Flying trade for all types of cattle at Kilrea Mart

A smaller entry of 240 calves on Thursday 20th April at Kilrea Mart met a flying trade for all types on offer.

Continental calves required to satisfy demand. Good selection of weanlings on offer.

Bull calves: A Hegarty, Bendooragh, AA £375, £340, Lim £320, £276, AA £275, £250, Lim £200; A Gaston, Glarryford, Her £370; I Moore, Bendooragh, Her £330; P Boone, Draperstown, Ch £328; Cookstown farmer, AA £315; S Doherty, Ballymoney, Her £312; T and J Mackey, Ballyclare, BB £310; N McNaugher, Aghadowey, BB £280; C Keane and Sons, Moneymore, BB £275, Fkv £245, £240; R Gault, Limavady, BB £270; R Orr, Culcrum, BB £290, £255; R and D Irwin, Dervock, Her £254, £230, AA £230; D Scott, Coleraine, Lim £250; Mulkeeragh Farms, Limavady, AA £240; A Gregg, Glarryford, Her £230; W Wylie, Dunloy, Fkv £230, £208; R J and M Patterson, Killykergan, AA £225; L Galloway, Ahoghill, Lim £220; D Connell, Claudy, Hol £216; R Bell, Portglenone, Fkv £215.

Heifer calves: R W Kane, Ballintoy, Lim £370; A Hegarty, Bendooragh, Lim £365, £295, £290, £252; Dungannon farmer, Her £285; N McNaugher, Aghadowey, BB £260; R J and M Patterson, Killykergan, AA £245; C Keane and Sons, Moneymore, BB £240; J Sayers, Cloughmills, BB £235; R Gault, Limavady, Her £210; G I Wallace, Upperlands, Lim £200.

Friesian calves: Super trade met with more required to satisfy demand. Good young calves to £216.

Weanlings/suck calves: 70 on offer with more required to satisfy demand. Being offered for sale at approximately 12.30pm weekly. Young Friesian lumps a super trade.

A small entry of around 320 on Monday 24th April met a super trade with quality lambs and ewes realising premium prices. Lambs to £4.33 per kg and £93.00 per head. Ewes to £120.00. More required.

Lambs: Armoy farmer, £52 (433); F Hogg, Kilrea, 22.5k, £93 (413); S Jackson, Bellaghy, 24.5k, £93 (380); J McKay, Ballymoney, 24.5k, £93 (380); J Patterson, Kilrea, 21.5k, £80 (372); W Young, Desertmartin, 25k, £93 (372); M McLeister, Portglenone, 21.5k, £78.50 (365); R McCaughern, Rasharkin, 22k, £80 (364); Draperstown farmer, 22k, £80 (364).

Fat ewes: 80 on offer met a steady trade for all types on offer including grazing types. Heavy lambs to £93. Ewes to £120.

Brisk demand for all types on offer.

A good entry of 30 dairy stock on Tuesday 25th April met a good steady trade to a top o £1,990 for a calved heifer.

J Moore, Portstewart, calved heifers to £1,990, £1,800, £1,750; S Boyle, Loughgiel, third calver £1,580, calved heifers to £1,480, £1,400; J A Nevin, Ringsend, calved heifers to £1,340, £1,110, £1,100; R Orr, Culcrum, calved heifers to £1,180, £1,170, £1,140, £1,100.

A super entry of 300 stock on Wednesday 26th April at Kilrea, continued to meet with a super trade. Steers to £1,465, heifers to £1,370, fat cows £1,200.

Fat cows: (65 on offer, flying trade - more required).

M Kelly, Ballycastle, 550k Sim, £950 (173), 670k Lim, £990 (148); R McGinley, Ballymoney, 700k Lim, £1,200 (171); Henry Farms, Armoy, 680k Lim, £1,080 (159), 590k MB, £750 (127); M Heaney, Garvagh, 690k Lim, £1020 (148); S Hill, Ballycastle, 640k Lim, £950 (148), 630k, £845 (134), 630k, £830 (132); S and S Houston, Maghera, 490k AA, £695 (142), 530k, £680 (128); J McTague, Portglenone, 450k Limv £640 (142), 490k, £650 (133); Macosquin farmer, 440k Lim, £620 (141); J Purcell, Limavady, 740k Her, £1,045 (141), 710k Friesian, £900 (127); B McAuley, Bushmills, 680k BB, £950 (140); N Gregg, Ahoghill, 570k BB, £790 (139); E McIlmoyle, Rasharkin, 690k Sim, £940 (136); T Martin, Dunloy, 600k Sim, £810 (135); C McQuitty, Clough, 650k Lim, £865 (133); W Wylie, Dunloy, 430k Friesian, £570 (133), 460k, £555 (121); W Andrew, Ballyclare, 620k Fkv, £820 (132); T O’Neill, Claudy, 530k Friesian, £700 (132); P McKeefrey, Swatragh, 630k Lim, £820 (130); M McLeister, Portglenone, 650k Fkv, £625 (127); A Cochrane, Bushmills, 460k Holstein, £565 (123); H Savage, Magherafelt, 1,070k Lim bull, £1,300 (122).

