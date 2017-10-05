Flying trade for all types of cattle at Kilrea Mart

A good entry of 250 calves on Thursday 28th September at Kilrea Mart met a flying trade for all types on offer.

Continental calves required to satisfy demand. Good selection of weanlings on offer.

Bull calves: Claudy farmer, Fleckvieh £385, Aberdeen Angus £345; Maghera farmer, Charolais £380, Limousin £295; S and V Mairs, Macosquin, Charolais £375; W McCrea, Ballymoney, Hereford £372, £330; C Keane and Sons, Moneymore, Belgian Blue £360, Fleckvieh £350, £265, £230; G E Bates, Moneymore, Belgian Blue £306, Aberdeen Angus £200; Antrim farmer, Limousin £302, £252, £235; N Campbell, Kilrea, Limousin £300, £260, £225, £220; P Brown, Clough, Aberdeen Angus £290, £282, £270, £200; J Beattie, Finvoy, Limousin £285; Magherafelt farmer, Hereford £225; Lakeview Farms, Ballyronan, Limousin £202; T and J Mackey, Ballyclare, Limousin £200.

Heifer calves: M Hamilton, Donemana, Aberdeen Angus £385; W Campbell, Magherafelt, Limousin £320; N G and C Smyth, Glenwherry, Belgian Blue £310; Castlerock farmer, Aberdeen Angus £300, £290, Hereford £282, Aberdeen Angus £228; W McCrea, Ballymoney, Hereford £300; N G and C Smyth, Glenwherry, Simmental £300; local farmer, Belted Galloway £290, Belgian Blue £215, Shorthorn beef £215; J E and S Bloomfield, Portglenone, Belgian Blue £278, £250; Antrim farmer, Aberdeen Angus £240; Ballymena farmer, Limousin £220; G E Bates, Moneymore, Limousin £212; J Beattie, Finvoy, Limousin £200.

Friesian calves: Super trade met with more required to satisfy demand. Good young calves to £158. Good demand for thick types.

Weanlings/suck calves: 90 on offer with more required to satisfy demand. Being offered for sale at approximately. 12.30pm weekly. Continental and Friesian lumps a super trade. Customers for cattle up to 18 months.

A smaller entry on Monday 2nd October met a sharper trade than the previous week, however quality lambs and ewes realising premium prices. More sheep needed every week.

Lambs: D Garvin, Garvagh, 21k, £69 (329), 20.5k, £66.50 (325); S and B Jamieson, Ballycastle, 22k, £72.10 (328); P McCracken, Cookstown, 21.5k, £70.50 (328); W Jeffers, Coleraine, 24k, £78.40 (327); R Wallace, Kilrea, 24k, £78.20 (326); Finvoy farmer, 19k, £62 (326); J McNeill, Coleraine, 22.5k, £72.80 (324); R Dunlop, Portglenone, 23.5k, £75.60 (322); L Reid, Coleraine, 23k, £74 (322); A Workman, Ballymoney, 23k, £73.80 (321); M Cunning, Glarryford, 24k, £77 (321).

Heavy lambs sold to a top of £85.50.

Fat ewes: 60 on offer met a steady trade for all types on offer including grazing types. Ewes to £100. Brisk demand for all types on offer.

A good entry of dairy stock on Tuesday 3rd October met a good steady trade to a top of £1,900 for a calved heifer. More stock required weekly.

T Buchanan, Clough, calved heifers to £1,900, £1,810; W Millar (Jnr), Coleraine, calved heifer £1,890; R Orr, Culcrum, calved heifer to £1,700, second calver £1,690; A Craig, Toomebridge, calved heifer £1,680, R Henderson, Tobermore, calved Ayrshire heifer £1,490.

A super entry of 380 stock on Wednesday 4th October at Kilrea Mart continued to meet with a super trade.

Steers sold to £1,320, heifers sold to £1,280 and fat cows selling to £1,260.

Fat cows: (90 on offer, flying trade - more required).

