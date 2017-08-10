Flying trade at Gortin

A packed yard of stock sold to a flying trade with Fat Lambs selling up to £103, Store Lambs £79, Fat Ewes £110 and Breeding Hoggets £160
FAT LAMBS: Vincent Keenan £103/28kg, Allan Speer £95/25kg, Donald Fleming £92.80/24kg, John Adair £92/24kg, Cecil McIlwaine £92/24kg, John Halcrow £92/24kg, Nigel Sloan £91/23kg, Richard Rusk £90/23kg, Stephen Watt £90/23kg, A & J Carmichaek £89/23kg, A Houston £88.50/23kg, W Lynch £88.50/22kg, J & H Foster £88.20/24kg, Martin Brogan £87.50/23kg, Denis McConnell £87.50/23kg, Michael Mullin £87.50/26kg, Gary Lecky £87.20/22kg, Elsie McVeigh £87/22kg, W Campbell £87/23kg, Walter Fleming £86.50/22kg, William Duncan £86/22kg, Oliver Loughran £85.80/23kg, J &n R Buchanan £85/23kg, John Lowe £84.80/22kg, John Young £84.50/22kg, James Warnock £84/22kg, Sean Daly £84/21kg, Niall Daly £83/21kg
STORE LAMBS: Aidan Morris £79, Martin Brogan £79, William Duncan £78.80, Nigel Sloan £78, J McCrea £78, James OHagan £77.20, Martin Ferry £77/22kg,
FAT EWES: Kevin McGee £110, Cecil McIlwaine £110, Kevin McGee £107, S Fitzgerald £100, £98, Vincent Keenan £92, John Buchanan £92, Gary Beacom £90, Peter Todd £90, Denis Calvert £89, Garnet Mullan £89, Peter Todd £88,£86, David Baxter £86,Noel Ellison £85, S Fitzgerald £82, Peter McKenna £82, J & H Foster £80, Martin Hegerty £80, Joseph OHagan £80, Stephen Watt £79
BREEDING HOGGETS: R & J Robinson £160, William Crawford £158, £157, £150,£142, £140, Terence Bryson £148, £148, Richard Sproule £148, £142, £140, Declan Snow £140 , K Lennon £140, David Little £138, Emmet Kelly £138, R & J Robinson £135, John Connell £135,£130, £129, £129, Jason Sawyers £132, £130, £130, £125, £115, £110, David Little £132, Samuel ONeill £130, Emmett Kelly £128, R & J Robinson £128, £128, Samuel ONeill £125,Patrick McKenna £118, Robert Hamilton £110, K Lennon £110.
