Flying trade for all types of cattle at Kilrea Mart

A smaller entry of 160 calves at Kilrea Mart on Thursday (August 10th) met a flying trade for all types on offer.

Continental calves required to satisfy demand.

Good selection of weanlings on offer.

Bull calves: R A and R J Cousley, Moneymore, Fleckvieh £435, £362, Holstein £210; J and J Armstrong, Kilrea, Limousin £392, £370; R Ramsey, Magherafelt, Hereford £385, Friesian £335; D Beattie, Finvoy, Limousin £372; W McKinney, Maghera, Aberdeen Angus £328; A and D Porte, Ballyronan, Aberdeen Angus £325, £270; R Mulholland, Portglenone, Belgian Blue £320; W K Shiels, Maghera, Belgian Blue £305; I Smyth, Castlerock, Aberdeen Angus £292, £200; S Connolly, Portglenone, Aberdeen Angus £272; R Bell, Portglenone, Aberdeen Angus £265, Fleckvieh £260; Moneymore farmer, Aberdeen Angus £265, £218; Swatragh farmer, Limousin £260.

Heifer calves: D Beattie, Finvoy, Limousin £350, £330; Lakeview Farms, Ballyronan, Limousin £338, £360; T McNeill, Aghadowey, Fleckvieh £325; W K Shiels, Maghera, Belgian Blue £320, £238, £215; K Scullion, Portglenone, Hereford £315, £242; E McIlmoyle, Rasharkin, Simmental £285; W McKinney, Maghera, Aberdeen Angus £280; GI Wallace, Upperlands, Aberdeen Angus £275; R Mulholland, Portglenone, Belgian Blue £270; J and J Armstrong, Kilrea, Limousin £265, £230.

Friesian calves: Super trade met with more required to satisfy demand. Good young calves to £210. Good demand for thick types.

Weanlings/suck calves: 40 on offer with more required to satisfy demand. Being offered for sale at approximately 12.30pm weekly. Continental and Friesian lumps a super trade. Customers for cattle up to 18 months.

A super entry of 620 on Monday (August 14th) met an easier trade than the previous week, however quality lambs and ewes realising premium prices.

More sheep needed every week.

Lambs: McCollum Farms, Coleraine, 23k, £92 (400); R Doherty, Dunloy, 17k, £65 (382), 20.5k, £74 (361); R A Kelly, Coleraine, 22k, £84 (382); H McErlean, Portglenone, 20.5k, £77 (376); A Mooney, Portglenone, 23k, £86 (374); R McGinley, Ballymoney, 23k, £86 (374); F McKinney, Bendooragh, 21.5k, £80 (372), 21.5k, £79 (367); E Calvin, Coleraine, 21k, £78 (371); R Dick, Ahoghill, 21k, £78 (371); D Hazlett, Aghadowey, 23k, £85 (370); Kilrea farmer, 22.5k, £83 (369); W Jeffers, Coleraine, 22.5k, £83 (369).

Fat ewes: 160 on offer met a steady trade for all types on offer including grazing types. Ewes to £78. Brisk demand for all types on offer.

A small entry of dairy stock on Tuesday (August 15th) met a good steady trade to a top of £1,640 for a calved heifer. More stock required weekly.

M Millar, Coleraine, calved heifer to £1,640.

A super entry of 310 stock on Wednesday (August 16th) at Kilrea continued to meet with a super trade. Steers to £1,540, heifers to £1,435, fat cows £1,298.

Fat cows: (60 on offer, flying trade - more required).

Limavady farmer, 650k Limousin £1,262 (194), 590k Shorthorn Beef £940 (159), 550k Charolais £845 (154); Claudy farmer, 720k Limousin £1,298 (180); Payne and Cooke, Limavady, 740k Belgian Blue £1,299 (176), 650k Limousin £1,122 (173); P Martin, Dunloy, 630k Limousin £1,018 (162), 610k, £865 (142); J R and S J A Pollock, Coleraine, 560k Limousin £868 (155), 560k, £800 (143), 590k, £805 (136); J Morrison, Dungiven, 640k Limousin £938 (147); A Andrews, Castlerock, 600k Limousin £872 (145); C Gordon, Ringsend, 650k Hereford £900 (139); W and A Hanna, Armoy, 770k Montbeliarde £1,032 (134); N Rosborough, Claudy, 630k Limousin £838 (133); J McNeill, Coleraine, 680k Holstein £900 (132); H Cameron, Ballymoney, 580k Friesian £760 (131); M Graham, Articlave, 580k Blonde D’Aquitaine bull £1,168 (201).

