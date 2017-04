Flying trade for a super entry of calves at Kilrea

A super entry of 350 calves at Kilrea on Thursday, 13th April, met a flying trade for all types on offer.

Continental calves required to satisfy demand. Good selection of weanlings on offer.

Bull Calves: J & S Linton, Coleraine, BB £405, AA £295, BB £230; C Keatley, Magherafelt, BB £380, Her £340; Maghera Farmer, AA £364, Sim £272, FKV £200; S Gregg, Glarryford, BB £357; Maghera Farmer, CH £347; A Hegarty, Bendooragh, Lim £345, £300, FKV £220; B Madden, Maghera, Sim £340; W Scott, Bendooragh, Lim £335, BB £322, £290, Lim £270; R Armstrong, Kilrea, AA £330, £232; Grange Farms, Castlerock, AA £290, BB £245; S Milligan, Bellaghy, SAL £280, £244; R McCrea, Claudy, BB £280, £278, £275, AA £242, BB £230, £225; RJ & M Patterson, Killykergan, AA £265, £220; Ballymena Farmer, FKV £255, CH £250; Drumabest Farms, Ballymoney, BB £252, £200; GI Wallace, Upperlands, Lim £250; WK Shiels, Maghera, BB £242, AA £200; RJ & A Boyce, Garvagh, AA £240; GE Bates, Moneymore, BB £220; W Hanna, Armoy, AA £210; W Lyons, Ballymoney, Her £210, AA £200; H McFerran, Ballywalter, Fr £205; T Colhoun, Strabane, AA £200;

M Kelso, Portglenone, Sim £200.

Heifer calves: A Hegarty, Bendooragh, Lim £390, £278, £240; NG & C Smyth, Glenwherry, Sim £342; C Keatley, Magherafelt, Her £325; R Ramsey, Magherafelt, Her £310; B Madden, Maghera, Sim £300; W Scott, Bendooragh, Lim £330, BB £215; RJ & M Patterson, Killykergan, AA £262, £214; Magherafelt Farmer, CH £255, SH £200; M Kelso, Portglenone, Sim £225; J & S Linton, Coleraine, BB £220, £200;

R McCrea, Claudy, BB £220, £218; R Armstrong, Kilrea, AA £212; W Andrew, Ballyclare, Her £200; W Campbell, Garryduff, BB £200; GI Wallace, Upperlands, Lim £200.

Friesian calves

Super trade met with more required to satisfy demand. Good young calves to £178.

Weanlings/Suck Calves: 60 on offer with more required to satisfy demand. Being offered for sale at approx. 12.30pm weekly. Young Friesian Lumps a super trade.

Fat cow, suckler and store cattle report

A super entry of 335 stock on Wednesday, 19th April at Kilrea, continued to meet with a super trade! Steers to £1330, Heifers to £1365, Fat Cows £1435.

Fat Cows: (40 on offer, flying trade - more required): Limavady Farmer, 660k DAQ £1435 (217), 760k Lim £1210 (159), 750k Sim £1085 (145), 700k Lim £890 (127); J McKeever, Ahoghill, 710k Par £1240 (175), 570k £980 (172); S McLoughlin, Limavady, 520k AA £820 (158); RW Kane, Ballintoy, 550k FKV £865 (157), 670k £810 (121); Rasharkin Farmer, 640k Sim £990 (155); D McCaughey, Magherafelt, 640k Par £960 (150); A Nelson, Cookstown, 510k Par £755 (148); 510k Lim £662 (130); RA & RJ Cousley, Moneymore, 660k FKV £945 (143), 560k £800 (143); S Carmichael, Dungiven, 570k DAQ £765 (134), 670k Lim £878 (131); S Black, Glenarm, 640k BB £830 (130); H Savage, Magherafelt, 700k CH £850 (121); K Stafford, Coleraine, 680k Her £820 (121); S McCann, Portglenone, 1120k AA Bull £1350 (121).

