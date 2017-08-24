Flying trade for all types of cattle at Kilrea Mart

A good entry of 180 calves on Thursday, August 17th at Kilrea Mart met a flying trade for all types on offer.

Continental calves required to satisfy demand. Good selection of weanlings on offer.

Bull calves: J T Reid, Kilraughts, Aberdeen Angus £400, £355; J Rainey, Ahoghill, Belgian Blue £372, Hereford £330; R D and A Smyth, Dungiven, Limousin £370, £268, £240; A Gaston, Glarryford, Hereford £320, £280; E McIlmoyle, Rasharkin, Simmental £320; J Thompson, Randalstown, Aberden Angus £298; I Small, Ahoghill, Belgian Blue £295; S Kirkpatrick, Ballymoney, Belgian Blue £290; W K Shiels, Maghera, Aberdeen Angus £285; K Scullion, Portglenone, Hereford £282; J Junkin, Bellaghy, Aberdeen Angus £272; R Gillespie, Ahoghill, Belgian Blue £247; D Stevens, Garvagh, Hereford £227; Draperstown farmer, Friesian £202; S Taylor, Macosquin, Aberdeen Angus £200; A Wallace, Tobermore, Friesian £200.

Heifer calves: R Gillespie, Ahoghill, Friesian £425; J T Reid, Kilraughts, Aberdeen Angus £342, £255; R D and A Smyth, Dungiven, Limousin £340, £285, £265, £262, £255, £218; A Gaston, Glarryford, Hereford £335, £215; D McKeeman, Ballymoney, Charolais £315; P McCracken, Cookstown, Charolais £310; A Wallace, Tobermore, Belgian Blue £300; W K Shiels, Maghera, Friesian £300, Aberdeen Angus £270; J Rainey, Ahoghill, Belgian Blue £280; Randalstown farmer, Aberdeen Angus £270; K Scullion, Portglenone, Shorthorn Beef £265, Hereford £235; J Thompson, Randalstown, Aberdeen Angus £262; R Bell, Portglenone, Aberdeen Angus £215.

Friesian calves: Super trade met with more required to satisfy demand. Good young calves to £202. Good demand for thick types.

Weanlings/suck calves: 70 on offer with more required to satisfy demand. Being offered for sale at approximately 12.30pm weekly. Continental and Friesian lumps a super trade. Customers for cattle up to 18 months.

A super entry of 500 on Monday, August 21st met an easier trade than the previous week, however quality lambs and ewes realising premium prices. More sheep need every week.

Lambs: I McAleese, Aghadowey, 23k, £87 (378); J Rees, Rasharkin, 22.5k, £84 (373); A Shiels, Kilrea, 22.5k, £84 (373); A Blair, Macosquin, 22k, £81.80 (372); G McGeagh, Draperstown, 22.5k, £83.20 (370); A O’Kane, Kilrea, 23k, £85 (370), 23.5k, £85 (362); T Hunter, Aghadowey, 22k, £81 (368); A McCartney, Cloughmills, 24k, £87.50 (365), 22k, £80 (364); Macosquin farmer, 24k, £87 (363); Bellaghy farmer, 23k, £83 (361); G Moody, Coleraine, 23k, £83 (361); T McKinney, Ballymoney, 22.5k, £81.20 (361).

Fat ewes: 100 on offer met a steady trade for all types on offer including grazing types. Ewes to £87.00 Brisk demand for all types on offer.

A small entry of dairy stock on Tuesday, August 22nd met a good steady trade to a top of £1,810 for a calved heifer. More stock required weekly.

M Millar, Coleraine, calved heifers to £1,810, £1,700; W Millar (Jnr), Coleraine, calved heifer to £1,720; T and J Mackey, Ballyclare, calved cows to £1,640, £1,370; S Rankin, Bushmills, calved cow £1,490; A Wallace, Tobermore, calved cow £1,470; P McCann, Cookstown, springing heifer £1,370.

An entry of 250 stock on Wednesday, August 23rd at Kilrea, continued to meet with a super trade.

Steers to £1,195, heifers to £1,420, fat cows £1,215. Suckler stock to £1,670.

Fat cows: (40 on offer, flying trade - more required).

A McErlean, Portglenone, 570k Limousin £1,110 (195), 590k, £1,115 (189), 580k Simmental £1,095 (189), 620k Belgian Blue £1,100 (177), 690k Limousin £1,085 (157); I Smyth, Limavady, 690k Charolais £1,215 (176); I McPherson, Garvagh, 560k Limousin £900 (161), 500k Aberdeen Angus £785 (157); Randalstown farmer, 680k Charolais £970 (143); R D McWhirter, Glarryford, 730k Holstein £1,045 (143); N Wylie, Portglenone, 560k Limousin £770 (138); H McLean, Coleraine, 730k Friesian £985 (135).

Suckler stock: Quality lots required.

R Hammond, Desertmartin, Simmental cows with Simmental heifer calves at foot to £1,670, £1,490, Simmental springing heifers to £1,600, £1,590, £1,425; D Boyd, Portglenone, Simmental cow with Aberdeen Angus heifer calf at foot to £1,400; D McKee, Castleroe, Shorthorn Dairy cow with Shorthorn Dairy bull calf at foot £1,240.

Heifers: Garvagh farmer, 540k Limousin £1,230 (228), 590k, £1,300 (220), 540k Charolais £1,165 (216), 660k, £1,420 (215); P Sleeman, Limavady, 370k Aberdeen Angus £835 (226), 300k Charolais £640 (213), 380k Simmental £805 (212), 400k, £830 (208), 390k, £800 (205); R Hammond, Desertmartin, 510k Simmental £1,105 (217), 460k, £965 (210), 470k, £970 (206); A Patterson, Ballymoney, 440k Aberdeen Angus £935 (213), 460k, £975 (212); I Smyth, Limavady, 580k Charolais £1,225 (211), 560k, £1,110 (198), 530k, £1,040 (196); Ballymoney farmer, 400k Limousin £838 (210), 350k, £730 (209), 330k, £682 (207); M Graham, Articlave, 490k Charolais £1,002 (205); J Patterson, Kilrea, 620k Simmental £1,260 (203); D Taylor, Macosquin, 250k Hereford £502 (201), 270k Limousin £540 (200).

Steers: R McCartney, Dungiven, 240k Limousin £590 (246), 260k, £595 (229), 340k, £740 (218), 560k, £1,120 (200); R Graham, Ballyclare, 340k Charolais £820 (241), 310k, £698 (225); D Taylor, Macsoquin, 340k Limousin £812 (239), 340k, £790 (232), 350k Charolais £795 (227), 330k Limousin £745 (226), 390k Charolais £880 (226), 430k, £965 (224), 380k, £852 (224), 400k, £835 (209); R Brown, Garvagh, 380k Limousin £870 (229); H King, Macosquin, 300k Limousin £685 (228), 330k, £750 (227), 250k Charolais £540 (216); D Crockett, Kilrea, 350k Charolais £778 (222), 360k, £790 (219); J Higgins, Garvagh, 300k Limousin £655 (218); Randalstown farmer, 420k Aberdeen Angus £900 (214); D Nesbitt, Magherafelt, Aberdeen Angus £915 (208), 520k Limousin £1,040 (200); J Gillespie, Bellaghy, 410k Aberdeen Angus£837 (204); A Blair, Macosquin, 590k Charolais £1,195 (203).

Friesian and Aberdeen Angus steers a flying trade with more required for strong demand.

Auctioneers: H A McIlrath and Sons Ltd.