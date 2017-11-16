Flying trade for all types on offer at Kilrea Mart

A good entry of 240 calves on Thursday 9th November at Kilrea Mart met a flying trade for all types on offer.

Continental calves required to satisfy demand.

Good selection of weanlings on offer.

Bull calves

G Jeffers, Ballyronan, Charolais £425; Kilrea farmer, Limousin £360; Aghadowey farmer, Limousin £360; C Keane and Sons, Moneymore, Belgian Blue £355, £300, Fleckvieh £245; K Beattie, Finvoy, Limousin £350; M and H Gilmour, Ballymoney, Belgian Blue £320, £295, £290, Montbeliarde £250, £205; A Wallace, Tobermore, Belgian Blue £318, Aberdeen Angus £235; N Allen, Ballymena, Simmental £312, £295; A Gordon, Portglenone, Simmental £300, £285; Toome farmer, Limousin £300, £295; G and E M Pollock, Ballymoney, Montbeliarde £292; T Harbinson, Aghadowey, Aberdeen Angus £285, £238; J E and S Bloomfield, Portglenone, Belgian Blue £282, £200; McKinney Bros, Maghera, Aberdeen Angus £280; J Tannahill, Macosquin, Belgian Blue £280; R Armstrong, Garvagh, Fleckvieh £265, Aberdeen Angus £260; I Wallace, Upperlands, Aberdeen Angus £258; I Small, Ahoghill, Aberdeen Angus £255; Irwin Drumcroone, Blackhill, Aberdeen Angus £240, Simmental £210; Ballymena farmer, Simmental £240; D J McAtamney, Portglenone, Aberdeen Angus £228; J Oliver, Limavady, Aberdeen Angus £220; R Gillespie, Ahoghill, Hereford £200.

Heifer calves:

K Beattie, Finvoy, Limousin £330, £290, £265; C Walls, Ballyronan, Limousin £325; R Armstrong, Garvagh, Belgian Blue £310, £282; V Craig, Ballykelly, Limousin £305, £218; Aghadowey farmer, Limousin £300; C and E White, Ballycastle, Limousin £290; M and H Gilmour, Ballymoney, Belgian Blue £260; Limavady farmer, Fleckvieh £260; Ballymena farmer, Limousin £240; N Allen, Ballymena, Simmental £225; A Gordon, Portglenone, Simmental £225; G and E M Pollock, Ballymoney, Montbeliarde £210; B and J Barr, Aghadowey, Belgian Blue £208; W McKinney, Maghera, Aberdeen Angus £200.

Friesian calves

Super trade met with more required to satisfy demand. Good young calves to £185.

Good demand for thick types.

Weanlings/suckling calves

60 on offer with more required to satisfy demand.

Being offered for sale at approximately 12.30pm weekly.

Continental and Friesian lumps a super trade.

Customers for cattle up to 18 months.

A good entry of sheep on Monday 13th November met a sharp trade.

More sheep need every week.

Lambs:

M Cunning, Glarryford, 23k, £80 (348); C Gribben, Dunloy, 24.5k, £84.50 (345); J McNeill, Coleraine, 22k, £75.70 (344); R Brown, Garvagh, 21k, £72 (343); J Feeney, Londonderry, 25k, £85.40 (342); S McNeill, Rasharkin, 22.5k, £76.80 (341); M Burton, Limavady, 23k, £78.20 (340); J Semple, Dungiven, 20k, £68 (340); S McNeill, Rasharkin, 22.5k, £76.20 (339); D Adams, Bushmills, 21k, £71 (338); L Reid, Coleraine, 25k, £84.60 (338); S McLaughlin, Garvagh, 24.5k, £82.60 (337); G R Wallace, Kilrea, 22k, £74 (336); E Steele, Portglenone, 22k, £73.80 (336); J Kirk, Ballymoney, 24k, £80 (333); G Wilkinson, Cookstown, 24.5k, £81.40 (332).

Heavy lambs sold to a top of £85.80.

Fat ewes on offer met a steady trade for all types on offer including grazing types.

Ewes to £77.

Brisk demand for all types on offer.

A good entry of 20 dairy stock on Tuesday 14th November met a super trade to a top of £2,100 for a calved heifer.

More stock required weekly.

Williamm Millar, calved heifer £2,100; J Moore, Portstewart, calved heifers to £2,020, £1,880, £1,700; W Campbell, Coleraine, calved heifers to £1,880 twice; T McCracken, Limavady, calved heifer to £1,720.

A smaller entry of 190 stock on Wednesday 15th November at Kilrea, continued to meet with a super trade.

Steers sold to £1,402, heifers sold to £1,230 and fat cows sold to £1,075.

Fat cows: (70 on offer, flying trade - more required)

P Stewart, Garvagh, 580k Charolais, £1,070 (185), 560k Limousin, £990 (177), 720k Charolais, £1,075 (149); D Thompson, Dungiven, 610k Charolais, £1,050 (172); H McFetridge, Garvagh, 620k Simmental, £1,022 (165), 670k Limousin, £990 (148), 670k, £940 (140), 640k, £890 (139); Grange Farms, Castlerock, 650k Holstein, £1,035 (159); A and D Gillan, Ballymoney, 660k Simmental, £980 (149), 700k Belgian Blue, £980 (140); R McGinley, Ballymoney, 600k Limousin, £880 (147); W Doherty, Articlave, 450k Limousin, £640 (142); McAleese Farms, Garvagh, 660k Friesian, £915 (139); Kilrea farmer, 410k Limousin, £550 (134); Limavady farmer, 640k Belgian Blue, £850 (133); I Lamont, Cullybackey, 530k Belgian Blue, £700 (132); J J O’Kane, Kilrea, 720k Saler, £935 (130).

Suckler stock: Quality lots required.

R Hammond, Desertmartin, Simmental cow with Simmental bull calf at foot to £1,290; Oscar Shiels and Co, Kilrea, batch of Parthenais cows in calf Parthenais/Stabiliser to £1,100 and £1,050.

Heifers:

Garvagh farmer, 600k Charolais, £1,230 (205), 610k, £1,220 (200), 570k, £1,125 (197), 530k, £1,020 (193); D McKay, Ballymena, 270k Limousin, £525 (194), 310k, £600 (194).

Steers:

N Glass, Rasharkin, 290k Blonde D’Aquitaine, £635 (219); D McKay, Ballymena, 310k Limousin, £638 (206), 300k, £590 (197), 290k, £570 (197), 310k, £600 (194), 300k, £580 (193); R Getty, Upperlands, 650k Limousin £1,318 (203), 700k, £1,402 (200); D Rainey, Maghera, 475k Aberdeen Angus, £930 (196).

Friesian and Aberdeen Angus a flying trade with more required for strong demand.

Auctioneers: H A McIlrath and Sons Ltd.