Firm trade for all types of cattle at Newtownstewart Mart

A larger entry of cattle on offer sold firmly at Newtownstewart Mart despite the weather conditions.
Fat cows: Sydney Whelan, Gortin 485kgs, £165, 500kgs, £163; G Hamilton, Castlederg 615kgs, £152; L Conway, Donemana 550kgs, £132.
Bullock and bull prices: R Giles, Omagh 620kgs, £1,270. W J Ballantine, Glenhull 530kgs, £1,175, 510kgs, £1,085, 500kgs, £1,130. A Gortin farmer 470kgs, £1,025, £1,020 and £1,000, 430kgs, £995 and £900, 360kgs, £870, 410kgs, £850. John Blair, Strabane 475kgs, £1,040, 490kgs, £1,000, 480kgs, £970. M Moore, Drumquin 510kgs, £1,035. An Eglinton farmer 420kgs, £940, 410kgs, £905, 390kgs, £870. S Allison, Killymore 340kgs, £770.
Heifer prices: G Hamilton, Castlederg 560kgs, £1,210, 430kgs, £970, 500kgs, £890; F McAleer, Plumbridge 510kgs, £1,140, 540kgs, £1,115, 555kgs, £1,065, 480kgs, £970; William McKean, Strabane 590kgs, £1,070, 550kgs, £1,045, 530kgs, £1,015, 540kgs, £975, 520kgs, £900; S Allison, Killymore 370kgs, £830; R Giles, Omagh 470kgs, £985, 500kgs, £950, 510kgs, £930, 520kgs, £900, 550kgs, £900; M McNamee, Crockatore 470kgs, £980.
Sheep sale: Lamb prices: Robert Scott 23.8kgs, £85; a Gortin farmer 25.8kgs, £84.50; K Kelly 25.6kgs, £84; A Crockett 26.5kgs, £83; 23.6kgs, £79; P Devine 24kgs, £80; W J Baxter 23.5kgs, £80; Ronnie Scott 24kgs, £83; C McLaughlin 24.2kgs, £79.20; G Farrell 23.75kgs, £79.
Fat ewes: M Lynch £88; P Devine £86; J Cassidy £80; G McFarland £73; G Farrell £74; D McNamee £76; L McNeely £71; W J Baxter £72.
Almost Done!
Registering with Farming Life means you're ok with our terms and conditions.