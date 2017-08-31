Flying trade for all types on offer at Kilrea Mart

At Kilrea Mart a good entry of 210 calves on Thursday 24th August met with a flying trade for all types on offer.

Continental calves required to satisfy demand.

Good selection of weanlings on offer.

Bull calves: Upperlands farmer, Aberdeen Angus £430; A Gilmore, Ballymoney, Montbeliarde £397; K Scullion, Portglenone, Hereford £385, £272; M Hemphill, Armoy, Simmental £342, £245; W Wylie, Dunloy, Fleckvieh £332, £285, £265; P Brown, Clough, Aberdeen Angus £330; A Evans, Dungiven, Limousin £315, £222; A and D Porte, Ballyronan, Aberdeen Angus £315; J Junkin, Bellaghy, Aberdeen Angus £300, £240; Ballybracken Farms, Ballyclare, Aberdeen Angus £290, Simmental £262, £260; J Close, Rasharkin, Belgian Blue £285; A Chestnutt, Ballymoney, Belgian Blue £275, Aberdeen Angus £258, Belgian Blue £240, Aberdeen Angus £210, £202; W and T Munnis, Kilraughts, Aberdeen Angus £255; S Casey, Cloughmills, Fleckvieh £250; Glarryford farmer, Aberdeen Angus £240; S McMurray, Dungiven, Aberdeen Angus £240, £200; T Faith, Limavady, Friesian £235; N Quigley, Dungiven, Limousin £235; W K Shiels, Maghera, Aberdeen Angus £230; I Smyth, Castlerock, Aberdeen Angus £228; M and H Gilmour, Ballymoney, Montbeliarde £225, £218; G and E M Pollock, Ballymoney, Montbeliarde £222.

Heifer calves: M Hemphill, Armoy, Simmental £285; Ballybracken Farms, Limousin £272; W and T Munnis, Kilraughts, Aberdeen Angus £265; A Evans, Dungiven, Limousin £260; J Junkin, Bellaghy, Aberdeen Angus £240; A and D Porte, Ballyronan, Aberdeen Angus £225; W Wylie, Dunloy, Fleckvieh £220, £200; P Brown, Clough, Aberdeen Angus £218; I Smyth, Castlerock, Aberdeen Angus £216; A Chestnutt, Ballymoney, Belgian Blue £200; J Close, Rasharkin, Belgian Blue £200.

Friesian calves: Super trade met with more required to satisfy demand.

Good young calves to £235. Good demand for thick types.

Weanlings/suck calves: 60 on offer with more required to satisfy demand. Being offered for sale at approximately 12.30pm weekly. Continental and Friesian lumps a super trade. Customers for cattle up to 18 months.

A super entry of 650 on Monday 28th August met an easier trade than the previous week, however quality lambs and ewes realising premium prices. More sheep needed every week.

Lambs: McCollum Farms, Coleraine, 22.5k, £82.50 (367); D Lynn, Portglenone, 21k, £76.50 (364); R Kennedy, Macosquin, 22k, £79 (359); Ballymoney farmer, 20.5k, £73.40 (358); R Young, Ballymoney, 21.5k, £77 (358); N Mark, Rasharkin, 22.5k, £80 (356), 22k, £78 (355); R McGinley, Ballymoney, 22.5k, £79.50 (353); S Harkin, Limavady, 21.5k, £75.40 (351); J Gould, Ringsend, 22k, £77 (350); D Hazlett, Aghadowey, 22k, £77 (350); G Kerr, Coleraine, 22.5k, £78.70 (350); M McLeister, Portglenone, 22k, £77 (350); T Topping, Garvagh, 23k, £80.50 (350).

Fat ewes: 210 on offer met a steady trade for all types on offer including grazing types. Ewes to £100.70. Brisk demand for all types on offer.

A good entry of dairy stock on Tuesday 29th August met a good steady trade to a top of £1,760 for a calved heifer. More stock required weekly.

M Millar, Coleraine, calved heifers to £1,760, £1,380; W R Savage, Magherafelt, calved heifers to £1,660, £1,410; T and J Mackey, Ballyclare, second calver £1,510, calved heifer £1,500; W Campbell, Magherafelt, calved Ayr cow £1,340; S Kirkpatrick, Ballymoney batch of maiden heifers to £740, £705, £655.

