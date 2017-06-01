Flying trade for all types of cattle at Kilrea Mart

A super entry of 195 calves on Thursday 25th May met a flying trade for all types on offer.

Continental calves required to satisfy demand.

Good selection of weanlings on offer.

Bull calves: Londonderry farmer, Ch £400; Claudy farmer, AA £397; C Keane and Sons, Moneymore, BB £382, £305, £300, AA £285; Cookstown farmer, Lim £380, £360; D Hamilton, Donemana, Hereford £348, £297, BB £295, £240; Greysteel farmer, Ch £345, AA £345, £275; Rasharkin Farmer, Her £345; MB £220; Maghera farmer, Hereford £328, £240; Irwins Drumcroone, Blackhill, Sim £285, £262, £248; J W McCollum, Ballykelly, Sim £265, BB £230; E McIlmoyle, Rasharkin, Sim £262; W Lyons, Ballymoney, AA £258; Limavady farmer, AA £237; Templemoyle Farms, Eglinton, Lim £230, AA £225; P and G O’Rawe, Clough, Hereford £220; J Ramsey, Magherfelt, Shb £220; C Dunn, Doneman, Hereford £215; I Smyth, Castlerock, AA £212; G and A Smyth, Dungiven, Hereford £206.

Heifer calves: Ballymena farmer, BB £400, Lim £265; C Keane and Sons, BB £390; £305; A E and W Henderson, Tobermore, Ch £310, Bga £208; Maghera farmer, Lim £295; S Casey, Cloughmills, Fkv £265, £242; J W McCollum, Ballykelly, Sim £260; W Lyons, Ballymoney, AA £255, BB £248; J and I Jamison,Coleraine, Lim £232; P and G O’Rawe, Clough, Hereford £230; Irwins Drumcroone, Blackhill, Sim £228; Limavady farmer, BB £220; G Smyth, Dungiven, Hereford £215; I Smyth, Castlerock, Daq £200.

Friesian calves: Super trade met with more required to satisfy demand. Good young calves to £195.

Weanlings/suck calves: 30 on offer with more required to satisfy demand. Being offered for sale at approximately 12.30pm weekly. Young Friesian lumps a super trade.

A good entry of 400 on Monday 29th May met a super trade with quality lambs and ewes realising premium prices.

Lambs to £4.91 per kg and £110.00 per head. Ewes to £95. More required.

Lambs: R Paul, Maghera, 21k, £103 (491); M Pollock, Coleraine, 21k, £102.40 (488); J Tannahill, Coleraine, 19k, £92.80 (488), 24k, £109.50 (456); T Hunter, Aghadowey, 22k, £106 (482); L Reid, Coleraine, 21.5k, £103 (479); C Gribben, Dunloy, 21k, £100 (476); M McLeister, Portglenone, 21k, £100 (476); D Taylor, Macosquin, 20k, £94 (470), 24k, £105 (438); Upperlands Farmer, 20.5k, £94.50 (461); R C and J C Watson, Rasharkin, 21.5k, £99 (460); G Graham, Macosquin, 22k, £101 (459); J Higgins, Garvagh, 22k, £101 (459); F McKinney, Bendooragh, 22.5k, £102.20 (454); W Jeffers, Coleraine, 22.5k, £102 (453); D Hazlett, Aghadowey, 22.5k, £101.50 (451); J Sloan, Rasharkin, 22.5k, £101.40 (451); S Montgomery, Dunloy, 20k, £90 (450); R Dick, Ahoghill, 21.5k, £96.50 (449); R A Kelly, Coleraine, 23k, £103 (448); D A Norris and Sons, Coleraine, 23.5k, £105 (447); G Calderwood, Rasharkin, 23k, £102.20 (444); T McNeilly, Toomebridge, 23k, £102 (444); M Sherrard, Ballykelly, 22.5k, £100 (444); J and D McGoldrick, Kilrea, 22.5k, £99 (440).

Plenty of heavier type springs selling to over £104/£105.

Fat ewes: 60 on offer met a steady trade for all types on offer including grazing types. Ewes to £95. Brisk demand for all types on offer.

A super entry of 190 stock on Wednesday 31st May at Kilrea continued to meet with a super trade.

Steers to £1,395, heifers to £1,330 and fat cows £1,435.

Fat cows: (40 on offer, flying trade ­­ ­- more required).

