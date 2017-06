Flying trade for all types on offer at Kilrea Mart

A super entry of 200 calves on Thursday, June 15th met a flying trade for all types on offer.

Continental calves required to satisfy demand. Good selection of weanlings on offer.

Bull calves:

J Thompson, Randalstown, Aberdeen Angus £435, Friesian £234; K McAdoo, Cookstown, Aberdeen Angus £385, £348, £275; R Bredin, Londonderry, Limousin £380, £355, £302; C Keane and Sons, Moneymore, Belgian Blue £375; G Stewart, Portglenone, Aberdeen Angus £365, £330, Swedish Red£265; Lakeview Farms, Ballyronan, Limousin £360, £345; R and D Irwin, Dervock, Hereford £340, Hereford £220; D Scott, Coleraine, Limousin £268, £260, Belgian Blue £235, Limousin £205; I Smyth, Castlerock, Aberdeen Angus £262; S Connolly, Portglenone, Aberdeen Angus £250, £240, £235; Magherafelt farmer, Friesian £250; E McIlmoyle, Rasharkin, Simmental £248; J Knox and Sons, Aghadowey, Aberdeen Angus £222; J Sayers, Cloughmills, Aberdeen Angus £220; M McLeister, Portglenone, Fleckvieh £200.

Heifer calves: C Keane and Sons, Moneymore, Belgian Blue £338, £330, £290, Aberdeen Angus £255; Castlerock farmer, Hereford £335; W Campbell, Magherafelt, Limousin £330, £300; J Thompson, Randalstown, Aberdeen Angus £330; J T Reid, Kilraughts, Aberdeen Angus £300, £250; R Bredin, Londonderry, Limousin £280; S Connolly, Portglenone, Aberdeen Angus £275; Lakeview Farms, Limousin £275; D Scott, Coleraine, Limousin £252, £232; A and D Porte, Ballyronan, Aberdeen Angus £237; I Wallace, Upperlands, Limousin £230; G Stewart, Portglenone, Swedish Red £225; Magherafelt farmer, Hereford £208.

Friesian calves: Super trade met with more required to satisfy demand. Good young calves to £250.

Weanlings/suck calves: 55 on offer with more required to satisfy demand. Being offered for sale at approximately 12.30pm weekly. Young Friesian lumps a super trade.

A good entry of 470 on Monday, June 19th met a super trade with quality lambs and ewes realising premium prices. Lambs to £4.32 per kg and £97.00 per head. Ewes to £100.00. More required.

Lambs: McCollum Farms, Coleraine, 22k, £95 (432); Garvagh farmer, 20.5k, £88 (429); T Hunter, Aghadowey, 21k, £89.50 (426); N Wallace, Coleraine, 23k Beltex/cross, £97 (422); G Calderwood, Rasharkin, 22k, £92.50 (421); T Topping, Garvagh, 22k, £92 (418); Camnish Farms, Dungiven, 22k, £91.50 (416); L Reid, Coleraine, 22k, £91.50 (416); C Gribben, Dunloy, 20.5k, £85 (415); B Stewart, Moneymore, 21k, £87 (414); C Bolton, Swatragh, 21k, £86 (410); Kilrea farmer, 21k, £86 (410); R Campbell, Kilrea, 22k, £90 (409); W Moore, Macosquin, 21.5k, £88 (409); D W and J W Bristow, Portglenone, 22k, £89.50 (407); N McIlroy, Coleraine, 22k, £89.50 (407); A Booth, Stewartstown, 21.5k, £87 (405); D Hazlett, Aghadowey, 21.5k, £87 (405); S J Wilson, Dungiven, 21.5k, £87 (405); A Jamison, Stranocum, 23k, £93.20 (405).

Fat ewes: 30 on offer met a steady trade for all types on offer including grazing types. Ewes to £100. Brisk demand for all types on offer.

A smaller entry of 150 stock on Wednesday, June 21st at Kilrea continued to meet with a super trade. Steers to £1,385, heifers to £1,230 and fat cows £1,205.

Fat cows: ( 35 on offer, flying trade - more required)

T Bates and Son, Magherafelt, 700k Fleckvieh, £1,205 (172), 730k Limousin, £1,155 (158); W K Shiels, Maghera, 570k Friesian, £950 (167), 510k, £800 (157); J McCracken, Limavady, 470k Limousin, £760 (162); Coleraine farmer, 600k Limousin, £950 (158); C Williamson, Kilrea, 680k Aberdeen Angus, £1,045 (154); P Ferris, Upperlands, 730k Aberdeen Angus, £1,050 (144); N McMullan, Dunloy, 610k Limousin, £880 (144); Limavady farmer, 730k Daq bull £1,040 (143).

Suckler stock: Quality lots required

Garvagh farmer, Belgian Blue cow with Charolais bull calf at foot to £1,740, Lim cow with Limousin heifer calf at foot £1,510, Beglain Blue cow with Charolais heifer calf £1,350.

Heifers: J Doherty, Garvagh, 230k Charolais, £585 (254); R King, Greysteel, 190k Charolais, £478 (252), 220k, £540 (246), 280k, £645 (230), 300k, £688 (229), 290k, £635 (219), 230k, £485 (211), 330k, £672 (204); I Wright, Garvagh, 520k Limousin, £1,200 (231), 550k Parthenais, £1,230 (224), 530k Limousin, £1,175 (222), 490k, £1,015 (207), 500k, £990 (198), 550k, £1,080 (196); A Kerr, Ahoghill, 370k Limousin, £780 (211); H Bradley, Desertmartin, 530k Limousin, £1,100 (208), 550k Charolais, £1,120 (204), 550k Simmental, £1,110 (202), 580k Limousin, £1,140 (197); J McCracken, Limavady, 410k Limousin, £800 (195); W Doherty, Bellarena, 315k Aberdeen Angus £645 (205).

Steers: J Doherty, Garvagh, 240k Charolais, £595 (248), 235k Aberdeen Angus £582 (248), 300k Charolais, £730 (243); R King, Greysteel, 225k Charolais, £540 (240); W Kerr, Ahoghill, 280k Saler, £642 (229), 290k, £652 (225), 290k Limousin, £572 (197), 410k Aberdeen Angus, £807 (197); Upperlands farmer, 550k Limousin, £1,240 (226), 480k Daq, £1,080 (225); S Taylor, Macosquin, 430k Aberdeen Angus, £945 (220), 390k, 835 (214), 430k, £850 (198); R J Shiels, Garvagh, 420k Limousin, £920 (219), 500k, £1,082 (216), 370k Hereford, £780 (211), 550k Limousin, £1,140 (207), 420k Charolais, £835 (199); R Booth, Ahoghill, 410k Simmental, £885 (216); J Higgins, Ringsend, 450k Charolais, £950 (211), 610k Limousin, £1240 (203); N Connor, Dungiven, 530k Limousin, £1,112 (210); M Mullan, Garvagh, 670k Hereford, £1,385 (207); Articlave farmer, 460k Belgian Blue, £915 (199), 460k Simmental, £900 (196).

Friesian and Aberdeen Angus steers a flying trade with more required for strong demand.

Auctioneers: H A McIlrath and Sons Ltd.