Fine turnout of cattle at Armoy, steers selling to £1,235

Another fine turnout of 218 head of cattle last Monday met with a fine trade and a packed ring of buyers paid excellent prices for the stock on offer.

Steers sold to £1,235 for a Galloway steer, 600kgs from Mr Michael McKenna, Dervock, Heifers topped at £1,135 for 500kgs paid to Mr James McCaughan, Armoy who showed a find pen of Charolais, Fat cows sold to £1,090 for 830kgs A/A paid to representatives of Mr M Black, Ballycastle.

STEERS: Mr McMcKenn, Dervock, Daq, 600kgs, £1,235, 550kgs, £1,140, 570kgs, £1,215, 540kgs, £1,120, 530kgs, £1,185, 490kgs, £1,010, 500kgs, £1,040. Sam Morrison, Liscolman, Sim, 570kgs, £1,135, 590kgs, £1,150, 505kgs, £1,010. Geo Kerr, Cullybackey, A/A, 500kgs, £1,000, 505kgs, £1,045. Peter McCurdy, Rathlin Island, Lim, 205kgs, £540, 230kgs, £550. Drew Aiken, Coleraine, Mb, 720kgs £1,190, 640kgs, £1,185. Pat McCormick, Ballymena, A/A, 420kgs, £835, 405kgs, £835. W J and G Henry, Armoy, Fkv, 380kgs, £790, 390kgs, £770. Representative of Mr M Black, Ballycastle, S/h, 370kgs, £850, 340kgs, £705, 400kgs, £860, 405kgs, £895, 400kgs, £875, 440kgs, £920, 400kgs, £875, 420kgs, £875, 400kgs, £780, 450kgs, £895, 490kgs, £960, 470kgs, £920. Shaun Boyle, Loughguile, A/A, 480kgs, £945, 440kgs, £840, 400kgs, £795. Jas McNeill, Ballycastle, S/h, 350kgs, £750, 400kgs, £850, 400kgs, £810. J P Black, Ballycastle, Lim, 550kgs, £1,070. Robt Skelton, Ballymoney, Mb, 560kgs, £950, 590kgs, £940, 540kgs, £880. Sam Morrison, Mosside, Lim, 510kgs, £980, 520kgs, £960. Geo Kerr, Cullybackey, A/A, 500kgs, £965, 530kgs, £970, 550kgs, £960, 530kgs, £895, 540kgs, £880.

HEIFERS: J E McCaughan, Armoy, Chars, 540kgs, £1,130, 530kgs, £1,080, 500kgs, £1,135, 520kgs, £1,100, 530kgs, £1,100, 500kgs, £1,000, 530kgs, £1,070, 510kgs, £1,050, 490kgs, £955. V McHenry, Ballycastle, Char, 260kgs, £650. Representatives of M Black, Ballycastle, S/h, 400kgs, £860, 450kgs, £1,025, 280kgs, £580, 270kgs, £580, 400kgs, £820, 450kgs, £965, 500kgs, £990. Jas McNeill, Ballycastle, S/h, 400kgs, £810. P McCurdy, Rathlin, Lim, 250kgs, £525, 260kgs, £560. Jas Chestnutt, Bushmills, A/A, 370kgs, £740, 370kgs, £670, 330kgs, £690, 400kgs, £745. A Getty, Bushmills, Lim, 400kgs, £730, 420kgs, £735, 425kgs, £740. Sam McClure, Ballymoney, Her, 500kgs, £900. M McKeown, Cushendall, Lim, 380kgs, £740.

FAT COWS: B Bailey, Her, 700kgs, £860. Representatives of M Black, Ballycastle, Sh, 830kgs £1,090. Jas Chestnut, Bushmills, Fres, 740kgs, £930, 570kgs, £720. Aidan Connolly, Loughguile, Fries, 500kgs, £580. Archie Graham, Bushmills, Fries, 660kgs, £760.

Sale every Monday night at 7pm.

Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.