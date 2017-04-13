Flying trade for all types of cattle at Kilrea Mart

A super entry of 340 calves on Thursday 6th April at Kilrea Mart met a flying trade for all types on offer.

Continental calves required to satisfy demand. Good selection of weanlings on offer.

Bull calves: J McNeilly, Toomebridge, Lim £395, £365; A E and W Henderson, Tobermore, BB £360, BGA £262, AA £222; R J and M Patterson, Killykergan, AA £350, £335, £312, £292, £248; Cookstown farmer, AA £345; W Wylie, Dunloy, Fkv £338, £272; J Hyndman, Upperlands, Her £298; J Close, Rasharkin, AA £278; R McCrea, Claudy, BB £285, £275; W K Shiels, Maghera, BB £275, £222; W Campbell, Magherafelt, Lim £270; G I Wallace, Upperlands, Lim £265; W Lyons, Ballymoney, AA £252; R Bredin, Londonderry, Friesian £250; R P and J Stewart, Cloughmills, AA £240; J McLeister, Portglenone, Lim £235; W Armstrong, Garvagh, Lim £230, Her £208; H Stronge, Finvoy, Her £238, £230; J Mawhinney, Castledawson, Lim £227; Nevin Farms, Dervock, AA £225, £216, BB £200; T Brown, Knockloughrim, Lim £222, £208, £206; D Scott, Coleraine, Lim £218; H Hunter, Bushmills, AA £200.

Heifer calves: R Bredin, Londonderry, Lim £300; R J and M Patterson, Killykergan, AA £270; J McNeilly, Toomebridge, Lim £268; J and I Jamison, Coleraine, Lim £258; J Close, Rasharkin, AA £252, Lim £230; J McLeister, Portglenone, Lim £252, £205; J Hyndman, Upperlands, Her £250; T Smyth, Kilrea, AA £250; R P and J Stewart, Cloughmills, AA £237; W J and S Dunlop, Ballymoney, Her £230; Upperlands farmer, Lim £227; A and R Crawford, Kilraughts, AA £215; D Scott, Coleraine, Lim £210; R McCrea, Claudy, AA £205; W Wylie, Dunloy, Fkv £202.

Friesian calves: Super trade met with more required to satisfy demand. Good young calves to £190.

Weanlings/suck calves: 120 on offer with more required to satisfy demand. Being offered for sale at approximately 12.30pm weekly. Young Friesian lumps a super trade.

A good entry of around 480 on Monday 10th April met a super trade with quality lambs and ewes realising premium prices.

Lambs to £3.95 per kg and £92.50 per head. Ewes to £90. More required.

Lambs: N Wilkinson, Cookstown, 21k, £83 (395); G McCormick, Garvagh, 21k, £82 (390); N Parke, Cookstown, 20.5k, £80 (390), 15.5k, £57 (368); D Stewart, Coleraine, 21.5k, £83.80 (390); Draperstown farmer, 24k, £89.80 (374); D Starrett, Kilrea, 24k, £88.50 (369); D Morrow, Macosquin, 23.5k, £86.50 (368); D Johnston, Macosquin, 25k, £89.20 (357); J Sloan, Rasharkin, 25k, £89 (356); R Henderson, Tobermore, 24k, £85 (354).

Fat ewes: 80 on offer met a steady trade for all types on offer including grazing types. Heavy lambs to £92.50. Ewes to £90.00. Brisk demand for all types on offer.

A small entry of dairy stock on Tuesday 11th April met a good steady trade to a top o £1,340 and £1,330 for calved heifers.

A Super entry of 340 stock on Wednesday 12th April at Kilrea continued to meet with a super trade.

Steers to £1,520, heifers to £1,270 and fat cows £1,090.

Fat cows: (65 on offer, flying trade - more required).

K O’Kane, Greysteel, 470k Sim, £940 (200), 520k Lim, £1,028 (198), 530k BB, £925 (175); R Martin, Dunloy, 490k Ch, £947 (193), 490k Sim, £875 (179), 620k BB, £927 (150), 670k Ch, £890 (133); W Jeffers, Coleraine, 530k Lim, £900 (170), 590k AA, £750 (127); T Martin, Dunloy, 640k AA, £1,050 (164); J A Cunningham, Garvagh, 520k BB, £845 (163); Lakeview Farm, Ballyronan, 660k Fkv, £1,045 (158), 510k Friesian £700 (137); M Rafferty, Garvagh, 510k Lim, £790 (155), 400k, £545 (136); W K Shiels, Maghera, 450k Friesian, £670 (149), 520k, £730 (140), 380k, £525 (138); P Martin, Dunloy, 620k Sim, £920 (148); Antrim farmer, 670k Ch, £960 (143); G Stewart, Portglenone, 620k Hol, £880 (142), 620k, £795 (128); H Conn, Castlerock, 670k Lim, £870 (130); J Kerr, Magherafelt, 580k Lim, £745 (128); T McNeill, Aghadowey, 550k Fkv, £685 (125); G Kirk, Cloughmills, AA bull £1,180 (118).

