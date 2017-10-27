Fat lambs sell to £86 at Armoy Mart

Another fine entry of store, fat lambs and breeding sheep which met with a much sharper trade for all sorts on Wednesday night at Armoy Mart.

Fat lambs sold to £86.00.

LEADING PRICES:

W McConaghy, Ballymoney, 27kgs, £86.00. J and J Ferguston, Bushmills, 26kgs, £84.00. P McClafferty, Cloughmills, 25kgs, £83.50. A B Wilson, Armoy, 24kgs, £83.00. B Blaney, Cushendall, 25kgs, £82.50. Jas Reilly, Ballycastle, 25kgs, £82.50. Richard Todd, Ballycastle, 26kgs, £82.00. David McKeeman, Bushmills, 24kgs, £82.00. Sandra Henderson, Bushmills, 25kgs,£81.50. Representatives of Mr D Fisher, Ballycastle, 24kgs, £81.50. Jas Reilly, Ballycastle, 24kgs, £81.00. William G McConaghy, Ballintoy, 25kgs, £81.00. S J and D J Currie, Mosside, 25kgs, £80.00.

STORE LAMBS

P McNeill, Cushendun, 15 Suffolk, £74.50. D McMullan, Glenariffe, 24 mules, £67.80. Liam O’Neill, Cushendun, 28 Texel, £64.00. J P McAuley, Parkmore, 27 Texel, £64.00. B McCloskey, Loughguile, 24 Texel, £63.50. Alex Lynn, Ballycastle, 19 Suffolk, £63.00. John McKillop, Cushendall 16 Blackface, £62.50. Roy Hunter, Broughshane, 25 mules, £61.50. Sandra Williams, Bushmills, 23 Texel, £61.50. Brendan Blaney, Cushendall, 60, crossbreds £60.00. John McKillop, Cushendall, 51 crossbreds £59.50. Shaun Boyle, Loughguile, 9 Texel, £62.50. Martin Wilmot, Liscolman, 8 Charollais, £63.20.

BREEDING SHEEP:

John McAlister, Bushmills, 9 mule hoggets, £140, 4, £141, 9, £138, 18, £135, 9, £136. S McDonnell, Glenariffe, 6 Blackface, £101. B Blaney, Cushendall, 5 mule ewe lambs, £118. Declan Murphy, Dungiven, 5 mule ewe lambs, £91.00, 6, £90.00, 8, £88.50. Lauren Henry, Stranocum, 9 ewe lambs, £86.00.

RAMS

Silas McConaghy, Ballycastle, Texel, 3 year old £370, 1, 3 year old £300. John P McKillop, Cushendall, Texel ram lambs, £245, £200, £160.

FAT EWES

A B Wilson, Armoy, 6, £75.50. S McDonnell, Cushendall, 15, £72.00. S Boyce, Loughguile, 6, £68.50. J Dillon, Armoy, 11, £62.50. S McDonnell, Cushendall, 13, £60.00.

Sale every Wednesday at 7pm.

Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.