26kgs, £84.80. Alan McClements, Ballymoney, 24kgs, £83.60. Wm Kerr, Ahoghill, 23kgs, £82.00. D McKinley, Armoy, 23kgs, £81.80. E Ferguson, Magherafelt, 23kgs, £81.20. A and S P McCarry, Loughguile, 22kgs, £81.00. Robert Getty, Bushmills, 24kgs, £83.00. Liam Devlin, Armoy, 23 ½kg, £80.00. Dundarave Properties, Bushmills, 23kgs, £80.00. Pat McNeill, Ballycastle, 24kgs, £81.00. Maurice Maloney, Loughguile, 23kgs, £80.00. C McDonnell, Armoy, 26kgs, £82.20. Ian Young, Coleraine, 2 Tex, £80.00. Colm McErlain, Armoy, 9 c/bs £71.00. Richard Thompson, Aghadowey, 12, £70.00. J E McCaughan, Armoy, 9 Tex, £64.00. J Smyth, Limavady, 2 c/bs £73.00. D McKinley, Armoy, 11 c/bs £61.00. P Boone, Draperstown,6 c/bs £77.00. W Millar, Kilrea, 3 c/bs £66.00. Boyd Duffin, Kells, 4 c/bs £72.00. S and B Jamison, Ballintoy, 24 Tex, £60.00. Terence McGarry, Loughguile, 6 c/b £59.00.
BREEDING EWES: Kilrea producer, 8 c/bs springers at note, £131, 8, £127.
Sale every Wednesday night at 7pm.
Yard opens at 4pm.
Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.