Fat lambs sell to £90 at Lisahally

Fat lambs sold to £90 on Tuesday at Lisahally with Store Lambs up to £74 and Fat Ewes £84.

FAT LAMBS: Reid Clarke £90/27kg, N Jeffers £86.50/26kg, A & B Douglas £86, Aidan McLaughlin £85.50/25kg, Reid Clarke £85/26kg, £85/25kg, Seamus McCloskey £84.50/27kg, S Kelly £83.50/26kg, J Smyth £83/24kg, Norman Thompson £82/27kg,£81.50/25kg, Paul Deeney £82/24kg, Hugh OConnor £81/24kg, Samuel Thompson £81/23kg, Martin OConnor £81/24kg, Fergal Gormley £80.20/24kg, R Lowry £80/25kg, Fergal Gormley £79.20/23kg, C McCrea £78/22kg, A Fleming £76.20/23kg.

FAT EWES: Mark Johnston £84, £80, S Miller £82, £79, S Lynch £82, £78,Steven White £75, R Starke £74, Aidan McLaughlin £70, Stephen McCay £68, R Stark £64.

Another great entry of stock sold to a steady trade.

Prices as follows:

BULLOCKS: Daniel Wade £1335/650kg, £1275/630kg, £1200/670kg, £1200/670kg, Samuel Eaton £1070/560kg, £1015/570kg, £840/440kg, £830/510kg, George Hamilton £875/500kg, £850/500kg, £825/500kg, £755/470kg, £745/450kg, Samuel Young £850/500kg, £760/490kg, S Daly £800/370kg, £790/400kg, £770/420kg, John Patton £780/400kg, £700/380kg, £650/340kg, John McHugh £750/480kg.

HEIFERS: Francis Hall £1065/510kg,£880/480kg, Kevin Kelly £995/530kg, Harold Nutt £875/500kg, William Buchanan £855/470kg, S Harpur £820/480kg,£800/450kg, John Patton £810/530kg, Harold Nutt £780/420kg, £710/410kg, William Buchanan £765/430kg,£760/410kg, £710/430kg, £700/430kg, John McHugh £685/390kg, John Corbett £630/330kg.

SUCKLER COWS: Brian Thompson £1520, £1450, £1240, £1100, £980, Nigel Stevenson £980, £900.

FAT COWS: Kelly Farms £950/760kg, £931/700kg, £894.60/710kg, John Corbett £904.50/670kg, James & Patrick McGaughey £837.50/670kg.