W Whyte, Innishrush, 520k Charolais, £995 (191), 710k, £1,190 (168); J C Smyth, Castlerock, 630k Aberdeen Angus, £1,060 (168); Ahoghill farmer, 620k Limousin, £975 (157); A Andrews. Castlerock, 810k Aberdeen Angus, £1,260 (156); S Reid, Coleraine, 700k Belgian Blue, £1,070 (153), 580k Simmental, £780 (135), 700k Limousin, £940 (134); J Overend, Bellaghy, 580k Romagnola, £880 (152), 580k, £820 (141), 610k Aberdeen Angus, £860 (141), 600k, £820 (137), 690k Limousin, £905 (131); D Thompson, Dungiven, 740k Charolais, £1,090 (147), 760k, £1,065 (140); J Keatley, Magherafelt, 720k Belgian Blue, £1,025 (142); J Lynd, Aghadowey, 600k Friesian, £850 (142); E Connor, Maghera, 800k Charolais, £1,120 (140); Cushendall farmer, 700k Limousin, £980 (140); A Bradley, Kilrea, 610k Charolais, £825 (135); Draperstown farmer, 720k Simmental, £970 (135), 640k Limousin, £842 (132); I Wright, Garvagh, 690k Charolais, £905 (131); A McCullough, Portglenone, 640k Simmental, £830 (130); R C Reid, Glarryford, 730k Friesian, £950 (130); R C Reid, Glarryford, 770k Friesian bull, £1,240 (161); H McLean, Coleraine, 760k Friesian bull, £1,145 (151).

Suckler stock: Quality lots required.

S McKenna, Ballymoney, batch of springers due Limousin bull Charolais to £1,800, Limousin £1,600, Saler £1,510, Limousin £1,470, Charolais £1,370, £1,350, Limousin £1,350, Charolais £1,340, Simmental £1,300; D Forsythe, Moneymore, Belgian Blue cow with Limousin bull calf at foot to £1,550, Simmental cow with Charolais bull calf £1,400; J J O’Kane, Kilrea, Saler cow with Saler heifer calf at foot to £1,390, Parthenais cow with Saler heifer calf to £1,370; J Johnston, Ballymoney, Simmental cow with Charolais heifer calf at foot £1,320; C and E White, Ballycastle, Limousin cow with Limousin heifer calf at foot to £1,310, £1,300.

Heifers: Ballymena farmer, 560k Limousin, £1,280 (229); A Wilson, Armoy, 450k Charolais, £995 (221), 500k, £1,095 (219), 440k, £890 (202); J S Hamilton and Son, Kells, 400k Limousin, £865 (216); R Lennox, Magherafelt, 420k Charolais, £900 (214), 490k, £995 (203), 390k Limousin, £790 (203), 440k Charolais, £890 (202), 440k, £885 (201); D Campbell, Portglenone, 380k Limousin, £800 (211), 390k, £820 (210), 430k, £890 (207); D McCormick, Ballycastle, 420k Limousin, £888 (211); J McCormick, Armoy, 460k Limousin, £955 (208); M and P Gilmore, Kilrea, 470k Limousin, £947 (202), 480k, £960 (200), 420k, £840 (200).

Steers: A Lindsay, Coleraine, 410k Limousin, £1,000 (244), 490k, £1,070 (218), 430k, £915 (213), 470k Simmental, £1,000 (213), 490k Charolais, £1,025 (209), 430k Limousin, £900 (209), 440k, £905 (206), 440k, £900 (205), 470k Charolais, £920 (196); D McCormick, Ballycastle, 450k Limousin, £970 (216); Randalstown farmer, 420k Limousin, £905 (216); Cushendall farmer, 380k Limousin, £815 (215); A Henry, Finvoy, 420k Limousin, £865 (206), 420k Simmental, £850 (202).

Friesian and Aberdeen Angus steers a flying trade with more required for strong demand.

Auctioneers: H A McIlrath and Sons Ltd.