Suckler stock: Quality lots required.

M Heaney, Garvagh, Lim cow with Ch bull calf at foot £1,600; E McIlmoyle, Rasharkin, Sim heifer with Sim heifer calf at foot to £1,540; P Boone, Draperstown, Her cow with Ch heifer calf at foot to £1,250, Lim cow with Ch heifer calf £1,210.

Heifers: T Martin, Dunloy, 340k Ch, £845 (249), 350k, £790 (226), 340k, £745 (219); J Canning, Dungiven, 340k Ch, £795 (234), 330k, £700 (212), 340k, Lim £695 (204); Kilrea farmer, 290k Ch, £670 (231), 315k Lim, £690 (219), 360k Ch, £715 (199); D Clarke, Moneymore, 550k AA, £1,225 (223), 520k, £1,155 (222), 530k, £1,155 (218), 530k Lim, £1,070 (202); J V McAteer, Kilrea, 510k Lim, £1,125 (221), 450k, £940 (209), 510k, £1,020 (200); W Whyte, Portglenone, 620k Ch, £1,370 (221); G R Wallace, Kilrea, 370k Ch, £815 (220), 350k, £720 (206), 370k, £760 (205), 380k, £760 (200); J Gamble, Finvoy, 450k Ch, £980 (218), 490k Lim, £1,040 (212), 500k Ch, £1,050 (210), 510k Lim, £1,040 (204), 560k, £1,135 (203); T J Morrison, Kilrea, 480k Ch, £1,040 (217), 500k, £1,040 (208); S Hill, Ballycastle, 550k Lim, £1,180 (215); J S Hamilton and Son, Kells, 290k Lim, £620 (214), 350k, £740 (211); T and A Campbell, Rasharkin, 390k Ch, £825 (212), 490k Sim, £990 (202); G Henry, Knockloughrim, 420k Lim, £885 (211), 440k, £910 (207), 400k, £820 (205), 390k, £785 (201); F Duffin, Toomebridge, 520k AA, £1,080 (208); Claudy farmer, 450k Sim, £925 (206); Maghera farmer, 490k Lim, £997 (204); Garvagh farmer, 540k Ch, £1,100 (204), 570k, £1,130 (198), 520k, £1,022 (197), 570k, £1,118 (196); R Baxter, Portglenone, 490k Lim, £995 (203), 450k, £885 (197); V and H Wallace, Garvagh, 320k AA, £650 (203), 440k, £865 (197); A Campbell, Culnady, 550k Ch, £1,107 (201), 560k, £1,120 (200); P Whyte, Portglenone, 430k Ch, £855 (199); Claudy farmer, 520k Ch, £1,020 (196), 490k, £960 (196).

Steers: K O’Kane, Portglenone, 230k Ch, £550 (239), 260k, £610 (235), 330k, £735 (223), 310k, £670 (216), 350k, £745 (213), 300k, £640 (213), 330k, £690 (209), 260k, £540 (208); J Gamble, Finvoy, 500k Ch, £1,155 (231), 460k, £1,045 (227), 520k, £1,140 (219), 460k Lim, £1,005 (219), 540k Sim, £1,160 (215), 500k Ch, £1,050 (210), 550k Lim, £1,145 (208), 530k Ch, £1,100 (208), 610k, £1,190 (195); F Cunning, Glarryford, 260k Sim, £580 (223); E Simpson, Castledawson, 470k AA, £1,020 (217); S Lowry, Portglenone, 390k Lim, £825 (212), 400k, £845 (211), 440k, £895 (203), 370k, £745 (201); T Graham, Portglenone, 250k Ch, £530 (212); J V McAteer, Kilrea, 560k AA, £1,185 (212), 440k Lim, £945 (215), 650k, £1,320 (203), 570k, £1,156 (203), 680k, £1,340 (197); G and C Neely, Upperlands, 370k AA, £780 (211); E Houston, Ballymena, 340k Lim, £700 (206); J Campbell, Upperlands, 720k AA, £1,465 (204); A Patterson, Ballymoney, 510k AA, £1,035 (203); H Campbell, Upperlands, 520k Ch, £,1042 (200); B Kerr, Cullybackey, 415k AA, £830 (200).

Friesian and AA steers a flying trade with more required for strong demand.

Auctioneers: H A McIlrath and Sons Ltd.