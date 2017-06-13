Firm demand for cattle at Omagh Mart

At Omagh Mart there was a seasonal show of store cattle and a larger entry of fat cows and dropped calves with demand firm in all categories.
Bullocks: Peter Connolly, Fintona 575k, £1,340; 555k, £1,295; 600k, £1,355; 515k, £1v100, N Armstrong, Lack 545k, £1,215; 520k, £1,120; 460k, £1,020, B Donnelly, Eskra 600k, £1,320; 605k, £1,275; 570k, £1,185, E B McCullagh, Plumbridge 530k, £1,170; 535k, £1,160; 510k, £1,105, R Giles, Gortaclare 515k, £1,130; 460k, £955, Monteith and Wilson, Omagh 670k, £1,405, M McCrossan, Seskinore 700k, £1,475; 740k, £1,545; 765k, £1,480, J Cassidy, Irvinestown 450k, £1,040, B and J O’Kane, Drumquin 465k, £1,065; 440k, £900, P McGlinn, Brackey 430k, £960; 365k, £775, M Clarke, Greencastle 350k, £905; 330k, £800; 290k, £870, B Coll, Drumquin 300k, £735; 275k, £765, E McAleer, Dromore 320k, £785; 280k, £835; 340k, £765, A Knight, Irvinestown 345k, £815, Jas Walsh, Arvalee 390k, £890.
Heifers: David Hughes, Irvinestown 520k, £1,135; 590k, £1,260; 555k, £1,140, H. McDonnell, Dromore 560k, £1,215; 530k, £1,150; 500k, £1,040, P McCrossan, Drumquin 620k, £1,290; 680k, £1,370; 670k, £1,350, N Armstrong, Lack 570k, £1,180, L Buchannon, Strabane 620k, £1,270; 655k, £1,320; 620k, £1,250, T Teague, Trillick 465k, £1,075, J J Cavanagh, Pomeroy 440k, £960; 315k, £755; 355k, £800, G R Watson, Fivemiletown 355k, £960; 360k, £900; 375k, £920; 360k, £870, P McGlinn, Brackey 310k, £800, K and M Conway, Greencastle 315k, £700; 285k, £690.
Fat cows: P Conway, Loughmacrory 530k, £200, John Allen, Fyfin 770k, £185, S McGrath, Knockmoyle 650k, £179, M Kelly, Carrickmore 860k, £178, S Allen, Castlederg 830k, £176, E Coyle, Strabane 700k, £176, A Farrell, Fivemiletown 510k, £176, P Slane, Carrickmore 400k, £175, C Beatty, Cabragh 540k, £174, P Gormley, Carrickmore 570k, £167, A O’Neill, Scraghey 980k, £166 (£1,626), E McAleer, Dromore 620k, £163, J Sloan, Irvinestown 820k, £161.
Dropped calves: Ray Elkin, Omagh £570 Charolais bull; £375 Charolais heifer, Thos. Martin, Strabane £540 and £515 Charolais bulls, L Pickens, Fintona £465 and £425 Hereford bulls, Jas Henderson, Trillick £425 Charolais bull, R and W Ferguson, Enniskillen £385 and £370 Charolais bulls; £350 Charolais heifer, S and S Caldwell, Beragh £370 B Blue bull; £345 B Blue heifer, A McKelvey, Newtownstewart £360 Angus bull, M Beattie, Fintona £345 Angus heifer; £355 Angus bull, N Doherty, Newtownstewart £350 Limousin bull, E McFarland, Newtownstewart £340 Limousin bull; £335 Limousin heifer, N Hutchinson, Trillick £340 Blonde bull.