Flying trade for all types of cattle at Kilrea Mart

A super entry of 310 calves on Thursday 27th April, met a flying trade for all types on offer.

Continental calves required to satisfy demand.

Good selection of weanlings on offer.

Bull calves:

C Bates, Magherafelt, Her £410, £370, £335; P Boone, Draperstown, Lim £410; P McCann, Cookstown, Lim £407; Ballyclare farmer, Sim £370; S Kirkpatrick, Ballymoney, BB £370, Lim £335; Greysteel farmer, BB £365; M McLeister, Portglenone, Fkv £355, Lim £342; W Taylor, Limavady, BB £332; D Scott, Coleraine, Lim £320, £250; J and J Armstrong, Kilrea, Lim £302; C Keane and Sons, Moneymore, BB £292, AA £285; R A and R J Cousley, Moneymore, Fkv £290; S McMurray, Dungiven, Sim £290, £240, £228, £220; Lakeview Farms, Ballyronan, Lim £285; Ballybracken Farms, Ballyclare, Lim £280, £240, £235, £228; Glarryford farmer, Her £280; Castledawson Farmer, Lim £280; H Snodgrass, Drumahoe, AA £275, £242; N McNaugher, Aghadowey, BB £272; R Armstrong, Kilrea, AA £268; G Clarke, Ballyronan, BB £250, £225; M and H Gilmour, Ballymoney, MB £250; R Gillespie, Ahoghill, Lim £248; N Quigley, Dungiven, BB £248; Templemoyle Farms, Eglinton, Lim £245, AA £240; J Close, Rasharkin, Lim £242; A Hegarty, Bendooragh, Lim £240; N Bristow, Portglenone, Fkv £235; W McKinney, Maghera, AA £230.

Heifer calves: Greysteel farmer, BB £378; J Forsythe, Moneymore, Lim £355, £265, £227; C Keane and Sons, Moneymore, BB £345, £240; W Moore, Macosquin, Ch £342, Lim £200; N Quigley, Dungiven, Lim £310; N G and C Smyth, Glenwherry, Sim £305, £285; N McNaugher, Aghadowey, BB £278; W Taylor, Limavady, BB £260; T and J Mackey, Ballyclare, BGA £240; G Clarke, Ballyronan, Ch £232; Lakeview Farms, Ballyronan, Lim £232; R Armstrong, Kilrea, AA £217; W Campbell, Magherafelt, Lim £205; Randalstown farmer, Lim £204; J Close, Rasharkin, BB £200; M Kelso, Portglenone, Sim £200.

Friesian calves: Super trade met with more required to satisfy demand. Good young calves to £175.

Weanlings/suck calves: 50 on offer with more required to satisfy demand. Being offered for sale at approximately 12.30pm weekly. Young Friesian lumps a super trade.

A small entry on Monday, May 1st met a super trade with quality lambs and ewes realising premium prices.

Lambs to £4.29 per kg and £95.20 per head. Ewes to £90. More required.

Lambs: M Pollock, Coleraine, 21.5k, £92.20 (429); H and R J McCaughan, Ballymoney, 22k, £91.50 (416); P Gurney, Aghadowey, 22k, £90.20 (410); S and S Houston, Maghera, 20.5k, £83 (405); R C and J C Watson, Rasharkin, 22.5k, £91 (404); W Jamieson, Ballymoney, 23.5k, £93.70 (399); D Taylor, Macosquin, 23.5k, £92.50 (394); S J Wilson, Dungiven, 24.5k, £95.20 (389).

Fat ewes: 100 on offer met a steady trade for all types on offer including grazing types. Heavy lambs to £95.20. Ewes to £90. Brisk demand for all types on offer.

A good entry of 25 dairy stock on Tuesday, May 2nd met a good steady trade to a top o £1,430 for a calved heifer.

J A Nevin, Ringsend, calved heifers to £1,430, £1,280, £1,240, £1,220; W, L and D Campbell, Coleraine, calved heifer £1,370; M Bruce, Bruce, Bellaghy, calved heifer £1,300.

