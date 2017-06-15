Flying trade for all types of cattle at Kilrea Mart

A super entry of 280 calves on Thursday, June 8th at Kilrea Mart met a flying trade for all types on offer.

Continental calves required to satisfy demand.

Good selection of weanlings on offer.

Bull calves: R Armstrong, Garvagh, British Blues £495, £420, £370, Aberdeen Angus £280; M McLeister, Portglenone, Limousin £450, Flecvkvieh £420, £400, £385, £365, £360, £350, £340, £330, £304, £285, £270, £245; Coleraine farmer, Hereford £438, British Blue £400, £332, Aberdeen Angus £300, Hereford £292, Aberdeen Angus £250; W and A Hanna, Armoy, Aberdeen Angus £390; Magherafelt farmer, Hereford £360, BB £260; V Craig, Ballykelly, Limousin £340, £250; R Bell, Portglenone, Fleckview £332, £248; G Young, Ballymena, Fleckview £332, £242, £235; D Dunlop, Glarryford, Fleckvieh £325; D Hayes, Clough, Shorthorn beef £325, Shorthorn dairy £200; J and R J Hanna, Loughgiel, Aberdeen Angus £315, £288, £255; B Douglas, Dungiven, Aberdeen Angus £305; P McGuire, Dungannon, Hereford £296; J Close, Rasharkin, Aberdeen Angus £295, Friesian £215; W Wylie, Dunloy, Fleckvieh £290, £285, £255; H Hunter, Bushmills, Aberdeen Angus £278, £212; T Colhoun, Strabane, Aberdeen Angus £250; P Sleeman, Limavady, Aberdeen Angus £250; Kilrea farmer, Fleckvieh £240; A McLeister, Portglenone, Limousin £240, £200; I Wallace, Upperlands, Limousin £238, £210; Ballymena farmer, Fleckvieh £235, Simmental £218, Fleckvieh £200; Magherafelt farmer, Friesian £230; M and H Gilmour, Ballymoney, MB £210; J Devlin, Moneymore, Aberdeen Angus £204.

Heifer calves: R Armstrong, Garvagh, British Blue £470, £400; £395; Ballymena farmer, British Blue £358; D Hanna, Rasharkin, Fleckvieh £352, £330, £320, Friesian £310, Fleckvieh £296, Friesian £292, £280; N G and C Smyth, Glenwherry, Simmental £340; W and A Hanna, Armoy, Aberdeen Angus £315, £288; Coleraine Farmer, British Blue £310; M McLeister, Portglenone, Fleckvieh £305; J Close, Rasharkin, Limousin £300, Aberdeen Angus £272; D Dunlop, Glarryford, Fleckvieh £300; D Steele, Bellaghy, Aberdeen Angus £295, £208; Kilrea farmer, Belted Galloway £285; Magherafelt farmer, British Blue £258; R and P McMaster, Ballyronan, Aberdeen Angus £246; V Craig, Ballykelly, Limousin £240, £235; H Hunter, Bushmills, Aberdeen Angus £232; I Wallace, Upperlands, Limousin £210; B Douglas, Dungiven, Aberdeen Angus £200; Irwin Bros, Portstewart, Ayr £200; C R and C McIntyre, Bushmills, Shorthorn £200.

Friesian calves: Super trade met with more required to satisfy demand. Good young calves to £230.

Weanlings/suck calves: 50 on offer with more required to satisfy demand. Being offered for sale at approximately 12.30pm weekly. Young Friesian lumps a super trade.

A good entry of 420 on Monday, June 12th met a super trade with quality lambs and ewes realising premium prices.

Lambs to £5.12 per kg and £111.00 per head. Ewes to £80. More required.

Lambs: M Pollock, Coleraine, 21k, £107.60 (512); H Armstrong, Garvagh, 22k, £111 (505); J Tannahill, Coleraine, 22k, £110.50 (502); W Moore, Macosquin, 21.5k, £107.50 (500); I and E Cameron, Cookstown, 21k, £103.50 (493); G and C Neely, Upperlands, 19.5k, £96 (492); R Dick, Ahoghill, 21k, £103 (491); J M and C D Mark, Limavady, 20k, £98 (490); R Paul, Maghera, 20.5k, £100 (488); R A Kelly, Coleraine, 21.5k, £104.80 (487); S Montgomery, Dunloy, 19.5k, £94 (482); J McNeill, Coleraine, 21.5k, £103 (479); S Henry, Macosquin, 21.5k, £102.50 (477); W Jeffers, Coleraine, 22k, £104.20 (474); M McLeister, Portglenone, 21.5k, £102 (474); J Bolton, Kilrea, 20k, £94 (470); P McAtasney, Kilrea, 20k, £94 (470); J Smyth, Kilrea, 21.5k, £101 (470).

Fat ewes: 60 on offer met a steady trade for all types on offer including grazing types. Ewes to £80. Brisk demand for all types on offer.

A super entry of 260 stock on Wednesday, June 14th at to meet with a super trade. Steers to £1,460, heifers to £1,240 and fat cows £1,160.

