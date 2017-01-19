Flying trade for all types of cattle on offer at Kilrea

A smaller entry of 190 calves at Kilrea on Thursday 12th January met a flying trade for all types on offer.

Continental calves required to satisfy demand. Good selection of weanlings on offer.

Bull calves: Maghera farmer, Ch £395, Her £364, Fkv £255; B Kelso, Maghera, BB £385; Cookstown farmer, AA £350; Kircubbin farmer, BB £345; S Doherty, Ballymoney, Her £335; J Hyndman, Upperlands, BB £335, £330, £292, £260, £200; A Faith, Limavady, Lim £322, £210; W Kelso, Portglenone, Sim £322, £270, £235, £215; Lakeview Farm, Ballyronan, Lim £320, £275, £250, £245; J Ramsey, Magherafelt, AA £275; S Fleming, Garvagh, AA £252, £202; J and B Allingham, Eglinton, AA £250; W and I Whiteside, Limavady, AA £242, £227, Fkv £206; S Casey, Cloughmills, Fkv £225; J Lyons, Coleraine, BB £225; Kilrea farmer, Her £222; Pat McGuire, Dungannon, Her £222; W K Shiels, Maghera, BB £220; C Keane and Sons, Moneymore, Fkv £205; Bellaghy farmer, Fkv£200; E McIlmoyle, Rasharkin, Sim £200.

Heifer calves: Maghera farmer, AA £335; J Ramsey, Magherafelt, AA £320, £248; J Hyndman, Upperlands, BB £315, £285; P McGuire, Dungannon, Her £262, £212; S Doherty, Ballymoney, Her £260, £240; A Faith, Limavady, Lim £260; C Keane and Sons, Moneymore, AA £250, £240, £215; Lakeview Farm, Ballyronan, Lim £230, £222, £208; S Fleming, Garvagh, AA £208.

Friesian Calves: Super trade met with more required to satisfy demand. Good young calves to £185.

Weanlings/suck calves: 30 on offer with more required to satisfy demand. Being offered for sale at approximately 12.30pm weekly. Young Friesian lumps a super trade.

A smaller entry of around 300 on Monday 16th January met a super trade with quality lambs and ewes realising premium prices. Lambs to £3.51 per kg and £82.00 per head. Ewes to £84.00. More required.

Lambs: Coleraine farmer, 22.5k £79 (351); A Gordon, Portglenone, 21.5k £74 (344), 20.5k £67 (327); V Millen, Coleraine, 22.5k £76.50 (340); H Wylie, Rasharkin, 24k £80.20 (334); Garvagh farmer, 24k £80 (333).

Fat ewes: 95 on offer met a steady trade for all types on offer including grazing types. Heavy lambs to £82.00. Ewes to £84.00. Brisk demand for all types on offer.

A super entry of 42 dairy stock on Tuesday 17th January met a good steady trade to a top of £1620 for a calved heifer.

J McCook, Ballymoney, Fr calved heifer £1620, £1300, £1260, £1200, Batch of MB calved heifers to £1410, £1300, £1290, £1180, £1160, £1150, £1130, calved MB cow £1280; J A Nevin, Ringsend, calved heifer £1410; R Kyle and Sons, Upperlands, calved heifers to £1370, £1280; C Casey, Cloughmills, second calver £1340, calved heifer £1280, third calver £1180; I Watson, Coagh, third calver £1300, calved cow £1260; S D Perry, Ahoghill, calved heifer £1250; Moneymore farmer, calved Ayr cow £1120.

More dairy stock required. Good demand.

A good entry of 210 stock on Wednesday 18th January at Kilrea continued to meet with a super trade. Steers to £1250, heifers to £1155, fat cows £1180.

Fat cows: (50 on offer, flying trade - more required)

W Hoy, Ahoghill, 490k Lim, £805 (164), 620k, £930 (150); J Keatley, Magherafelt, 810k BB, £1180 (146); W Campbell, Garryduff, 620k Hol, £875 (141), 550k, £730 (133); Ballymena farmer, 560k Ch, £745 (133), 610k, £790 (130); A Patterson, Ballymoney, 670k AA, £885 (132), 720k, £930 (129), 660k Lim, £850 (129), 740k AA, £950 (128), 650k, £820 (126); J A Nevin, Ringsend, 560k Fr, £700 (125).

Suckler stock: Quality lots required.

J Overend, Bellaghy, springing Lim heifer in calf Lim to £1155.

Heifers: Kilrea farmer, 340k Daq, £740 (218), 305k Daq, £615 (202), 305k Lim, £615 (202); A Patterson, Ballymoney, 510k AA, £1090 (214), 520k £1065 (205), 570k, £1100 (193); S and D Donnelly, Ballintoy, 500k Ch, £1038 (208), 450k, £915 (203), 480k, £970 (202); 490k, £975 (199), 510k Lim, £1000 (196); R Kennedy, Macosquin, 470k Lim, £965 (205), 500k, £975 (195), 520k, £1002 (193); S Bolton, Kilrea, 340k Lim, £690 (203).

Steers: Ballymoney farmer, 240k Ch, £560 (233), 230k, £535 (233); C and J Kelly, Bellarena, 370k Ch, £855 (231), 390k Lim, £900 (231), 420k Ch, £945 (225), 410k, £920 (224), 430k, £950 (221), 420k Lim, £930 (221), 380k, £832 (219), 420k, £912 (217), 470k Ch, £1020 (217), 460k, £975 (212), 490k, £1030 (210), 440k BB, £912 (207); Ballymena farmer, 540k AA, £1160 (215), 540k Lim, £1115 (207), 610k AA, £1250 (205), 500k Lim, £1022 (204), 510k, £1035 (203); T Martin, Dunloy, 530k Ch, £1137 (215), 580k, £1240 (214), 530k, £1115 (210), 530k, £1112 (210), 560k, £1150 (205), 560k, £1140 (204), 560k, £1130 (202), 580k, £1160 (200), 590k, £1170 (198); N Glass, Rasharkin, 490k Daq, £1050 (214), 370k, £730 (197); P Linton, Kilrea, 510k Lim, £1085 (213), 510k Ch, £1047 (205); A McErlean, Portglenone, 490k Ch, £1045 (213), 450k, £922 (205), 480k, £920 (192), 510k Lim, £975 (191); A Rainey, Ahoghill, 530k AA, £1125 (212), 560k, £1175 (210), 540k, £1100 (204), 590k Lim, £1155 (196); A Reid, Glenarm, 580k Lim, £1158 (200); M Glass, Maghera, 460k AA, £955 (208); N McClure, Ballymoney, 570k Lim, £1165 (204), 540k BB, £1085 (201), 580k Lim, £1155 (199); J Clements, Ballyronan, 500k AA, £970 (194), 520k, £1005 (193); I Lamont, Cullybackey, 480k Lim, £915 (191), 490k BB, £930 (190).

Friesian and AA steers a flying trade with more required for strong demand.

Auctioneers: H A McIlrath and Sons.