Flying trade for all types of cattle on offer at Kilrea Mart

A good entry of 200 calves on Thursday 7th September at Kilrea Mart met a flying trade for all types on offer.

Continental calves required to satisfy demand.

Good selection of weanlings on offer.

Bull calves: P Boone, Draperstown, Charolais £492; Ballymena farmer, Limousin £395; Dungiven farmer, Limousin £372, Charolais £300; J Rainey, Ahoghill, Belgian Blue £372; J Devlin, Moneymore, Aberdeen Angus £335, Friesian £225, Aberdeen Angus £216, Friesian £212; M Hemphill, Armoy, Simmental £346, £300; J Thompson, Randalstown, Aberdeen Angus £316; G I Wallace, Upperlands, Aberdeen Angus £300; R A and R J Cousley, Moneymore, Fleckvieh £285; M Kelso, Portglenone, Limousin £285; T McAleese, Aghadowey, Limousin £270; C Bates, Magherafelt, Hereford £268; A J W Knipe and Son, Ballymoney, Aberdeen Angus £255, £250; Brennan Farms, Rasharkin, Belgian Blue £252; Finvoy farmer, Belgian Blue £272, £250; Ballymoney farmer, Belgian Blue £255; R Gillespie, Ahoghill, Belgian Blue £238; J Beattie, Finvoy, Limousin £207; Magherafelt farmer, Montbeliarde £200.

Heifer calves: Dungiven farmer, Charolais £435, £300; Finvoy farmer, Belgian Blue £345, £335; M Kelso, Portglenone, Simmental £298; M Hemphill, Armoy, Simmental £285, £268, £230, £200; Magherafelt farmer, Hereford £282; Antrim farmer, Hereford £332, Limousin £275; J Thompson, Randalstown, Aberdeen Angus £262; G I Wallace, Upperlands, Aberdeen Angus £260; E McIlmoyle, Rasharkin, Simmental £228.

Friesian calves: Super trade met with more required to satisfy demand. Good young calves to £225. Good demand for thick types.

Weanlings/suck calves: 80 on offer with more required to satisfy demand. Being offered for sale at approximately 12.30pm weekly. Continental and Friesian lumps a super trade. Customers for cattle up to 18 months.

A super entry of 650 on Monday 11th September met an easier trade than the previous week, however quality lambs and ewes realising premium prices. More sheep needed every week.

Lambs: R McGinley, Ballymoney, 22k, £79.20 (360); R Dick, Ahoghill, 20k, £70 (350); A Blair, Macosquin, 22.5k, £78.40 (348); Draperstown farmer, 23k, £80 (348); S Smyth, Randalstown, 23k, £80 (348); R Drennan, Draperstown, 23k, £79.80 (347); D McFerran, Rasharkin, 23k, £79.70 (347); G Wilson, Ballyclare, 19.5k, £67.50 (346); I Wright, Broughshane, 21.5k, £74.20 (345); J Kirk, Ballymoney, 23.5k, £80.80 (344); T Hogg, Kilrea, 24k, £81.80 (341); S Loughery, Limavady, 22.5k, £76.60 (340); L Reid, Coleraine, 23k, £78 (339); J Kerr, Macosquin, 21k, £71 (338); M McKinney, Tobermore, 24k, £81 (338); E Calvin, Coleraine, 20.5k, £69 (337).

Fat ewes: 160 on offer met a steady trade for all types on offer including grazing types. Ewes to £80. Brisk demand for all types on offer.

A good entry of dairy stock on Tuesday 12th September met a good steady trade to a top of £1,490 for a calved heifer. More stock required weekly.

C J Lynch, Bushmills, calved heifer £1,490; T and J Mackey, Ballyclare, calved cow £1,400; J Devlin, Moneymore, calved heifer £1,350.

A super entry of 460 stock on Wednesday 13th September at Kilrea, continued to meet with a super trade

Steers to £1,370, heifers to £1,280 and fat cows to £1,165.

Fat cows: (100 on offer, flying trade - more required)

R Bell, Toomebridge, 690k Limousin £1,115 (162), 720k, £1,100 (153), 760k, £1,165 (153); S Smyth, Randalstown, 630k Blonde D’Aquitaine, £975 (155), 690k Stabiliser, £985 (143); G Caskey, Kilrea, 580k Parthenais, £880 (152); T Martin, Dunloy, 520k Limousin, £790 (152); J McErlean, Kilrea, 710k Limousin, £1,050 (148); T Taylor, Garvagh, 670k Limousin, £990 (148); Ballycastle farmer, 700k Belgian Blue, £1,030 (147), 580k Charolais, £840 (145), 610k Aberdeen Angus, £880 (144); I Smyth, Limavady, 710k Limousin, £1,028 (145), 660k Charolais, £950 (144); R Hammond, Desertmartin, 610k Simmental, £880 (144), 650k, £935 (144); S Taylor, Macossquin, 610k Holstein, £865 (142); E Connor, Maghera, 820k Charolais, £1,130 (138); A Bradley, Kilrea, 500k Charolais bullock, £855 (171); J Higgins, Garvagh, 830k Limousin bull, £1250 (151); G Jeffers, Ballyronan, 820k Charolais bull, £1,148 (140).