Fat cows: (50 on offer, flying trade - more required)

T J A Kennedy, Cullybackey, 580k Limousin, £1,040 (179); Upperlands farmer, 710k Limousin, £1160 (163), 620k Limousin, £900 (145); Grange Farms, Castlerock, 530k Fleckview, £670 (126); E McSorley, Draperstown, 630k Limousinm £965 (153); S and S Houston, Maghera, 460k Limousin, £695 (151), 520k, £775 (149), 440k Charolais, £600 (136), 400k Aberdeen Angus, £545 (136); N Rosborough, Claudy, 700k Limousin, £1,045 (149), 680k £935 (138); B Scullion, Portglenone, 570k Saler, £850 (149); JA Millen, Macosquin, 650k Hereford, £955 (147), 750k Aberdeen Angus, £1,090 (145); J Rodgers, Desertmartin, 750k Swedish Red, £1,090 (145), 800k Friesian £1,155 (144); Drumsurn farmer, 600k British Blue £850 (142); S Bolton, Kilrea, 670k Hereford, £930 (139); J Gregg, Ahoghill, 610k British Blue, £850 (139); Swatragh farmer, 620k Charolais £800 (129); Cookstown farmer, 700k Friesian £895 (128), 710k £865 (122); T Kirk, Cloughmills, 520k Friesian bullock, £888 (171); Grange Farms, Castlerock, 710k Holstein bull, £1,115 (157).

Suckler stock: Quality lots required

J Lamont, Cullybackey, Charolais cow with Aberdeen Angus heifer calf at foot to £1,500; R Compton, Cullybackey, Aberdeen Angus cows with Aberdeen Angus bull calves at foot to £1,350, £1,260, £1,230; E McSorley, Draperstown, Aberdeen Angus cow with Aberdeen Angus heifer calf at foot to £1,210, Limousin cow with Aberdeen Angus heifer calf at foot £1,150; S and S Houston, Maghera, Charolais cow with Charolais heifer calf at foot to £1150, Aberdeen Angus cow with Aberdeen Angus bull calf at foot to £1135, Limousin cow with Aberdeen Angus heifer calf at foot to £1,110, Limousin cow with Aberdeen Angus bull calf to £1,090, Charolais cow with Aberdeen Angus bull calf £1,080; G Bolton, Upperlands, British Blues third calver with Bal bull calf at foot to £1,100.

Heifers: M Cleary, Randalstown, 240k Limousin, £635 (265); R McCartney, Dungiven, 250k Limousin, £595 (238), 300k, £675 (225), 390k British Blues, £865 (222), 300k, £640 (213); M Smyth, Macosquin, 325k Charolais, £772 (238), 350k, £715 (204); M McLaughlin, Dungiven, 270k Simmental, £615 (228), 280k, £635 (227), 310k Limousin £690 (223); T J A Kennedy, Cullybackey, 500k Parthenais, £1,100 (220); Dungiven farmer, 350k Limousin, £770 (220), 200k, £430 (215); T and N Patterson, Glarryford, 400k Aberdeen Angus, £860 (215), 400k, £790 (198); Ringsend farmer, 380k Limousin, £810 (213); G Fleming, Ballymoney, 500k Charolais, £1,058 (212), 490k, £980 (200), 520k, £1,015 (195); J Kelso, Upperlands, 400k Limousin, £845 (211); Drumsurn farmer, 440k Limousin, £922 (210), 460k, £900 (196); B Stewart, Moneymore, 340k British Blue, £715 (210); W Kerr, Cullybackey, 270k Aberdeen Angus, £550 (204); J McElhatton, Greysteel, 320k Simmental, £650 (203); T Taylor, Garvagh, 340k Aberdeen Angus, £690 (203), 380k, £740 (195); Portglenone farmer, 450k Charolais, £907 (202), 390k, £760 (195); S and S Houston, Maghera, 360k Aberdeen Angus, £728 (202), 390k, £770 (197); J P McLaughlin, Portglenone, 390k British Blues, £785 (201); H Bradley, Dessertmartin, 620k Limousin, £1,230 (198); G Hamilton, Randalstown, 530k Simmental, £1,050 (198), 630k, £1,240 (197).

Steers: M Smyth, Macosquin, 340k Charolais, £885 (260), 470k, £1,007 (214); M Cleary, Randalstown, 290k Limousin, £675 (233), 190k, £410 (216); T Taylor, Garvagh, 340k Aberdeen Angus, £780 (229), 300k, £685 (228); M Maxwell, Upperlands, 600k Limousin, £1,342 (224), 560k, £1,250 (223), 600k Charolais £1,290 (215), 530k Limousin, £1,135 (214); J S Hamilton and Son, Kells, 420k Limousin, £918 (219), 560k Charolais £1,210 (216), 430k, £925 (215), 370k Simmental, £780 (211), 490k Charolais, £1,015 (207), 540k, £1,090 (202), 520k Limousin, £1,052 (202), 490k Charolais, £980 (200), 480k Limousin, £960 (200); G Fleming, Ballymoney, 480k Charolais, £1,038 (216), 510k Limousin, £1,022 (200); Kilrea farmer, 620k Hereford, £1,325 (214), 580k Charolais, £1,160 (200), 570k Limousin, £1,130 (198), 560k, £1,110 (198), 580k Simmental, £1,140 (197); A Shiels, Kilrea, 460k Charolais, £980 (213); A Bradley, Kilrea, 480k Charolais, £1,000 (208); S J Wilson, Dungiven, 610k Limousin, £1,265 (207), 590k, £1,200 (203), 610k, £1,235 (203); G Hamilton, Randalstown, 620k Simmental, £1,275 (206), 710k, £1,460 (206), 640k, £1,280 (200); M Mullan, Garvagh, 580k Hereford, £1,185 (204); S Bolton, Kilrea, 310k Aberdeen Angus, £625 (202); J Higgins, Ringsend, 600k Hereford, £1,205 (201); Ahoghill farmer, 360k Limousin, £725 (201), 390k £775 (199); Antrim farmer, 630k Aberdeen Angus, £1,245 (198); J Rodgers, Desertmartin, 530k Charolais, £1,040 (196).

Friesian and Aberdeen Angus steers a flying trade with more required for strong demand.

Auctioneer: H A McIlrath and Sons Ltd.