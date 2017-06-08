Flying trade for all types of cattle at Kilrea Mart

There was a super entry of 190 calves at Kilrea Mart on Thursday, June 1st which met a flying trade for all types on offer.

Continental calves required to satisfy demand. Good selection of weanlings on offer.

Bull calves: M Beatttie, Finvoy, Lim £362, £272, Friesian £216; H Snodgrass, Drumahoe, Ch £360, AA £322, £232, Ch £225, £200; A Gaston, Glarryford, Hereford £350, Sh £325, Her £295, Sh £205; W and P Adams, Mosside, AA £344, £262; G W and D Millen, Aghadowey, BB £330, Sh £250; A J W Knipe and Son, Ballymoney, AA £318, £250; S Doherty, Ballymoney, Hereford £300; W Andrew, Ballyclare, Hereford £297; J Thompson, Randalstown, AA £290; T Allen, Ballymena, Sim £280, £244; Ballymena farmer, BB £280, Lim £240, Hereford £200; D Steele, Bellaghy, Hereford £270; Lakeview Farms, Ballyronan, Lim £238; T and D Cameron, Coleraine, Sim £235, AA £228; W Henry, Coleraine, Lim £234; H Hutchinson, Tobermore, Ch £220; H Boyle, Dunloy, Holstein £208.

Heifer calves: A Gaston, Glarryford, Hereford £315; G W and D Millen, Aghadowey, Hereford £315; Rasharkin farmer, BB £300; Maghera farmer, Lim £297, £230; A J W Knipe and Son, Ballymoney, AA £290, £235; W and P Adams, Mosside, AA £288; Lakeview Farms, Ballyronan, Lim £268, £200; J Thompson, Randalstown, AA £260; S Doherty, Ballymoney, Hereford £255; H Snodgrass, Drumahoe, AA £250, Ch £205; Magherafelt farmer, Lim £240; T Allen, Ballymena, Sim £225, £200; W Henry, Coleraine, Lim £200.

Friesian calves: Super trade met with more required to satisfy demand. Good young calves to £216.

Weanlings/suckling calves: 30 on offer with more required to satisfy demand. Being offered for sale at approximately 12.30pm weekly. Young Friesian lumps a super trade.

A good entry of 400 on Monday, June 5th met a super trade with quality lambs and ewes realising premium prices.

Lambs to £4.50 per kg and £98.00 per head. Ewes to £87.50. More required.

Lambs: T Hunter, Aghadowey, 20k, £90 (450); P McCloskey, Kilrea, 20k, £88.80 (444), 22.5k, £92 (409); W Moore, Macosquin, 20.5k, £90 (439); W R and J Blair, Ballymoney, 21k, £86 (438); R Campbell, Kilrea, 21k, £92 (438); G and C Neely, Upperlands, 21k, £92 (438); McCollum Farms, Coleraine, 21.5k, £94 (437), 24.5k, £98 (400); N Wylie, Portglenone, 20.5k, £89 (434); I McClelland, Coleraine, 22k, £95 (432); F Hogg, Kilrea, 22k, £94 (427); N Parke, Cookstown, 22.5k, £96 (427); D Torrens, Garvagh, 20.5k, £87.50 (427); W Steele, Coleraine, 22k, £93.60 (426); H McFetridge, Garvagh, 21.5k, £91.20 (424); T Topping, Garvagh, 22k, £93 (423); Maghera farmer, 20.5k, £86.50 (422); P McAtasney, Kilrea, 22.5k, £93.80 (417); G Douglas, Aghanloo, 23k, £95 (413); J and S Chambers, Moneymore, 23k, £94.70 (412).

Fat ewes: 50 on offer met a steady trade for all types on offer including grazing types. Ewes to £87.50. Brisk demand for all types on offer.

A super entry of 170 stock on Wednesday, June 7th at Kilrea continued to meet with a super trade. Steers to £1,390, heifers to £1,400, fat cows £1,230.

Fat cows: (50 on offer, flying trade - more required)

Randalstown farmer, 700k Daq, £1,230 (176), 590k Friesian, £800 (136); G Boyce, Garvagh, 720k Lim, £1,200 (167); C Crawford, Clough, 550k Sbr, £920 (167), 660k Friesian, £1,040 (158); I Tanner, Castlerock, 710k BB, £1,175 (166), 740k, £1,080 (146), 640k Lim, £900 (141); Grange Farms, Castlerock, 560k Holstein, £880 (157), 510k, £640 (126); Swatragh farmer, 700k Ch, £1,100 (157), 580k AA, £785 (135); M Glass, Maghera, 470k AA, £735 (156); D Hayes, Clough, 430k Shd, £665 (155); T Faith, Limavady, 500k Holstein, £775 (155); Cookstown farmer, 430k Lim, £640 (149); S Mullan, Ringsend, 620k Lim, £920 (148), 560k, £730 (130), 640k, £800 (125); D Dunlop, Glarryford, 800k Fkv, £1,075 (134), 650k, £840 (129); I Black, Macosquin, 710k Friesian, £945 (133), 700k Holstein, £890 (127); J Christie, Ballymoney, 550k Lim, £730 (133); Maghera farmer, 710k Sim, £925 (130); J Oliver, Limavady, 570k Friesian, £730 (128); Articlave farmer, 580k AA, £725 (125).

Suckler stock: Quality lots required.

P Gillan, Armoy, Ch cow with Ch bull calf at foot to £1,450, Hereford cow with Ch bull calf to £1,235, Her cow with Ch bull calf £1,100; Antrim farmer, Hereford cow with Lim bull calf at foot to £1,320.

Heifers: Swatragh farmer, 480k AA, £1,060 (221); D Morrow, Macosquin, 590k Ch, £1,285 (218), 590k, £1,250 (212), 540k, £1,130 (209), 670k, £1,400 (209); S McKenna, Maghera, 530k Lim, £1,150 (217), 590k Ch, £1,260 (214), 510k Lim, £1,060 (208), 530k Ch, £1,090 (206); C O’Boyle, Rasharkin, 380k Ch, £800 (211), 390k Lim, £795 (204); S and J McCloy, Cullybackey, 370k Lim, £770 (208), 390k, £795 (204); H Bradley, Desertmartin, 600k Sim, £1,240 (207), 630k Ch, £1300 (206), 580k Sim, £1,195 (206), 610k Ch, £1,240 (203), 600k Lim, £1,200 (200), 540k Sim, £1,080 (200), 550k Ch, £1,090 (198), 600k Lim, £1,170 (195); Stewartstown farmer, 590k Ch, £1,200 (203), 630k, £1,250 (198); Dunloy farmer, 560k Ch £1,090 (195).

Steers: Portglenone farmer, 390k Ch, £915 (235), 370k Lim, £842 (228), 410k, £885 (216), 420k, £850 (202), 470k Simv £915 (195); Henry Farms, Armoy, 300k Fkv, £680 (227), 320k, £698 (218); T and N Patterson, Glarryford, 650k AA, £1,390 (214); A Henry, Finvoy, 490k BB, £1,022 (209); R Shiels, Maghera, 430k Hereford, £895 (208); Kilrea farmer, 580k Ch, £1,195 (206), 630k, £1,280 (203), 670k Lim, £1,330 (199); J McLaughlin, Portglenone, 490k Lim, £990 (202), 440k, £875 (199); J Christie, Ballymoney, 490k Daq, £987 (201); Randalstown farmer, 530k Ch, £1,055 (199); J Campbell, Upperlands, 670k Ch, £1,320 (197).

Friesian and AA steers a flying trade with more required for strong demand.

Auctioneers: H A McIlrath and Sons Ltd.