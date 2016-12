Firm trade for all types of cattle at Markethill

An entry of 370 store cattle and weanlings at Markethill on Saturday 17th December sold in a very firm trade with prices seeing a further increase.

Aberdeen Angus type store cattle particularly in good demand.

HEIFERS: Forward heifers sold to £228 for 100 kilos for 532k Char at £1215. Forward Angus heifers sold to £205 per 100 kilos for 426k at £1280. Main demand for forward Angus heifers from £190 to £204 per 100 kilos. Middleweight heifers sold from £195 to £221 for 444k at £980.

Forward heifers: Cullyhanna farmer 532k, £1215, £228.00; Cullyhanna farmer 504k, £1090, £216.00; Belleeks farmer 518k, £1120, £216.00; Belleeks farmer 546k, £1175, £215.00; Newry farmer 558k, £1190, £213.00; Gilford farmer 584k, £1200, £205.00; Killylea farmer 626k, £1280, £205.00; Killylea farmer 530k, £1080, £204.00; Killylea farmer 546k, £1110, £230.00.

Middleweight heifers: Newry farmer 444k, £980, £221.00; Derrynoose farmer 440k, £940, £214.00; Newry farmer 412k, £875, £212.00; Dungannon farmer 464k, £965, £208.00; Newry farmer 456k, £930, £204.00; Banbridge farmer 474k, £950, £200.00; Killylea farmer 494k, £980, £198.00.

BULLOCKS: Forward bullocks sold steadily from £195 to £233 per 100 kilos for a 520k Char at £1210. Top price £1345 for a 600k Char £224 per 100 kilos. Angus bullocks sold to £204 per 100 kilos for 598k at £1220. Several Angus bullocks sold from £190 to £200 per 100 kilos. Middleweight bullocks sold from £230 for 370k at £895.

Forward bullocks: Benburb farmer 520k, £1210, £233.00; Loughgall farmer 600k, £1345, £224.00; Benburb farmer 508k, £1125, £222.00; Benburb farmer 524k, £1145, £219.00; Benburb farmer 502k, £1070, £213.00; Benburb farmer 510k, £1060, £208.00; Belleeks farmer 552k, £1140, £207.00; Derrynoose farmer 544k, £1110, £204.00; Markethill farmer 598k, £1220, £204.00; Loughgall farmer 662k, £1340, £202.00.

Middleweight bullocks: Belleek farmer 368k, £845, £230.00; Newtownbulter farmer 364k, £790, £217.00; Newry farmer 402k, £890, £221.00; Newry farmer 478k, £1040, £217.00; Katesbridge farmer 404k, £870, £215.00; Moy farmer 366k, £775, £212.00; Belleek farmer 416k, £870, £209.00; Belleek farmer 416k, £870, £209.00.

WEANLINGS: Male weanlings peaked at £257 per 100 kilos for 224k at £575. Main demand from £200 to £248 per 100 kilos. Heifer weanlings sold to £259 per 100 kilos for 276k Lim at £715 followed by £252 per 100 kilos for 338k at £850. Main demand from £200 to £240 per 100 kilos.

Male weanlings: Lurgan farmer 224k, £575, £257.00; Portadown farmer 246k, £610, £248.00; Portadown farmer 304k, £735, £242.00; Portadown farmer 232k, £560, £241.00; Markethill farmer 278k, £665, £239.00; Portadown farmer 232k, £550, £237.00; Markethill farmer 274k, £640, £234.00; Newry farmer 264k, £595, £225.00; Markethill farmer 184k, £405, £220.00; Markethill farmer 270k, £590, £219.00.

Heifer weanlings: Markethill farmer 276k, £715, £259.00; Markethill farmer 252k, £640, £254.00; Markethill farmer 338k, £850, £252.00; Mayobridge farmer 312k, £765, £245.00; Markethill farmer 282k, £690, £245.00; Markethill farmer 290k, £705, £243.00; Armagh farmer 312k, £760, £244.00; Armagh farmer 340k, £720, £212.00.

Suckler outfits sold to £1650 with several more outfits from £1120 to £1220 each.