P McKeefry, Swatragh, 740k Lim, £1,435 (194); J P Mitchell, Aghadowey, 620k Lim, £1,000 (161), 760k, £1,150 (151); M Glass, Maghera, 570k Sim, £905 (157), 520k, £730 (140); Grange Farms, Castlerock, 470k Hol, £715 (152, 650k, £800 (123); L Black, Ballymoney, 600k Gal, £850 (142), 610k Lim, £855 (140); M McElwee, Moneymore, 680k Friesian, £955 (140), 590k, £795 (135); Drumabest Farms, Ballymoney, 690k Hol, £955 (138), 790k, £1,055 (134); S McFarlane, Dungiven, 700k Sim, £965 (138); C McQuitty, Clough, 520k Lim, £715 (138); T A McCracken, Magilligan, 650k Lim, £890 (137); R Sloan, Kilrea, 620k Ch, £850 (137), 570k Hereford, £730 (128); N Royle, Kilre, 640k Ch, £860 (134), 590k Lim, £750 (127); Ballymena farmer, 710k Friesian, £910 (128).

Suckler stock: Quality lots required

H Heaney, Garvagh, Lim cow with Ch bull calf at foot to £1,720; P Boone, Draperstown, Lim cow with AA heifer calf at foot to £1,590.

Heifers: Rasharkin farmer, 390k Lim, £950 (244), 420k Lim, £930 (221), 520k AA, £1,090 (210), 450k Daq, £940 (209), 400k Ch, £825 (206); S McKenna, Maghera, 550k Lim, £1,250 (227), 590k Ch, £1,300 (220), 560k, £1,200 (214), 570k Lim, £1,190 (209), 640k Ch, £1,330 (208); Upperlands farmer, 430k Ch, £975 (227); H Bradley, Dessertmartin, 590k Lim, £1,295 (220), 540k, £1,180 (219), 610k Ch, £1,290 (212), 560k Lim, £1,178 (210), 620k Sim, £1,290 (208), 560k Lim, £1,160 (207), 620k Ch, £1,240 (200); J Gamble, Finvoy, 400k Lim, £880 (220), 450k, £960 (213), 420k, £870 (207), 410k Hereford, £845 (206), 390k Ch, £802 (206), 460k, £937 (204); R McCartney, Dungiven, 310k Lim, £675 (218), 360k, £730 (203); J Purvis, Magherafelt, 470k Lim, £1,020 (217), 440k, £945 (215), 440k, £930 (211), 400k, £825 (206); A and D Gillan, Ballymoney, 480k AA, £1,035 (216); J McKeague, Dunloy, 540k Ch, £1,160 (215), 530k, £1,110 (209), 590k, £1,230 (209), 540k, £1,105 (205), 560k, £1,120 (200); S and S Houston, Maghera, 320k AA, £685 (214); Randalstown farmer, 310k Lim, £660 (213); Dungiven farmer, 450k Ch, £952 (212), 550k Lim, £1,115 (203).

Steers: P O’Neill, Toomebridge, 290k Lim, £755 (260), 390k, £925 (237), 460k, £920 (200); L Allison, Limavady, 490k Lim, £1,215 (248), 480k, £1,165 (243), 500k, £1,207 (241), 570k, £1,355 (238), 500k, £1,180 (236), 540k, £1,270 (235), 580k, £1,360 (235), 550k, £1,290 (235), 510k Sim, £1,195 (234), 550k Lim, £1,285 (234), 490k Ch, £1,140 (233), 550k, £1,280 (233), 560k Lim, £1,300 (232), 540k Ch, £1,250 (232), 530k Lim, £1,225 (231), 580k, £1,335 (230), 550k, £1,260 (229), 580k, £1,327 (229), 570k, £1,300 (228), 550k, £1,250 (227), 610k, £1,378 (226), 580k, £1,292 (223), 630k, £1,395 (221), 590k Sim, £1,290 (219), 570k Lim, £1,238 (217), 560k, £1,200 (214), 540k, £1,125 (208), 570k, £1,150 (202); A and D Gillan, Ballymoney, 440k Lim, £1,050 (239), 420k Sim, £940 (224); J Gamble, Finvoy, 380k Ch, £870 (229), 400k BB, £890 (223), 470k AA, £1,045 (222), 430k Lim, £905 (211), 440k Ch, £920 (209); Randalstown farmer, 300k Lim, £635 (212); Portglenone farmer, 430k Ch, £900 (209), 480k, £995 (207), 390k Lim, £800 (205), 480k Ch, £965 (201); J Purvis, Magherafelt, 480k Lim, £1,000 (208); Stewartstown farmer, 690k AA, £1,385 (201); S and V Mairs, Macosquin, 410k Ch, £825 (201).

Friesian and AA steers a flying trade with more required for strong demand.

Auctioneer: H A McIlrath and Sons.