Suckler stock: Quality lots required

Heifers: D Semple, Dungiven, 320k CH £782 (244), 310k £745 (240), 330k £750 (227), 300k £680 (227), 450k Lim £960 (213), 330k CH £700 (212), 290k £595 (205), 310k Sim £622 (201), 320k CH £630 (197); Henry Farms, Armoy, 340k CH £810 (238), 320k £740 (231), 290k £670 (231), 360k £818 (227), 310k £680 (219), 320k £690 (216), 350k £720 (206); SJ Wilson, Dungiven, 590k Lim £1365 (231), 560k £1285 (230), 540k £1205 (223), 530k £1160 (219), 590k £1285 (218), 530k £1150 (217), 570k AA £1205 (211), 530k Lim £1115 (210), 580k £1180 (203), 530k £1075 (203), 500k £1015 (203); P McGuckian, Dunloy, 480k CH £1080 (225), 430k Lim £900 (209), 470k CH £922 (196); JS Hamilton & Son, Kells, 290k CH £650 (224), 340k £740 (218), 290k £625 (216), 340k £730 (215); J Tohill, Kilrea, 340k CH £760 (224), 380k £810 (213), 330k £685 (208), 340k £690 (203), 350k £712 (203), 540k AA £1085 (201); Kilrea Farmer, 330k CH £730 (221), 290k £632 (218); Kilrea Farmer, 370k CH £825 (223), 350k Lim £770 (220), 350k CH £760 (217); 360k DAQ £730 (203), 370k CH £740 (200), 360k £720 (200), 390k AA £760 (195); JG Gordon, Kilrea, 590k Lim £1295 (220), 530k CH £1130 (213), 530k £1110 (209), 550k Lim £1145 (208), 570k £1180 (207), 570k CH £1170 (205), 590k £1190 (202), 570k £1145 (201), 650k Lim £1295 (199), 600k CH £1195 (199), 620k £1210 (195); S Carmichael, Dungiven, 320k CH £700 (219), 380k Lim £815 (215), 350k CH £740 (211), 360k Lim £740 (206), 370k £745 (201); D McCaughey, Magherafelt, 340k Lim £730 (215), 320k £670 (209); A McErlean, Portglenone, 340k CH £720 (212); J Gamble, Finvoy, 550k CH £1155 (210), 530k Lim £1100 (208), 500k £1012 (202); Randalstown Farmer, 365k Lim £760 (208); D McLaughlin, Dunloy, 440k CH £900 (205), 340k £670 (197); A McLaughlin, Bellarena, 480k Lim £980 (204); R Agnew, Upperlands, 290k CH £590 (203).

Steers: D Semple, Dungiven, 320k Lim £845 (264), 340k CH £840 (247), 390k Lim £940 (241), 360k CH £745 (207), 370k £755 (204); W Thompson, Limavady, 285k Lim £640 (225); R Agnew, Upperlands, 290k CH £650 (224), 290k £600 (207), 360k £708 (197), 300k AA £585 (195); Henry Farms, Armoy, 310k CH £690 (223), 350k £765 (219), 410k £895 (218); J McGoldrick, Kilrea, 560k CH £1250 (223), 610k £1248 (205), 630k £1285 (204); A Henry, Finvoy, 510k Lim £1095 (215), 300k Her £630 (210); A Linton, Garvagh, 570k Lim £1225 (215); J Gamble, Finvoy, 550k CH £1170 (213), 530k Lim £1085 (205), 580k £1165 (201), 590k CH £1168 (198), 570k DAQ £1120 (197), 560k Lim £1100 (196), 550k DAQ £1070 (195); S Bolton, Kilrea, 400k DAQ £850 (213), 360k Lim £740 (206); S McCann, Portglenone, 500k AA £1060 (212), 460k £930 (202), 400k £807 (202); T McAleese, Aghadowey, 380k BB £780 (205), 320k Lim £640 (200); E Doherty, Glarryford, 300k Her £605 (202); L Caskey, Macosquin, 445k AA £895 (201); J Stirling, Ballymoney, 570k BB £1142 (200); A Ritchie, Claudy, 370k Lim £730 (197); SJ Wilson, Dungiven, 680k AA £1330 (196).

Friesian and AA steers a flying trade with more required for strong demand.

