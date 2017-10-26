Flying trade for all types of cattle on offer at Kilrea Mart

A good entry of 220 calves on Thursday 19th October at Kilrea Mart met a flying trade for all types on offer.

Continental calves required to satisfy demand. Good selection of weanlings on offer.

Bull calves

T McAleese, Aghadowey, Belgian Blue £325, £300, £230; Maghera farmer, Aberdeen Angus £305, Shorthorn beef £300; Ballyclare farmer, Limousin £300, £275, £250; I Smyth, Castlerock, Aberdeen Angus £280, £205, £192; J Close, Rasharkin, Limousin £262; J E and S Bloomfield, Portglenone, Simmental £250; T Harbison, Aghadowey, Aberdeen Angus £250, £235; Cookstown farmer, Simmental £245; W Kelso, Portglenone, Belgian Blue £245; B and J Barr, Aghadowey, Belgian Blue £235; S Connolly, Portglenone, Aberdeen Angus £192, £190; I Semple, Dungiven, Belgian Blue £192.

Heifer calves:

J McAllister, Maghera, Hereford £280; Strabane farmer, Aberdeen Angus £232; J E and S Bloomfield, Portglenone, Simmental £200; Maghera farmer, Aberdeen Angus £270, £200; T Harbison, Aghadowey, Aberdeen Angus £230, Limousin £225, Aberdeen Angus £225, Simmental £205; Randalstown farmer, Hereford £198; J Close, Rasharkin, Aberdeen Angus £195; A Meighen, Dungiven, Belgian Blue £195; Magherafelt farmer, Limousin £190.

Friesian calves

Super trade met with more required to satisfy demand. Good young calves to £155. Good demand for thick types.

Weanlings/suckled calves

50 on offer with more required to satisfy demand. Being offered for sale at approximately 12.30pm weekly. Continental and Friesian lumps a super trade. Customers for cattle up to 18 months.

A good entry on Monday 23rd October met a sharper trade than the previous week. More sheep need every week.

Lambs:

S and B Jamieson, Ballycastle, 20k, £74.60 (373); M Pollock, Coleraine, 22k, £80.20 (365); D Hazlett, Aghadowey, 23.5k, £80.90 (344); E Calvin, Coleraine, 21.5k, £72.80 (339); C Gribben, Dunloy, 24.5k, £83 (339); D Adams, Bushmills, 23.5k, £79.20 (337); K Galbraith, Coleraine, 23k, £77 (335); W Jeffers, Coleraine, 23.5k, £78.80 (335); M McLeister, Portglenone, 22.5k, £75 (333); A Cassidy, Coleraine, 25k, £83 (332); heavy lambs sold to a top of £83.

Fat ewes: 70 on offer met a steady trade for all types on offer including grazing types.

Ewes to £77. Brisk demand for all types on offer.

A good entry of dairy stock on Tuesday 24th October met a good steady trade to a top of £2,520 for a calved heifer. More stock required weekly.

T Buchanan, Clough, calved heifer £2,520; G and B Taylor, Ballymoney, maiden heifers to £800, £720, £710, £700.

A good entry of 300 stock on Wednesday 25th October at Kilrea continued to meet with a super trade.

Steers to £1,090, heifers to £1,300 and fat cows £1,480.

Fat cows: (80 on offer, flying trade - more required)

Kilrea farmer, 850k Limousin, £1,480 (174), 610k Hereford, £990 (162), 880k Belgian Blue, £1,290 (147), 790k Limousin, £1,160 (147); J Keatley, Magherafelt, 720k Limousin, £1,230 (171); Ahoghill farmer, 550k Charolais, £890 (162), 500k Belgian Blue, £740 (148); A Johnston, Maghera, 500k Parthenais £770 (154); Ballymena farmer, 620k Belted Galloway, £900 (145), 650k Limousin, £930 (143); M McElwee, Moneymore, 680k Montbeliarde, £938 (138); A McDonald, Portglenone, 540k Simmental, £728 (135); Rasharkin, farmer, 700k Aberdeen Angus, £945 (135), 680k, £902 (133); S Reid, Coleraine, 680k Limousin, £915 (135); M McLaughlin, Dungiven, 620k Charolais, £825 (133); J R and S J A Pollock, Coleraine, 590k Limousin, £780 (132); K Scullion, Portglenone, 450k Aberdeen Angus, £590 (131); Swatragh farmer, 680k Limousin, £885 (130); Ahoghill farmer, 640k Holstein bullock, £985 (154), 620k, £870 (140), 490k Blonde D’Aquitaine, £680 (139), 640k Holstein, £870 (136).

Suckler stock: Quality lots required.

W Robinson, Limavady, Belgian Blue heifer with Belgian Blue and Aberdeen Angus bull calves at foot to £2,540; Drumsurn farmer, Aberdeen Angus cow with Stabiliser heifer calf at foot £1,260; M Hamilton, Donemana, Aberdeen Angus springing heifer in calf Aberdeen Angus £1,125, Shorthorn beef heifer with Aberdeen Angus heifer calf at foot to £1,100; M Currie, Ballymoney, Limousin springing heifer in calf Limousin £1,110; D McMullan, Rasharkin, Limousin heifer with Limousin heifer calf at foot to £1,105.

Heifers:

J O’Kane, Garvagh, 450k Limousin £1,000 (222), 600k, £1,295 (216), 470k, £1,000 (213), 540k, £1,100 (204); J Lennox, Castledawson, 570k Limousin, £1,175 (206), 650k Charolais, £1,300 (200), 590k, £1,150 (195), 610k Limousin, £1,170 (192), 610k Charolais, £1,160 (190); G Canning, Bellarena, 400k Charolais, £820 (205), 490k, £995 (203), 420k, £800 (191).

Steers:

G Canning, Bellarena, 390k Limousin, £825 (212), 440k Charolais, £920 (209), 440k, £895 (203), 430k, £870 (202), 460k, £910 (198), 550k, £1,045 (190); I Young, Coleraine, 415k Charolais, £868 (209), 390k Limousin, £805 (206); N McKay, Portglenone, 410k Saler, £840 (205), 380k, £755 (199), 470k, £905 (193); A and S Hall, Macosquin, 400k Aberdeen Angus, £800 (200).

Friesian and Aberdeen Angus steers a flying trade with more required for strong demand.

Auctioneers: H A McIlrath and Sons Ltd.