Suckler stock: Quality lots required.

Heifers: J Keatley, Magherafelt, 300k Lim, £740 (247), 310k, £740 (239); M Rafferty, Garvagh, 300k Lim, £740 (247); K O’Kane, Portglenone, 245k Ch, £570 (233); G Boyce, Garvagh, 550k Lim, £1,240 (226), 490k BB, £1,070 (218), 550k Lim, £1,190 (216), 480k, £935 (195); M Smyth, Macosquin, 370k Ch, £818 (221), 320k, £700 (219), 345k, £740 (215); A Ritchie, Claudy, 460k Lim, £1,010 (220), 470k, £982 (209), 500k AA, £980 (196); T Scott, Swatragh, 360k Lim, £790 (219); K Loughlin, Portglenone, 360k Lim, £770 (214), 360k AA, £720 (200), 310k Lim, £605 (195); Randalstown farmer, 390k Lim, £830 (213); H Clarke, Upperlands, 600k Lim, £1,270 (212); J Overend, Bellaghy, 470k Lim, £990 (211), 350k, £730 (209), 450k, £915 (203), 430k, £865 (201); A Shiels, Kilrea, 440k Ch, £865 (197); M Glass, Maghera, 550k AA, £1,075 (196); B McAuley, Bushmills, 460k Lim, £900 (196); S McCann, Portglenone, 470k AA, £920 (196).

Steers: M Smyth, Macosquin, 305k Ch, £820 (269), 275k, £735 (267), 350k, £885 (253), 360k, £900 (250), 365k, £835 (229); J Keatley, Magherafelt, 360k Ch, £920 (256), 350k Lim, £870 (249); D Norris, Articlave, 360k Lim, £905 (251), 390k, £925 (237), 395k, £900 (228), 330k, £750 (227), 340k, £680 (200); M Rafferty, Garvagh, 360k Lim, £900 (250), 310k, £750 (242), 340k, £765 (225), 390k, £850 (218), 310k, £662 (214), 340k, £700 (206); G Henry, Knockloughrim, 370k Lim, £905 (245), 470k, £975 (207); D McCaughey, Magherafelt, 370k Lim, £905 (245), 340k AA, £745 (219); G R Wallace, Kilrea, 360k Ch, £865 (240), 430k, £905 (211); T Scott, Swatragh, 390k Lim, £920 (236), 420k, £870 (207); S McLoughlin, Limavady, 530k Ch, £1,185 (224), 540k, £1,110 (206); K Loughlin, Portglenone, 310k Lim, £685 (221), 340k, £680 (200); H Campbell, Upperlands, 410k Ch, £895 (218), 460k, £935 (203), 580k, £1,175 (203), 440k, £885 (201); S and S Houston, Maghera, 380k AA, £825 (217), 450k, £950 (211), 480k, £940 (196); A Lindsay, Coleraine, 700k Lim, £1,520 (217), 650k Ch, £1,400 (215), 590k, £1,225 (208), 660k Daq, £1,300 (197), 550k Ch, £1,075 (196), 630k Lim, £1,230 (195); S Stevenson, Randalstown, 380k Lim, £820 (216); A Bradley, Kilrea, 385k Ch, £822 (214); J McGoldrick, Kilrea, 520k Ch, £1,100 (212); A Minford, Crumlin, 510k Ch, £1,080 (212), 550k, £1,160 (211); S McCann, Portglenone, 490k AA, £1,030 (210), 600k, £1,215 (203), 630k, £1,265 (201), 470k, £925 (197), 500k, £975 (195); R Sloan, Kilrea, 355k Ch, £740 (209), 550k AA, £1,140 (207); J G Gordon, Kilrea, 540k Ch, £1,125 (208), 580k, £1,200 (207), 640k, £1,295 (202), 590k Lim, £1,170 (198); J Mullan, Dungiven, 550k Lim, £1,145 (208); W Cochrane, Macosquin, 400k BB, £815 (204); J Campbell, Upperlands, 650k AA, £1,315 (202); S McFarlane, Dungiven, 550k Sim, £1,100 (200); D Torrens, Garvagh, 590k Sim, £1,150 (195).

Friesian and AA steers a flying trade with more required for strong demand.

Auctioneers: H A McIlrath and Sons Ltd.