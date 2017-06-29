Firm trade for sheep at Markethill Mart

An entry of 1,350 sheep in Markethill on Wednesday, June 28th sold in a firm trade although prices eased slightly all week.

Good quality midweight lambs sold to a top of 425p/k for 21.2k at £90 each, followed by 424p/k for 20.5k at £87 each.

All good quality midweights sold from 395p/k to 423 p/k.

Heavy lambs sold to a top of £98.50 with most pens from £93 to £97.

Top rate of 392p/k was for 24k at £94.

Main demand from 370p/k to 390p/k.

A large entry of 320 cull ewes returned a firm trade selling to a top of £112, with all fleshed ewes selling steadily from £80 to £104.

Second quality ewes from £50 to £75.

A good entry in the breeding ring returned an excellent trade with doubles selling to £200 and singles selling to £160.

Main demand from £130 to £150.

A good entry of breeding hoggets sold to a top of £185, followed by £178 with others from £125 to £150.

Next Wednesday, July 5th is the final sale of breeding sheep with a special entry of 100 breeding hoggets. Sale starts at 7.30pm.

Heavy lambs: Poyntzpass producer 24k, £94, 392p/k; Armagh producer 24k, £93.50, 390p/k; Tandragee producer 24k, £93, 388p/k; Portadown producer 24.5k, £94.50, 386p/k; Markethill producer 25k, £95, 380p/k; Dungannon producer 25k, £93.50, 374p/k; Banbridge producer 25.4k, £94.50, 372p/k.

Midweight lambs: Armagh producer 21.2k, £90, 425p/k; Donaghcloney producer 21.5k, £91, 423p/k; Newtownhamilton producer 21k, £88.50, 421p/k; Hillsborough producer 22.2k, £93.50, 421p/k; Mullaghbawn producer 20.5k, £87, 424p/k; Richhill producer 21k, £88, 419p/k; Dromara producer 21.6k, £90.50, 419p/k; Tassagh producer 22.7l, £94, 414p/k.

Store lambs: Mayobridge producer 15.5k, £65, 419p/k; Newry producer 16k, £67, 419p/k; Cookstown producer 15.2k, £63.50, 418p/k; Mayobridge producer 14.5k, £59, 407p/k; Dungannon producer 13.8k, £55.50, 402p/k; Portadown producer 19.5k, £78, 400p/k; Newtownhamilton producer 19.5k, £77, 395p/k; Jerrettspass producer 17.6k, £69, 392p/k.