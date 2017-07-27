Flying trade for all types of cattle at Kilrea Mart

Have your say

A great entry of 250 calves at Kilrea Mart on Thursday, July 20th met a flying trade for all types on offer.

Continental calves required to satisfy demand.

Good selection of weanlings on offer.

Bull calves: Coleraine farmer Charolais £425; Ballymoney farmer, Limousin £415, Belgian Blue £398, £297; Maghera farmer, Limousin £358, £338, £327; A Evans, Limousin, £330; Irwins Drumcroone, Simmental £320, £282, £257; R Bredin, Limousin £310; I Wallace, Portglenone, Aberdeen Angus £307, £288, £282; J and R Hanna, Ballymena, Aberdeen Angus £300; Ballybracken Farm, Ballynure, Simmental £298, £270; D Scott, Coleraine, Limousin £290 ; S Bruce, Bellaghy, Belgian Blue £287; J MClelland, Limavady, Aberdeen Angus £280; E Bates, Magherafelt, Belgian Blue £280; Templemoyle Farm, Aberdeen Angus £265; J Devlin, Magherafelt, Aberden Angus £245; M McLeister, Portglenone, Fleckvieh £245; A Gregg, Ballymena, Hereford £242.

Heifer calves: Coleraine farmer Charolais £395, Limousin £328, £275; N Smyth, Ballymena Simmental £385; Ballybracken Farm, Ballynure, Limousin £338, £292, £272; R McMaster, Ballyronan, Belgian Blue £320, £315; Maghera farmer, Simmental £300, Limousin £280; R Bredin, Limousin £300; Magherafelt farmer, Aberdeen Angus £295, £238; H and B Craig, Ballymena Hereford £258, Randalstown farmer, Aberdeen Angus £255; A Evans, Limousin £255; J and R Hanna, Ballymena, Aberdeen Angus £242, £225; Irwins Drumcroone, Simmental £230, £205; E Bates, Magherafelt, Aberdeen Angus £218, £215; D Stevens, Garvagh Her £215; J Devlin, Magherafelt, Aberdeen Angus £210.

Friesian calves: Super trade met with more required to satisfy demand. Good demand for thick types.

Weanlings/suck calves: 70 on offer with more required to satisfy demand. Being offered for sale at approximately 12.30pm weekly. Continental and Friesian lumps a super trade. Customers for cattle up to 18 months.

A good entry of 600 on Monday, July 24th met an easier trade than the previous week, however quality lambs and ewes realising premium prices.

More sheep needed every week.

Lambs: D Stewart, Garvagh, 22.5k, £84 (373); McCollum Drumcroon Ltd, Coleraine 21.5k, £79.50 (3.70); J Kane, Armoy, 22.5k, £83.20 (370); R A Kelly, 23k, £85 (370); S J Wilson, Dungiven, 23k, £85 (370); D Whyte, Portglenone, 22k, £81 (368); T Smyth, Kilrea 23k, £84.50 (367); Portglenone farmer, 23k, £84 (365); Randalstown farmer, 23k, £84 (365); Rasharkin farmer, 23k, £84 (365).

Pens of store lambs selling to £72.

Fat ewes: 100 on offer met a steady trade for all types on offer including grazing types. Brisk demand for all types on offer.

A better entry of 15 dairy stock on Tuesday, July 25th which met a steady trade to a top price of £1,510 for a calved cow. More stock required weekly.

W Campbell, Coleraine. Calved cows to £1,510; T and J Mackey, Ballynure, calved cows to £1,460, £1,330, £1,270; R Kyle, Upperlands, calved heifer £1,450.

A good entry of 190 stock on Wednesday, July 26th at Kilrea continued to meet with a super trade.

Fat cows: (35 on offer, flying trade - more required)

D Morrow, Coleraine, 780k Charolais, £1,280 (164); J Higgins, Garvagh, 610k Limousin, £865 (142); E Houston, Ballymena, 630k Aberdeen Angus, £885 (141), 620k Friesian, £830 (134); Dungiven farmer, 710k Simmental, £980 (138); C Mullaghan, Rasharkin, 730k Limousin, £1,000 (137), 760k, £1,030 (136); C Speer, Magherafelt, 490k Limousin, £655 (134); Greysteel farmer, 440k Hereford, £590 (134), 470k, £625 (133); Magherafelt farmer, 940k, £1,230 (131); Coleraine farmer, 750k Aberdeen Angus, £945 (126); Ballymena farmer, 740k, £910 (123), 730k, £885 (121).

Suckler stock: Quality lots required.

8 cows with calves at foot sold to top of £1,295 for Aberdeen Angus cow with calf at foot.

Heifers: W Moore, Coleraine, 330k Charolais, £760 (230), 300k, £660 (220), 330k, £705 (214), 300k, £640 (213); S Houston, Maghera, 400k Limousin, £875 (219), 390k, £780 (200); Claudy farmer, 450k Simmental, £955 (212); Coleraine farmer, 305k Aberdeen Angus, £625 (205); C Mullaghan, Rasharkin, 430k Limousin, £875 (204), 470k, £945 (201); Rasharkin farmer, 415k Charolais, £845 (204); S Moon, Kilrea, 490k Limousin, £975 (199).

Steers: R McCartney, Limavady, 320k Limousin, £810 (253), 330k, £755 (229), 370k, £825 (223), 380k, £840 (221); W McKinney, Ballymoney, 450k Charolais, £1,125 (250), 440k, £1,045 (238), 440k, £1,015 (231), 440k, £1,000 (227), 430k, £965 (224); W Moore, Coleraine, 330k Charolais, £800 (242), 300k, £670 (223), 340k, £740 (218); J McCracken, Randalstown, 420k, £1000 (238), 460k, £1,070 (233); Claudy farmer, 390k Charolais, £885 (227), Magherafelt farmer, 380k Aberdeen Angus, £860 (226), 350k, £785 (224), 350k, £780 (223); S Houston, Maghera, 380k Aberdeen Angus, £845 (222), 360k, £795 (221), 400k, £875 (219); A and D Gillan, Ballymoney, 450k, Simmental £1,000 (222); H Paul, Maghera, 530k Limousin, £1,165 (220); S Taylor, Coleraine, 400k Limousin, £880 (220); Ballymoney farmer, 500k Limousin, £1,070 (214), 480k, £965 (201); A Andrews, Ballymena, 520k Aberdeen Angus, £1,100 (212), 580k, £1,185 (204); C Mullaghan, Rasharkin, 520k Limousin, £1,085 (209), 460k, £945 (205); Ballymena farmer, 450k Aberdeen Angus, £940 (209); Kilrea farmer, 600k Limousin, £1,225 (204).

Friesian and Aberdeen Angus steers a flying trade with more required for strong demand.

Auctioneers: H A McIrath and Sons Ltd.