Suckler stock: Quality lots required.

B Barr, Aghadowey, Limousin heifer with Belgian Blue bull calf at foot to £1,055.

Heifers: A Andrews, Castlerock, 380k Charolais, £930 (245), 320k, £750 (234), 330k Limousin, £760 (230), 330k, £748 (227), 500k Charolais, £1,075 (215), 380k Limousin, £818 (215), 370k, £795 (215), 365k Charolais, £780 (214), 360k Limousin, £770 (214), 350k Charolais, £750 (214), 490k, £1,040 (212), 370k Limousin, £780 (211), 460k Charolais, £950 (207), 315k Limousin, £650 (206); G Douglas, Aghanloo, 490k Charolais, £1,192 (243), 510k Blonde D’Aquitaine, £1,155 (227), 590k, £1,280 (217), 520k Limousin, £1,100 (212), 590k, £1,230 (209); Upperlands farmer, 200k Simmental, £480 (240), 300k, £715 (238), 310k Belgian Blue, £725 (234), 300k, £670 (223), 320k, £655 (205), 450k Aberdeen Angus, £910 (202); J Douglas, Aghanloo, 550k Blonde D’Aquitaine, £1,260 (229), 540k, £1,235 (229); S and B Bradley, 490k Charolais, £1,060 (216), 530k, £1,095 (207), 500k, £1,020 (204), 500k, £1,015 (203), 450k, £915 (203), 510k, £1,030 (202), 530k, £1,062 (200); J McCormick, Armoy, 400k Limousin, £858 (215), 400k, £815 (204), 430k, £860 (200); N Royle, Kilrea, 370k Limousin, £792 (214), 350k Charolais, £730 (209); A Wylie, Martinstown, 355k Limousin, £758 (214), 370k, £782 (211); J S Hamilton and Son, Kells, 325k Charolais, £692 (213), 370k, £760 (205), 355k Limousin, £728 (205), 355k Charolais, £728 (205), 330k, £672 (204); A Campbell, Upperlands, 490k Charolais, £1,040 (212), 590k, £1,230 (209), 510k, £1,030 (202); R Compton, Cullybackey, 500k Aberdeen Angus, £1,060 (212); R C and J C Watson, Rasharkin, 480k Limousin, £1,018 (212), 440k, £925 (210), 430k, £885 (206), 430k, £882 (205); G Caskey, Kilrea, 330k Limousin, £690 (209), 275k, £558 (203); A Gaston, Carnlough, 410k Limousin, £852 (208); S Hill, Ballycastle, 420k Limousin, £868 (207), 440k, £895 (203), 440k, £882 (201), 480k, £960 (200); P Gillan, Armoy, 440k Aberdeen Angus, £905 (206), 400k Charolais, £810 (203); J McErlean, Kilrea, 460k Limousin, £930 (202).

Steers: N Royle, Kilrea, 310k Charolais, £700 (226), 400k Limousin, £840 (210); Upperlands farmer, 370k Charolais, £830 (224), 325k Limousin, £700 (215); A Wylie, Martinstown, 390k Limousin, £865 (222); D Harbinson, Limavady, 370k Simmental, £795 (215), 370k, £785 (212), 350k, £740 (211), 350k, £735 (210); S and B Jamieson, Ballycastle, 390k Charolais, £840 (215), 350k, £750 (214), 240k Limousin, £510 (213), 370k, £780 (211), 300k, £600 (200); G Caskey, Kilrea, 340k Limousin, £725 (213), 310k, £650 (210), 400k, £830 (208), 290k, £585 (202); P Ferris, Upperlands, 690k Limousin, £1,370 (199); S Kelly, Kilrea, 510k Limousin, £1,008 (198); P Gillan, Armoy, 380k Charolais £750 (197); J Clements, Ballyronan, 600k Aberdeen Angus, £1,168 (195).

Friesian and Aberdeen Angus a flying trade with more required for strong demand.

Auctioneer: H A McIlrath and Sons Ltd.