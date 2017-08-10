Firm trade reported at Enniskillen

Good numbers forward on offer at Thursday’s sales in Enniskillen with a firm trade reported in all six rings.

Light weight bullocks sold from 210 to 262p for a CH 374kg at 980. Medium weights sold from 205 to 257p for a LIM 4240kg at 1080. Heavy lots sold fro 190 to 227p for an AA 590kg at 1430.

Bullocks: Florencecourt producer CH 374kg at 980, LIM 420k at 1080, CH 434kg at 1065; Omagh producer SIM 464kg at 1175; Tempo producer BL 414kg at 1065, CH 410lg at 1035; B’mallard producer LIM at 1055 brookeborough producer CH 740kg at 143, CH 742k at 1400; Aghalane CH 670kg at 1375, CH 700kg at 1365; Lisbellaw producer AA 590kg at 1340; Newtown CH 632kg at 1365; Fintona producer VH 670kg at 14440

Weanlings: In the weanling ring HFRS sold from 650 to 915 for a CH 374kg. Bullock calves sold from 720 to 1035 for a CH 374kg. Bull calves sold from 650 to 970 for a CH 352kgs

Ruling Price: Springfield producer CH bull at 374; Tempo producer LIM bull 352kg at 975, LIM bull 397kg at 950, LIM hfr 310kg at 840; Derrygonnelly producer CH bull 352kg at 970; Roslea producer LIM 344kg at 960; Enniskillen producer CH bull 352kg at 970; Lisnaskea producer LIM bull at 388kg at 955, CH hfr 290kg at 860, LIM hfr 300kg at 850; Culkey producer CH bull 398kg at 945; Springfield producer CH hfr 374kg at 915

Calves two months: Belleek producer CH hfr at 575, CH hfr 560; Derrylin producer CH Hfr at 505, HERE bull at 440

Calves: Enniskillen producer CH bull at 350; Kinawley producer CH bull at 340; Tempo producer CH hfr at 325; Lisnaskea producer CH bull at 330, FR bull at 120; Enniskillen producer LIM hfr at 305, AA hfr at 290

Suckler cows: Lisnaskea producer CH cow with hfr at 1960, LIM with bull at 1740, LIM cow with hfr at 1730, SIM cow with hfr at 1710; Castlederg producer CH cow with bull at 1670; Enniskillen producer CH cow with bull at 1650; Monea producer LIM cow wt bull at 1450, CH cow with bull at 1470, LIM cow with hfr at 1410; Kesh producer CH cow with hfr at 1410; Belleek producer SPG SIM cow at 1040, SPG STH cow at 1010

Heifers - Forward lots sold to 227ppk paid for a 510kg CH at 116, top price of at 1370: Newtown CH 700kg at 1370, CH 510kg at 1175, CH 520kg at 1145, CH 510kg at 1115, CH 485g at 1095; Tempo producer CH 500kg at 1095, CH 430kg at 1000; Fivemiletown producer CH 500kg at 1120, CH 360kg at 900; Irvinestown producer CH 510kg at 1160

Fat cows: Enniskillen producer CH 970kg at 1780; Springfield producer CH 680kg at 1270, 690kg at 180; Kinawley producer CH 700kg at 1185; Irvinestown producer CH 560kg at 1080, CH 514kg at 990.