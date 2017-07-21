Fat lambs sell to £92.50 at Armoy Mart

Have your say

The bad weather and internet failure failed to dampen the lamb trade last Wednesday night at Armoy Mart.

When the sale eventually started trade was great with just over 700 head on offer.

Fat lambs sold to £92.50, store lambs were a great trade with many customers looking for lambs to graze. Fat ewes sold to £88.

FAT LAMBS: Rob Lynn, Ballymoney, 26kgs, £92.50. Jas Currie, Ballymoney, 24kgs, £90.50. G McIlroy, Ballycastle, 24kgs, £90.20. Felix McMullan, Portrush, 25kgs, £90.00. Galbraith Bros, Coleraine, 25kgs, £90.00. Fred Hanna, Jun, Ballymoney, 23kgs, £89.80. A B Wilson, Armoy, 22½kgs, £88.00. K and E McErlain, Armoy, 22kgs, £88.00. J McCaughan, Armoy, 22kgs, £87.20. John Weir, Macfin, 22kgs, £87.00. Jas Reilly, Ballycastle, 24kgs, £87.00. Jas Mullan, Drumsurn, 22kgs, £85.80.

FAT EWES: Trevor Hanna, Loughguile, 4 Texels, £88.00. K Ferguson Ballyclare, 1 Texel, £83.50. Trevor Hanna, Ballymoney, 3 Texel, £83.00. Mal McKenna, Ballymoney, 2 crossbreds £80.00. Fred Hanna, Ballymoney, 4 crossbreds £76.00. J J McHenry, Mosside, 9, crossbreds £76.00. Jas Reilly, Ballycastle, 4 Texels, £70.00. Galbraith Bros, Coleraine, 8, crossbreds £69.00. R Lynn, Ballymoney, 4 crossbreds £65.00. Mal McKenna, Ballymoney, 2 rams, £81.00. G McIlroy, Ballycastle, 1 ram £75.00.

STORE LAMBS: D O’Connell, Ballymoney, 17 Texels, £79.00. Gab Emerson, Cushendall, 30 Suffolks, £76.00. D O’Connell, Ballymoney, 11 Suffolks, £68.20. McAuley Farms, Glendun, 12 Texels, £66.20. A Wallace, Coleraine, 15 Texels, £60.00. D O’Connell, Ballymoney, 14 Texels, £63.00. Donal McKillop, Cushendall, 8 Suffolks, £74.20.

Sale every Wednesday night at 7pm.

Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.