Firm demand for cull cows at Markethill Mart

An entry of 115 cull cows in Markethil on Tuesday 2nd May continued to sell in a very firm demand.

Beef bred cows from £140 to £173 per 100 kilos for 670k at £1,165.

Top price £1170 for 740k (157 per 100 kilos).

Heavy Friesian cows from £115 to £130 per 100 kilos for 850k at £1,115 and for 820k at £1,070.

Second quality friesians from £90 to £105 per 100 kilos and the poorest types from £65 to £80 per 100 kilos.

Aged bulls sold from £110 to £124 per 100 kilos.

An entry of 40 maiden heifers sold to a top of £800 with several more from £650 to £780 each.

Calved cows sold to £1,170 for a calved shorthorn cow from a Newry farmer. A Stewartstown farmer received £1,100 for a calved heifer.

Cull cows: Keady farmer 672k, £1,165, £173.00; Cullyhanna farmer 502k, £820, £163.00; Banbridge farmer 744k, £1,170, £157.00; Scarva farmer 656k, £1,000 £152.00; Collone farmer 642k, £970, £151.00; Scarva farmer 624k, £940, £151.00; Derrynoose farmer 638k, £940, £147.00; Collone farmer 752k, £1,070, £142.00.

Friesian cull cows: Markethill farmer 856k, £1,115, £130.00; Tassagh farmer 824k, £1,070, £130.00; Glenanne farmer 642k, £800, £125.00; Banbridge farmer 798k, £990, £124.00; Markethill farmer 766k, £950, £124.00; Newry farmer 678k, £825, £122.00; Markethill farmer 686k, £825, £120.00; Banbridge farmer 638k, £755, £118.00.

CALVES: 120 calves sold in an excellent trade.

Good quality bull calves sold from £250 to £360 for a Lim.

Suitable heifers from £200 to £280 for a Lim.

Bull calves: Lim £360; Her £330; Her £265; BB £250; Fkv £245.00.

Heifer calves: Lim £280; BB £250; AA £235; Lim £235; Her £210; BB £210.