Firmer trade for sheep at Newtownstewart Mart

Sheep sale: A good supply of lambs sold to a firmer trade at Newtownstewart Mart.
J Doherty 27.5kgs, £85; R S McCay 26kgs, £84.50; R S McCay 21.2kgs, £81; W T R Crawford 26.1kgs, £83.50; a Gortin farmer 26.6kgs, £83; R Wilson 24.35kgs, £83; K McNamee 24kgs, £81; A Patrick 23kgs, £77; J Wilson 20.5kgs, £71.
Fat ewes sold up to £70.
Cattle sale: Beef and feeding cows sold to a great demand selling up to £1,155 and £156 per 100kgs.
Jos A McNulty, Artigarvan, 740kgs, £156, 735kgs, £148, 680kgs, £145. P McConnell, Glenelly, 750kgs, £146; J F McHugh, Castlederg, 620kgs, £150, 720kgs, £139, 690kgs, £134. P O’Brien, Omagh, 660kgs £127. D M Kelly, Castlederg, 800kgs, £135, 700kgs, £127.
Feeding cows sold from £85 to £104.
Bullock prices: J F McHugh, Castlederg, 570kgs, £1,165, 590kgs, £1,150 and £1,122, 490kgs, £850; A Scott, Newtownstewart, 570kgs, £1,060, 520kgs, £990, 510kgs, £980, 530kgs, £960, 480kgs, £900. P Devine, Newtownstewart, 570kgs, £1,160, 550kgs, £1,070, 530kgs, £1,000. P O’Brien, Glenhull 410kgs, £930, 430kgs, £905. An Omagh farmer 370kgs, £855, £840 and £835, 380kgs, £790, 360kgs, £750, 350kgs, £740.
