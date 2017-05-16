Flying trade for all types of cattle at Kilrea Mart

A good entry of 210 calves on Thursday 11th May met a flying trade for all types on offer.

Continental calves required to satisfy demand.

Good selection of weanlings on offer.

Bull calves: B Gilmore, Rasharkin, Lim £428, £415; Greysteel farmer, BB £395; T McNeill, Aghadowey, Fkv £325; JC Smyth, Castlerock, AA £325, Lim £250; W McIntyre, Clough, AA £310; Kilrea farmer, Her £298, BB £220; G Young, Ballymena, Fkv £298, £265; C Dunn, Donemana, Her £285; T McAleese, Aghadowey, Lim £280; S Booth, Ballymoney, BB £275, Lnr £245; G I Wallace, Upperlands, Lim £275, £255; J G Gordon, Kilrea, AA £265, £245; R A and R J Cousley, Moneymore, Fkv £260, £242; S Doherty, Ballymoney, Her £255, £240; J Knox and Sons, Aghadowey, AA £255; I Smyth, Castlerock, AA £255; D Johnston, Castledawson, Her £250; C Walls, Ballyronan, Lim £250; T Allen, Ballymena, Sim £265, £235; R J and A Boyce, Garvagh, AA £225; W Wylie, Dunloy, Fkv £207.

Heifer calves: Greysteel farmer, Lim £435, BB £295; B Gilmore, Rasharkin, Lim £365, BB £314; T McNeill, Aghadowey, Fkv £365; J C Smyth, Castlerock, Lim £295; A E and W Henderson, Tobermore, AA £250; T McAleese, Aghadowey, Lim £238, £235; S Tweed, Ballymoney, Sim £218; W Andrew, Ballyclare, Lim £212; T Allen, Ballymena, Sim £204; Kilrea farmer, Her £200.

Friesian calves: Super trade met with more required to satisfy demand. Good young calves to £182.

Weanlings/suck calves: 40 on offer with more required to satisfy demand. Being offered for sale at approximately 12.30pm weekly. Young Friesian lumps a super trade.

A small entry on Monday 15th May met a super trade with quality lambs and ewes realising premium prices.

Lambs to £4.42 per kg and £95.00 per head.

More required.

Lambs: F Hogg, Kilrea, 21.5k, £95 (442); A Nicholas, Limavady, 21k, £91.20 (434); R C and J C Watson, Rasharkin, 21.5k, £90 (419); P Deeney, Limavady, 23k, £93.40 (406); T McNeilly, Toomebridge, 23.5k, £94.50 (402).

Fat ewes met a steady trade for all types on offer including grazing types. Light lambs to £95.00 Brisk demand for all types on offer.

A small entry of dairy stock on Tuesday 16th May met a good steady trade to a top of £1,380 for a calved heifer.

M Millar, Coleraine, calved heifer £1,380; T and J Mackey, Ballyclare, calved Ayr cow £1,000.

Auctioneers: H A McIlrath and Sons Ltd.