A super entry of 330 stock on Wednesday 30th August at Kilrea continued to meet with a super trade.

Steers to £1,392, heifers to £1,520 and fat cows £1,635.

Fat cows: (80 on offer, flying trade - more required).

Claudy farmer, 670k Charolais, £1,400 (209), 540k Limousin, £990 (183); S D Quigg, Maghera, 850k Belgian Blue, £1,645 (194), 660k Limousin, £970 (147); P Gilmore, Kilrea, 590k Limousin, £1,132 (192); J O’Kane, Garvagh, 900k Limousin, £1,635 (182); M Gilmore, Kilrea, 540k, Limousin £955 (177), 590k, £935 (159), 660k Belgian Blue, £945 (143); P Dougherty, Castlerock, 690k Limousin, £1,195 (173); J Gilfillan, Myroe, 810k Limousin, £1,400 (173), 670k, £965 (144); N Rafferty, Swatragh, 600k Limousin, £1,030 (172); Claudy farmer, 680k Charolais, £1,107 (163), 560k Simmental, £880 (157); J McCurdy, Bushmills, 710k Limousin, £1,150 (162), 650k, £1,042 (160); Henry Farms, Armoy, 600k Fleckvieh, £965 (161); R Kelso, Upperlands, 570k Friesian, £878 (154); S McAteer, Randalstown, 700k Aberdeen Angus, £1,075 (154); J Morrison, Dungiven, 670k Limousin, £980 (146); B McAuley, Bushmills, 650k Limousin, £935 (144); J and P McAuley, Ballymoney, 790k Charolais, £1,070 (135); G and E M Pollock, Ballymoney, 520k, Montbeliarde£700 (135); W Cochrane, Mosside, 670k Ayr bull, £930 (139).

Suckler stock: Quality lots required.

Magherafelt farmer, Limousin cow with Limousin bull calf at foot to £1,405, Belgian Blue cow with Charolais bull calf £1,220; D Hazlett, Aghadowey, batch of springing Aberdeen Angus/Limousin heifers to £1,250, £1,100, £1,065; D McKee, Randalstown, batch of springing Aberdeen Angus heifers to £1,090.

Heifers: P Faulkner, Ringsend, 490k Belgian Blue, £1,172 (239), 490k Charolais, £1,110 (227); R Brown, Garvagh, 480k Blonde D’Aquitaine, £1,092 (228); F Duffin, Toomebridge, 480k Charolais, £1,075 (224), 550k, £1,125 (205), 460k, £930 (202), 490k, £992 (202); W McMullan, Ballycastle, 300k Charolais, £650 (217), 330k Limousin, £700 (212); Garvagh farmer, 580k Charolais, £1,250 (216), 610k, £1,300 (213), 730k, £1,520 (208), 620k, £1,275 (206); A Devlin, Drumsurn, 400k Limousin, £860 (215); D Hazlett, Aghadowey, 500k Limousin, £1,060 (212); P O’Neill, Toomebridge, 400k Limousin, £840 (210), 360k, £740 (206), 440k, £895 (203); D Norris, Macosquin, 480k Charolais £985 (205); E Simpson, Castledawson, 460k Limousin, £945 (205), 440k, £885 (201); D Scott, Garvagh, 470k Limousin, £945 (201); Rasharkin farmer, 440k Limousin, £885 (201).

Steers: L Mullan, Garvagh, 360k Limousin £895 (249); D and L Mullan, Garvagh, 400k Limousin, £930 (233), 350k, £772 (221); A and D Gillan, Ballymoney, 430k Simmental, £958 (223), 460k, £940 (204); W McKay, Glarryford, 630k Limousin, £1,392 (221); D Mullan, Garvagh, 420k Charolais, £870 (207); F McClure, Ballymoney, 610k Limousin, £1,250 (205), 550k, £1,100 (200); Garvagh farmer, 450k Charolais, £920 (204); T Savage, Magherafelt, 420k Limousin, £842 (201); M Gilmore, Kilrea, 370k Simmental, £740 (200).

Friesian and Aberdeen Angus steers a flying trade with more required for strong demand.

Auctioneers: H A McIlrath and Sons Ltd.