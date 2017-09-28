Flying trade for cattle at Kilrea Mart

A good entry of 240 calves at Kilrea Mart on Thursday 21st September met a flying trade for all types on offer.

Continental calves required to satisfy demand. Good selection of weanlings on offer.

Bull calves

R Armstrong, Garvagh, Belgian Blue £425; Cookstown farmer, Aberdeen Angus £415; Draperstown farmer, Belgian Blue £415; G Stewart, Portglenone, Aberdeen Angus £392; J Ramsey, Magherafelt, Belgian Blue £365, £320, Aberdeen Angus £230, Belgian Blue £200; Drumahoe farmer, Charolais £355, Aberdeen Angus £335; A J W Knipe and Son, Ballymoney, Aberdeen Angus £352, £265; R Hill, Randalstown, Belgian Blue £342, £295; Maghera farmer, Limousin £315; W T A Kelso, Portglenone, Belgian Blue £310, Simmental £230, £215; M Currie, Ballymoney, Aberdeen Angus £300; Bellaghy farmer, Speckle Park £290; Toome farmer, Limousin £282; W Andrew, Ballyclare, Limousin £280, £278; E McIlmoyle, Rasharkin, Simmental £270, £250; J Close, Rasharkin, Hereford £265; P McCann, Cookstown, Belgian Blue £260; R Bell, Portglenone, Fleckvieh £250; W Simpson, Cullybackey, Aberdeen Angus £245; R D and A Smyth, Dungiven, Limousin £235, £225; S Casey, Cloughmills, Fleckvieh £208.

Heifer calves: Drumahoe farmer, Charolais £355, Hereford £240; C Crawford, Clough, Hereford £330; J Ramsey, Magherafelt, Aberdeen Angus £330, £250; W Andrew, Ballyclare, Limousin £320; J Rainey, Ahoghill, Belgian Blue £290; M Currie, Ballymoney, Aberdeen Angus £245; R D and A Smyth, Dungiven, Limousin £235; Kilrea farmer, Hereford £230, £205; Draperstown farmer, Simmental £228; E McIlmoyle, Rasharkin, Simmental £222; Magherafelt farmer, Blonde D’Aquitaine £200.

Friesian calves: Super Trade met with more required to satisfy demand. Good young calves to £195. Good demand for thick types.

Weanlings/suck calves: 110 on offer with more required to satisfy demand. Being offered for sale at approximately 12.30pm weekly. Continental and Friesian lumps a super trade. Customers for cattle up to 18 months.

A super entry of 550 on Monday 25th September met an easier trade than the previous week, however quality lambs and ewes realising premium prices. More sheep needed every week.

Lambs: Limavady farmer, 19.5k, £67 (344); M Pollock, Coleraine, 22k, £73 (332); H McErlean, Portglenone, 21k, £68.50 (326); S J Smyth, Randalstown, 21.5k, £70 (326); Ballymoney farmer, 22k, £71 (323); D Wylie, Rasharkin, 22k, £71 (323); A Blair, Macosquin, 21.5k, £69.20 (322); T McNeilly, Toomebridge, 22.5k, £72 (320); J Kirk, Ballymoney, 24k, £76.60 (319); L Reid, Coleraine, 24k, £76.60 (319); J Andrews, Portglenone, 22.5k, £71.50 (318); N Quigg, Kilrea, 22.5k, £71 (316).

Fat ewes: 110 on offer met a steady trade for all types on offer including grazing types. Ewes to £73. Brisk demand for all types on offer.

A good entry of dairy stock on Tuesday 26th September met a good steady trade to a top of £1,700 for a calved heifer. More required weekly.

M Millar, Coleraine, second calver £1,700; J Moore, Portstewart, calved heifers to £1,700, £1,600, £1,500; A McCaw, Coleraine, batch of calved heifers to £1,450, £1,410, £1,370, £1,360 and £1310.

A good entry of 300 stock on Wednesday 27th September at Kilrea, continued to meet with a super trade.

Steers sold to £1,535, heifers sold to £1,360 and fat cows sold to £1,090.