Suckler stock: Quality lots required

M Armstrong, Garvagh, Aberdeen Angus cow with Charolais bull calf at foot to £1,500, Hereford cow with Charolais bull calf £1,425.

Heifers: R O’Neill, Dunloy, 530k Charolais £1,290 (243), 610k Limousin £1,435 (235), 510k Charolais £1,195 (234), 480k, £1,100 (229), 500k, £1,135 (227), 480k Limousin £1,065 (222), 560k Charolais £1,240 (221), 570k, £1,250 (219), 550k, £1,195 (217), 550k, £1180 (215), 560k Limousin £1,190 (213), 520k Charolais £1,100 (212), 550k, £1,150 (209), 570k, £1,190 (209), 440k, £905 (206); Ballymoney farmer, 380k Charolais £865 (228), 390k Limousin £840 (215), 370k, £770 (208); A Patterson, Ballymoney, 480k Aberdeen Angus £1,060 (221), 520k, £1,120 (215); I Smyth, Limavady, 420k, Limousin £928 (221), 400k, £820 (205); M Smyth, Macosquin, 420k Charolais £912 (217), 330k, £705 (214), 360k, £760 (211); D McAleese, Rasharkin, 370k Limousin £795 (215); N Connor, Dungiven, 500k Limousin £1062 (212); S Taylor, Macosquin, 380k Aberdeen Angus £802 (211); S and J McCloy, Cullybackey, 305k Belgian Blue £640 (210), 290k Limousin £605 (209); T McAleese, Aghadowey, 440k Belgian Blue £880 (200); C Stewart, Randalstown, 370k Aberdeen Angus £740 (200).

Steers: J McCracken, Limavady, 400k Charolais £1,050 (263), 380k, £905 (238), 480k, £1,130 (235), 490k, £1,130 (231), 460k, £1,040 (226), 440k, £970 (221), 420k, £915 (218), 460k, £1,000 (217), 380k, £780 (205), 440k £900 (205), 390k, £795 (204), 470k, £950 (202), 470k, £942 (200); R O’Neill, Dunloy, 510k Charolais £1,290 (253), 470k, £1,185 (252), 480k Aberdeen Angus £1,190 (248), 480k Limousin £1,185 (247), 540k Charolais £1,330 (246), 450k, £1,090 (242), 580k Aberdeen Angus £1,390 (240), 520k Charolais £1,220 (235), 460k, £1,065 (232), 500k, £1,150 (230), 520k, £1,190 (229), 460k Limousin £1,040 (226), 540k Charolais £1,185 (219), 630k, £1,315 (209); Limavady farmer, 620k Aberdeen Angus £1540 (248), 570k, £1,380 (242), 540k, £1,300 (241), 550k, £1,300 (236), 520k, £1,215 (234), 580k £1,340 (231), 560k, £1,285 (230); W J McCurdy, Ballymoney, 320k Limousin £772 (241), 360k Belgian Blue £807 (224), 350k Limousin £760 (217), 340k, £725 (213); P McIlvar, Garvagh, 390k Limousin £937 (240); J Stirling, Ballymoney, 440k Limousin £1,025 (233); C Gordon, Ringsend, 490k Charolais £1,135 (232), 500k, £1,100 (220), 340k Limousin £702 (207); W Millen, Garvagh, 400k Charolais £922 (231), 390k, £885 (227), 390k, £880 (226), 410k Limousin £910 (222), 420k, £932 (222), 390k Charolais £815 (209), 410k, £850 (207); J Doherty, Garvagh, 240k Aberdeen Angus £550 (229), 280k, £615 (220), 280k Limousin £560 (200); J Logan, Maghera, 230k Simmental £525 (228), 225k, £450 (200); M Smyth, Macosquin, 330k Charolais £730 (221), 400k, £870 (218), 320k, £665 (208); J S Hamilton and Son, Ballymena, 470k Charolais £1,015 (216), 510k, £1,068 (209), 500k, £1,030 (206), 470k Simmental £952 (203); Ballymoney farmer, 550k Charolais £1,175 (214), 540k, £1,140 (211); Magherafelt farmer, 490k Belgian Blue £1,000 (204), 480k Simmental £975 (203); G Eakin, Magherafelt, 630k Charolais £1,270 (202).

Friesian and Aberdeen Angus steers a flying trade with more required for strong demand.

Auctioneers: H A McIlrath and Sons Ltd.