Flying trade for all types of cattle at Kilrea Mart

A good entry of 220 calves on Thursday 4th May at Kilrea Mart, met a flying trade for all types on offer.

Continental calves required to satisfy demand.

Good selection of weanlings on offer.

Bull calves: R Bredin, Londonderry, Lim £358, £354, £330; T and D Cameron, Portstewart, AA £340, Sim £330, AA £280, £260; W K Shiels, Maghera, BB £318, AA £235, Friesian £215; I Moore, Bendooragh, Lim £290; C Keatley, Magherafelt, Her £275; S Connolly, Portglenone, AA £268; B P and P Hurrell, Randalstown, Her £260; I Small, Ahoghill, BB £255; P Fullen, Desertmartin, Sim £252; J Dickson, Armoy, Ch £250; D Johnston, Castledawson, Her £250; S Casey, Cloughmills, Fkv £237, £222, £200; J and I Jamison, Coleraine, Lim £235; D Scott, Coleraine, Lim £234; J Thompson, Randalstown, Friesian £220, AA £205; J and J Armstrong Farms, Kilrea, AA £216; I Dallas, Stewartstown, Lim £205.

Heifer calves: J Dickson, Armoy, BB £370, Ch £250; W K Shiels, Maghera, BB £330; R J Bredin, Londonderry, Lim £265; T and D Cameron, Coleraine, Sim £262; I Small, Ahoghill, BB £245; Randalstown farmer, Lim £240; T McNeill, Aghadowey, Fkv £230; J Thompson, Randalstown, AA £216; J and J Armstrong Farms, Lim £206; R J Shiels, Garvagh, Fkv £200; D Johnston, Castledawson, Her £200.

Friesian calves: Super trade met with more required to satisfy demand. Good young calves to £220.

Weanlings/suck calves: 70 on offer with more required to satisfy demand. Being offered for sale at approximately 12.30pm weekly. Young Friesian lumps a super trade.

A small entry on Monday 8th May met a super trade with quality lambs and ewes realising premium prices. Lambs to £4.17 per kg and £95.00 per head. Ewes to £85. More required.

Lambs: S J Wilson, Dungiven, 21k, £87.50 (417); N Wylie, Portglenone, 21.5k, £88.80 (413); A Nicholas, Limavady, 23k, £93.80 (408); J Hegarty, Bendooragh, 23k, £92.80 (404); R C and J C Watson, Rasharkin, 23k, £93, (404); O Wilson, Dungiven, 23k, £92.80 (404); P McCloskey, Kilrea, 24k, £93.40 (389); G R Wallace, Kilrea, 22.5k, £87 (387); E Dallas, Stewartstown, 24k, £92.50 (385).

Fat ewes: 60 on offer met a steady trade for all types on offer including grazing types. Heavy lambs to £95. Ewes to £85. Brisk demand for all types on offer.

A good entry of 30 dairy stock on Tuesday 9th May met a good steady trade to a top of £1,360 for a calved heifer.

E Smith, Ballygawley, calved heifers to £1,360, £1,280; T McCracken, Limavady, calved heifer £1,300; M Millar, Coleraine, calved heifer £1260; J A Nevin, Ringsend, calved heifer £1,200, £1,060; A Craig, Toomebridge, Sh heifer in calf Friesian £1,100.

A smaller entry of 180 stock on Wednesday 10th May at Kilrea, continued to meet with a super trade. Steers to £1,270, heifers to £1,280, fat cows £1,120.

Fat cows: (30 on offer, flying trade - more required)

Maghera farmer, 590k Ch, £1,095 (186); J Gamble, Finvoy, 700k BB, £1,120 (160); A McLeister, Portglenone, 570k Fkv £885 (155), 590k Fkv £765 (130); J Overend, Bellaghy, 590k AA, £880 (149); R Scullion, Knockloughrim, 610k Daq, £910 (149); J M McErlean, Kilrea, 580k Lim, £850 (147); W Moore, Macosquin, 600k Lim, £865 (144), 640k AA, £920 (144), 650k Lim, £875 (135), 480k, £580 (121); N Campbell, Kilrea, 590k Sh, £805 (136), 540k Lim, £685 (127); D Moore, Macsoquin, 510k Lim, £690 (135); C Stewart, Randalstown, 570k Lim, £760 (134); C McKenna, Swatragh, 640k BB, £840 (131), 730k AA, £955 (131); Lakeview Farms, Ballyronan, 780k Friesian, £940 (121).

Suckler stock: Quality lots required.

J Patterson, Kilrea, Sim cow with skp calf at foot to £1,185; A Taylor, Ballycastle, Sim cow with Her bull calf at foot to £1,155.

Heifers: J Gamble, Finvoy, 480k Lim, £1,250 (260), 470k, £1,010 (215), 530k, £1,120 (211); Finvoy farmer, 300k Ch, £740 (247), 310k, £725 (234); A Gillan, Ballymoney, 510k AA, £1,220 (239), 510k, £1,175 (230); L Selfridge, Maghera, 500k Lim, £1,170 (234), 470k, £980 (209); Portglenone farmer, 330k Lim, £762 (231), 380k, £855 (225); A Patterson, Ballymoney, 570k AA, £1,280 (225); J Moore, Glenwherry, 330k Ch, £710 (215); S Higgins, Garvagh, 430k Lim, £925 (215); C Mooney, Rasharkin, 530k AA, £1,130 (213); Garvagh farmer, 380k Ch, £800 (211), 310k, £645 (208); S Houston, Maghera, 390k AA, £820 (210); J Linton, Garvagh, 430k Ch, £895 (208).

Steers: Garvagh farmer, 350k Ch, £850 (243), 360k, £792 (220); B Mullan, Garvagh, 380k Lim, £870 (229), 320k, £720 (225), 400k, £870 (218); Greysteel farmer, 345k Sim, £785 (228); A Patterson, Ballymoney, 530k Lim, £1190 (225), 510k, £1,090 (214); J Gamble, Finvoy, 530k Par, £1,190 (225), 580k, £1,200 (207), 470k, £950 (202); Cullybackey farmer, 330k AA, £740 (224); Portglenone farmer, 340k, £750 (221), 310k, £670 (216); A Mooney, Ballymena, 590k AA, £1,235 (209), 470k, £965 (205); L Selfridge, Maghera, 590k Lim, £1,230 (209), 540k, £1,120 (207), 490k, £1,000 (204).

Friesian and AA steers a flying trade with more required for strong demand.

Auctioneers: H A McIlrath and Sons Ltd.