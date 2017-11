Fat lambs selling to up to £88 at Gortin Mart

At Gortin Mart there was a steady trade with fat lambs selling to up to £88 and fat ewes selling to £80.

FAT LAMBS

Nigel Laughlin £88/27kg, R Cummings £87/29kg, Darren Reid £87/29kg, Dennis Calvert £86.80/26kg, Allan Speer £86.50/26kg, £85.80/25kg, Francis Conway £86.20/27kg, Kieran McGrath £85.80/24kg, S and A Conway £85.50/25kg, Darren Reid £85/26kg, Nigel Laughlin £85/27kg, John Saunderson £85/26kg, Glenn Cuddy £85/25kg, D Reid £85/26kg, John McGlynn £84.50/25kg, S and A Conway £84.50/24kg, E McVeigh £84.20/24kg, O Kerr £84/24kg, S Jordan £83.20/25kg, David McKelvey £83/25kg, Henry Wilson £82.50/24kg, Aubrey McKelvey £81/23kg, M McCullagh £80/23kg, John Gallagher £80/25kg, Alfred Ballantine £80/23kg and Trevor Turkington £80/22kg.

FAT EWES

Adrian McKelvey £80, Patrick Kelly £79, Lee Elliott £76, PC Farms £70, D Daly £70, £69, £68, Gerard McCullagh £67, Adrain Hamilton £66, W Kelly £65, £64 and Martin McGill £62.50.

BREEDING RAMS

Adrian McKelvey 200gns, John Doherty 195gns, 160gns, Gary McAdoo 140gns, Ernest Elliott 135gns and G McAdoo £120gns.