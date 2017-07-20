Flying trade for all types of cattle at Kilrea Mart

Have your say

A smaller entry of 260 calves on Thursday, July 6th met a flying trade for all types on offer at Kilrea Mart.

Continental calves required to satisfy demand.

Good selection of weanlings on offer.

Bull calves: Limavady farmer, Charolais £515, £475, Simmental £440; J Ramsey, Magherafelt, Aberdeen Angus £410, £385, £365; W Campbell, Magherfelt, Limousin £390; S Dobbin, Bushmills, Hereford £370, Friesian £208; Randalstown farmer, Aberdeen Angus £362; J and J Armstrong, Kilrea, Aberdeen Angus £355, Limousin £350, Aberdeen Angus £330; R Bredin, Londonderry, Limousin £332, £265, £250; J Close, Rasharkin, Aberdeen Angus £330, £270; Cookstown farmer, Limousin £330; P McCracken, Cookstown, Limousin £330; J Junkin, Bellaghy, Aberdeen Angus £322; R A Kyle and Sons, Culnady, Limousin £305; Claudy farmer, Aberdeen Angus £290; J W McCollum, Ballykelly, Belgian Blue £288, £265, £212; D Stevens, Garvagh, Hereford £280, £248; A J W Knipe and Son, Ballymoney, Aberdeen Angus £278; Limavady farmer, Limousin £270, £245, £242; J J McAllister, Dervock, Hereford £270, £268, £265; Randalstown farmer, Aberdeen Angus £270, £260; Upperlands farmer, Fleckvieh £260; G W and D Millen, Aghadowey, Hereford £250; Dungannon farmer, Hereford £248; R Fleming, Garvagh, Aberdeen Angus £245; G I Wallace, Upperlands, Limousin £245; M McLeister, Portglenone, Fleckvieh £242; Cloughmills farmer, Fleckvieh £232; T and J Mackey, Ballyclare, Belted Galloway £225; Magherafelt Farmer, Ayrshire £220; A Gregg, Glarryford, Hereford £200.

Heifer calves: D McKay, Ballymoney, Friesian £430, £335, £330, £300, £290; S Dobbin, Bushmills, Hereford £340; P McCann, Cookstown, Limousin £340; R Bredin, Londonderry, Limousin £320, £298, £230, £202; P McCracken, Cookstown, Limousin £315; W Campbell, Magherafelt, Limousin £300; V Craig, Ballykelly, Limousin £300, £295, £235; J Junkin, Bellaghy, Aberdeen Angus £290; Upperlands farmer, Lim £290; R D and A Smyth, Dungiven, Shorthorn £290; D Hayes, Clough, Shorthorn Beef £270; Maghera farmer, Limousin £268; Magherafelt farmer, Limousin £268; D Stevens, Garvagh, Hereford £268, £200; J J McAllister, Dervock, Hereford £265; Limavady farmer, Aberdeen Angus £260; J Close, Rasharkin, Aberdeen Angus £245; J Ramsey, Magherafelt, Aberdeen Angus £238; Randalstown farmer, Aberdeen Angus £230; E McIlmoyle, Rasharkin, Simmental £225; R D McWhirter, Glarryford, Aberdeen Angus £220; G I Wallace, Upperlands, Aberdeen Angus £220; A Faith, Limavady, Limousin £212; Glarryford farmer, Hereford £212; A J W Knipe and Son, Ballymoney, Aberdeen Angus £200.

Friesian calves: Super trade met with more required to satisfy demand. Good young calves to £208.

Weanlings/suck calves: 60 on offer with more required to satisfy demand. Being offered for sale at approximately 12.30pm weekly. Young Friesian lumps a super trade.

A good entry of 700 on Monday, July 17th met a super trade with quality lambs and ewes realising premium prices. Lambs to £4.11 per kg and £95.00 per head. Ewes to £97.00. More sheep needed every week.

Lambs: McCollum Drumcroon Ltd, Coleraine, 21.5k, £86 (400); G Henderson, Bushmills, 23.5k, £94 (400); R Paul, Maghera, 22k, £88 (400); J McNeill, Coleraine 22k, £87 (396); D Lynn, Portglenone, 23k, £90.50 (394); S Harkin, Limavady, 22.5k, £88 (391); T Topping, Garvagh, 22k, £85.70 (390); B Stewart, Moneymore, 21k, £81.80 (390); J McClelland, Limavady, 22.5k, £87.50 (389); L Reid, Coleraine, 22k, £85.50 (389); I Cameron, Cookstown, 22.5k, £87.40 (388); J Shaw, Ahoghill, 21.5k, £83.40 (388); R McCahon, Aghadowey, 21.5k, £83.20 (387); J Kirk, Ballymoney, 23k, £89 (387); J Watson, Rasharkin, 22.5k, £87 (387); M Burton, Limavady, 23.5k, £91 (387)

Pen of store lambs 14.5k, £59.60 (411).

Fat ewes: 140 on offer met a steady trade for all types on offer including grazing types. Ewes to £97. Brisk demand for all types on offer.

A small entry of dairy stock on Tuesday, July 18th met a good steady trade to a top of £1,590 for a calved heifer. More stock required weekly.

A good entry of 170 stock on Wednesday, July 19th at Kilrea continued to meet with a super trade.

Fat cows: (35 on offer, flying trade - more required).

J McCracken, Randalstown, 470k Hereford, £835 (178), 550k, £870 (158); P McIlvar, Garvagh, 640k Parthenais, £1,100 (172), 650k, £990 (153), 680k, £1,010 (149); J Mitchell, Aghadowey, 550k Belgian Blue, £840 (153), 530k, £785 (148); W Toner, Kilrea, 520k, £790 (152); T Kyle, Portglenone, 600k Friesian, £835 (139), 490k, £660 (135), 490k, £650 (133).

Suckler stock: Quality lots required.

Heifers: C and J Kelly, Limavady, 400k Charolais, £970 (243), 400k, £900 (225), 360k, £778 (216), 400k, £858 (215), 410k, £875 (213), 430k, £915 (213), 430k, £912 (212), 430k, £900 (209); E Houston, Ballymena, 330k Charolais, £790 (239); J Purvis, Magherafelt, 370k Limousin, £838 (227); W McConway, Limavady, 350k Limousin, £785 (224), 400k, £895 (224), 370k, £822 (222), 400k, £872 (218), 365k, £792 (217), 400k, £850 (213); Ballymoney farmer, 600k Charolais, £1285 (214); H J Walsh, Ballymena, 420k Limousin, £878 (209); Drumahoe farmer, 430k Charolais, £890 (207); I Smyth, Bushmills, 470k Limousin, £940 (200).

Steers: Drumahoe farmer, 420k Limousin, £985 (235), 440k, £985 (224), 420k, £930 (221); J Purvis, Magherafelt, 400k Limousin, £935 (234); W McKinney, Ballymoney, 400k Limousin, £916 (229), 440k, £955 (217), 460k £987 (215), 450k, £957 (213); H J Walsh, Portglenone, 430k Charolais, £975 (227), 430k, £962 (224); J McCracken, Limavady, 390k Charolais, £870 (223); D Harbinson, Limavady, 400k Limousin, £885 (221), 430k, £892 (207); Upperlands farmer, 420k Limousin, £930 (221); E Houston, Ballymena, 350k Charolais, £745 (213); C and J Kelly, Limavady, 450k Charolais, £930 (207).

Friesian and Aberdenn Angus steers a flying trade with more required to strong demand.

Auctioneers: H A McIlrath and Sons Ltd.