Fat cows: (80 on offer, flying trade - more required)

T Martin, Dunloy, 530k Limousin, £960 (181); Ballymena farmer, 570k Limousin, £1,000 (175); E Connor, Maghera, 660k Charolais, £1,085 (164), 610k, £900 (148); S and B Jamieson, Ballycastle, 530k Limousin, £870 (164); N Rosborough, Claudy, 690k Belgian Blue, £1,090 (158); W and I Whiteside, Limavady, 490k Fleckvieh, £770 (157); W Millen, Garvagh, 680k Simmental, £1,040 (153); W Andrew, Ballyclare, 570k Saler, £865 (152), 600k, £890 (148), 690k, £985 (143); Lakeview Farms, Ballyronan, 550k Friesian, £838 (152), 620k, £880 (142), 490k, £685 (140); H Clarke, Upperlands, 670k Limousin, £970 (145); D Semple, Dungiven, 580k Limousin, £780 (135); F Duffin, Toomebridge, 670k Blonde D’Aquitaine, £895 (134); R Sloan, Kilrea, 780k Limousin, £1,040 (133), 600k, £795 (133); R D McWhirter, Glarryford, 520k Holstein, £685 (132), 580k, £730 (126); J T Reid, Kilraughts, 690k Fleckvieh, £900 (130); M Currie, Ballymoney, 410k Friesian, £525 (128); R D McWhirter, Glarryford, 670k Holstein bullock, £1,025 (153); L Black, Ballymoney, 960k Limousin bull, £1,245 (130).

Suckler stock: Quality lots required.

Limavady parmer, Parthenais cow with Parthenais heifer calf at foot to £1,565, Parthenais springer in calf Limousin bull £1,340; G McErlean, Kilrea, Limousin cow with Limousin bull calf at foot to £1,140.

Heifers: S and B Jamieson, Ballycastle, 320k Limousin, £732 (229), 310k, £635 (205); T Davison, Desertmartin, 370k Limousin, £830 (224), 370k, £795 (215), 390k Charolais, £827 (212); J S Hamilton and Son, Kells, 380k Limousin, £825 (217); Toomebridge farmer, 400k Limousin, £865 (216); Ballymena farmer, 520k Charolais, £1,090 (210), 470k Limousin, £980 (209), 400k Stabiliser, £810 (203), 420k, £840 (200); D Hood, Claudy, 430k Charolais, £900 (209), 480k Limousin, £1,000 (208), 510k Charolais, £1,035 (203), 510k, £1,018 (200); J Kelso, Upperlands, 400k Charolais, £820 (205); N Glass, Rasharkin, 500k Blonde D’Aquitaine £1,018 (204); W Millen, Garvagh, 360k Charolais, £730 (203); T Bates and Son, Magherafelt, 350k Blonde D’Aquitaine, £702 (201); D Moon, Ringsend, 380k Charolais, £762 (201); J Campbell, Upperlands, 680k Limousin, £1,360 (200).

Steers: Ballintoy farmer, 420k Limousin, £960 (229), 400k, £912 (228), 410k Belgian Blue, £875 (213), 370k Charolais, £765 (207), 430k Limousin, £880 (205); F Craig, Macosquin, 400k Simmental, £885 (221), 500k, £1,075 (215), 450k, £965 (214), 320k, £675 (211), 520k, £1,095 (211), 440k, £918 (209), 520k, £1,065 (205); D McKee, Portglenone, 390k Limousin, £860 (221), 550k, £1,135 (206); Coleraine farmer, 570k Limousin, £1,160 (204); S Bolton, Kilrea, 390k Limousin, £840 (215); G Douglas, Aghanloo, 620k Blonde D’Aquitaine £1,322 (213), 650k, £1,365 (210), 700k, £1,465 (209), 650k, £1,360 (209); M Rea, Ballymoney, 360k Charolais, £765 (213), 310k, £640 (207); Ballymoney farmer, 650k Charolais, £1,365 (210), 490k, £1,020 (208), 580k, £1,180 (203), 540k Limousin, £1,085 (201); Toomebridge farmer, 370k Limousin, £765 (207); Kilrea farmer, 690k Limousin, £1,400 (203); J Kelso, Upperlands, 450k Limousin, £910 (202); M Rea, Ballymoney, 380k Charolais, £760 (200).

Friesian and Aberdeen Angus steers a flying trade with more required for strong demand.

Auctioneer: H A McIlrath and Sons Ltd.