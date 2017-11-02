Firmer trade for fat lambs at Markethill

An entry of 1370 sheep in Markethill on Wednesday, 1st November sold in a slightly firmer trade for fat lambs with store trade similar to last week.

Heavy lambs sold steadily from £80 to £85.50 each and from 320p to 342p per kilo paid for 24kilos @ £82 each followed by 339p per kilo for 24.2kilos at £82 each.

Good quality middleweight lambs sold from 340p to 372p per kilo for 20.3kilos at £75.50 each followed by 367p for 20.6kilos at £75.50 each.

Light store lambs sold from 370p to 413p per kilo for 25 lambs weighing 15kilos at £62 each. Stronger stores sold to 379p per kilo for 19.8kilos at £75 each.

First quality cull ewes sold from £60 to £84 each. Second quality from £35 to £55 each.

HEAVY LAMBS: Richhill farmer 24k £82 342p; Armagh farmer 24.2k £82 339p; Kilcoo farmer 24k £81 338p; Poyntzpass farmer 24.2k £81.50 337p; Hilltown farmer 24k £80 333p; Armagh farmer 24.6k £82 333p; Richhill farmer 24.8k £82.50 333p; Armagh farmer 24.2k £80 331p.

MIDDLEWEIGHT LAMBS: Mullaghbawn farmer 20.3k £75.50 372p; Richhill farmer 20k £72.50 363p; Newtownhamilton farmer 20.3k £73.50 362p; Portadown farmer 21k £73.50 359p; Crossmaglen farmer 21.6k £77.50 359p; Richhill farmer 20.4k £73 358p; Richhill farmer 20k £71.50 358p; Loughgall farmer 21k £75 357p.

STORES: Ballygawley farmer 15k £62 413p; Galbally farmer 17.4k £70 402p; Cullyhanna farmer 16.3k £65 399p; Armagh farmer 17k £66.50 391p; Loughgilly farmer 12.2k £47 385p; Armagh farmer 14.9k £57 383p; Galbally farmer 17.7k £67.50 381p; Ballykeel farmer 19.8k £75 379p.