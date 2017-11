Fat lambs sell to £87 for 27kg at Downpatrick Mart

At the sheep sale on Saturday 4th November at Downpatrick Mart, lambs sold to £87 and fat ewes to £70.

Lighter weight lambs sold to £3.13ppk.

Leading prices in all categories as follows:

FAT LAMBS: Legamaddy farmer 27kg, £87.00, Ardglass farmer 28kg, £87.00, Ballyculter farmer 25kg, £82.80, Newry farmer 24kg, £81.20, Ballynoe farmer 25kg, £81.00, Newry farmer 22kg, £79.00, Annacloy farmer 24kg, £79.00, Comber farmer 24kg, £79.00, Portaferry farmer 22kg, £76.50 and 22kg, £76.00, Ballybrannagh farmer 21kg, £73.50 and Downpatrick farmer 21kg, £71.20, Ballybranagh farmer 20kg, £69.50 and 19kg, £67.00, Ballykinlar farmer 18kg £65.00, Castlewellan farmer 17kg £65.00, Newcastle farmer 18kg, £56.00, Crossgar farmer 14kg, £52.50, Ballynahinch farmer 16kg, £50.00, Clanvaraghan farmer 16kg, £47.00 and Kilkeel farmer 13kg, £35.00.

FAT EWES: Minerstown farmer £70 and Legamaddy farmer £70.

At the Monday night cattle sale on 6th November 2017, there was a very good entry of quality store bullocks and heifers

that sold to £2.39ppk and £2.10ppk respectively.

Fat cows made to £1.34ppk.

On the night a Legamaddy farmer received a top price of £1,185 for a Limousin heifer.

Leading categories as follows:

BULLOCKS: Downpatrick farmer 636kg Hereford, £1,180 (1.86ppk), Ballymagreehan farmer 568kg Charolais, £1,145 (2.02ppk) and 626kg Hereford, £1,120, (1.79ppk) and 572kg Limousin, £1,090 (1.91ppk), Ballykinlar farmer 586kg Limousin, £1,050 (1.79ppk) and 532kg Aberdeen Angus £1,030 (1.94ppk) Legamaddy farmer 584kg Hereford, £1,010 (1.73ppk), Annacloy frarmer 628kg Simmental, £1,000 (1.83ppk), Ballymartin farmer 496kg Charolais, £960 (1.94ppk), Ballykinlar farmer 492kg Blonde D’Aquitaine, £955 (1.94ppk), Lissoid farmer 492kg Charolais, £955 (1.94ppk) and 504kg Charolais, £910 (1.82ppk), Ballymagreehan farmer 560kg Charolais, £915 (1.63ppk), Annacloy farmer 526kg Hereford, £880 (1.67ppk) and 570kg Simmental, £875 (1.54ppk), Leitrim farmer 466kg Charolais, £860 (1.85ppk), Loughinisland farmer 466kg Shorthorn beef, £845 (1.81ppk), Strangford farmer 570kg Holstein, £825 (1.45ppk), Ballykinlar farmer 476kg Limousin, £810 (1.70ppk), Strangford farmer 560kg Holstein, £795 (1.42ppk) and Downpatrick farmer 468kg Hereford, £770 (1.65ppk) and Ballygowan farmer 276kg Aberdeen Angus, £500 (1.81ppk).

HEIFERS: Legamaddy farmer 620kg Limousin, £1,185 (1.91ppk), Downpatrick farmer 516kg Aberdeen Angus, £885 (1.72ppk), Downpatrick farmer 488kg Aberdeen Angus, £790 (1.62ppk), Newcastle farmer 450kg Belgian Blue, £700 (1.56ppk), Saintfield farmer 356kg Charolais, £635 (1.78ppk) and 334kg Limousin, £615 (1.84ppk) and 340kg Aberdeen Angus, £600 (1.76ppk) and 344kg Aberdeen Angus, £510 (1.48ppk). Aghalee farmer 268kg Hereford, £455 (1.70ppk) and 268kg Hereford, £455 (1.70ppk), Ballygowan farmer 278kg Blonde D’Aquitaine, £445 (1.60ppk) and Annadorn farmer 200kg Limousin, £420.

FAT COWS: Clough farmer Aberdeen Angus, £1,200 (1.33ppk) and Ballynoe farmer Aberdeen Angus £1,160 (1.30ppk).