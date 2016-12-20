Fat lambs sell to £86 at Gortin Mart

An excellent trade throughout on Monday at Gortin Mart.
Fat lambs sell to £86, store lambs £70, fat ewes £90, breeding ewes £165 and ewes and lambs £200.
FAT LAMBS: J and H Foster £86/28kg, £84.20/25kg, Hume Bros £84/23kg, Brendan Falls £83.80/23kg, Derek Farrell £83.50/24kg, William Martin £82/23kg, J and H Foster £82/24kg, Gary McAdoo £81.50/26kg, D and E Allen £80.80/23.50kg, Damien McAleer £80.20/25kg, Gary McAdoo £80/22kg, Derek Farrell £79.80/22kg, Charles Blaney £78/22kg, Peter McKenna £77/21kg, Michael Conway £76.20/21kg, John O’Hagan £75/22kg, Gordan Gibson £74.20/21kg, Michael Conway £72/21lkg.
STORE LAMBS: Patrick Donnelly £70, J and H Foster £70, £69.50, Edward O’Hagan £68.50, Gordan Gibson £67.50, Mark Dooher £66.50, £61, Edward O’Hagan £59.50.
FAT EWES: C Mullan £90, £88, £86, James Wilson £80, Vincent Keenan £80, Malcolm Fleming £79, £65 Mark Dooher £76, James Wilson £75, Malcolm Fleming £79, James Wilson £75.
BREEDING EWES: J McKelvdy £165, £155, £135, S Daly £120, £118, Patrick Conway £27, £125.
EWES & LAMBS: John Mitchell £200, C Leonard £200, £195, £195, £190, £188, £185, £162, £160, £150,John McConnell £182, S and A Conway £180, £175,145, £142, James Buchanan £160.