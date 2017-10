Forward bullocks sell for £1,125 at Markethill Mart

An increased entry of 840 cattle at Markethill on Saturday 7th October continued to sell in a firm demand for quality stock.

Buyers and sellers throughout Northern Ireland in attendance and a considerable number of stock was bought for export to the mainland.

BULLOCKS

350 store bullocks continued to sell in an excellent demand.

Forward bullocks sold steadily from £200 to £222 per 100 kilos for 508k Charolais at £1,130 followed by £216 per 100 kilos for 520k at £1,125.

Top price of £1,385 was paid for a 690k Charolais bullock £201 per 100 kilos.

Good quality middleweights sold to £200 to £231 per 100 kilos for 450k Charolais at £1,040 from a Newtownhamilton producer.

Lightweights sold to a top of £253 per 100 kilos for 348k at £880.

Main demand from £200 to £240 per 100 kilos.

Friesian bullocks sold to £168 for 536k at £900 with all suitable friesians from £130 to £156 per 100 kilos.

Forward bullocks

Castlewellan farmer 508k, £1,130, £222.00; Lisburn farmer 520k, £1,125, £216.00; Castlewellan farmer 510k, £1,090, £214.00; Bessbrook farmer 510k, £1,075, £211.00; Newry farmer 520k, £1,095, £211.00; Armagh farmer 510k, £1,065, £209.00; Castlewellan farmer 514k, £1,070, £208.00; Castlewellan farmer 524k, £1,090, £208.00.

Middleweight bullocks

Newtownhamilton farmer 450k, £1,040, £231.00; Bessbrook farmer 424k, £960, £226.00; Tassagh farmer 408k, £920, £226.00; Castlewellan farmer 462k, £1,040, £225.00; Belleek farmer 458k, £1,010, £221.00; Moy farmer 404k, £890, £220.00; Castlewellan farmer 460k, £1,000, £217.00; Bessbrook farmer 466k, £1,010, £217.00.

Lightweight bullocks

Aughnacloy farmer 348k, £880, £253.00; Aughnacloy farmer 390k, £935, £240.00; Tassagh farmer 382k, £910, £238.00; Caledon farmer 372k, £875, £235.00; Tandragee farmer 354k, £825, £233.00; Lisburn farmer 346k, £800, £231.00; Markethill farmer 384k, £810, £211.00.

Friesian bullocks

Armagh farmer 536k, £900, £168.00; Mayobridge farmer 524k, £820, £156.00; Mayobridge farmer 524k, £775, £148.00; Mayobridge farmer 538k, £790, £147.00; Banbridge farmer 590k, £835, £142.00; Gilford farmer 576k, £815, £141.00; Mayobridge farmer 506k, £710, £140.00.

HEIFERS

280 heifers maintained their recent trade.

Good quality forward heifers sold steadily from £190 to £223 per 100 kilos for a 518k Limousin at £1,155 from a Killinchy farmer.

The same owner received £221 per 100 kilos for 566k Charolais at £1,250.

Top price heifer £1,320 for 650k from a Poyntzpass producer.

Good quality middleweights sold from £195 to £233 for a 446k at £1,040 from a Newtownhamilton producer.

Forward heifers

Killinchy farmr 518k, £1,155, £223.00; Killinchy farmr 566k, £1,250, £221.00; Newtownhamiton farmer 556k, £1,225, £220.00; Killinchy farmer 554k, £1,200, £217.00; Killinchy farmer 556k, £1,195, £215.00; Newry farmer 552k, £1,175, £213.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 516k, £1,085, £210.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 552k, £1,160, £210.00; Newry farmer 538k, £1,130, £210.00.

Middleweight heifers

Newtownhamilton farmer 446k, £1,040, £233.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 488k, £1,090, £223.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 464k, £1,030, £222.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 470k, £1,040, £221.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 496k, £1,090, £220.00; Newry farmer 482k, £1,020, £212.00; Lisburn farmer 464k, £980, £221.00; Tandragee farmer 454k, £950, £209.00.

WEANLINGS

Nearly 200 weanlings sold in a steady demand.

Good quality heifer weanlings sold from £200 to £249 per 100 kilos for 374k blue at £930 from a Milford producer.

Light male weanlings sold from £210 to £266 for 248k Charolais at £660 from a Waringstown producer.

Strong male weanlings sold from £190 to £216 for 430k at £930.

Heifer weanlings

Milford farmer 374k, £930, £249.00; Derrynoose farmer 302k, £665, £220.00; Loughgilly farmer 368k, £800, £217.00; Derrynoose farmer 278k, £630, £227.00; Newry farmer 204k, £445, £218.00; Waringstown farmer 218k, £475, £218.00; Loughgilly farmer 392k, £810, £207.00.

Strong male weanlings

Rostrevor farmer 430k, £930, £216.00; Rostrevor farmer 434k, £900, £207.00; Rostrevor farmer 420k, £870, £207.00; Gilford farmer 418k, £825, £197.00.

Light male weanlings

Waringstown farmer 248k, £660, £266.00; Tassagh farmer 282k, £690, £244.00; Rostrevor farmer 338k, £850, £251.00; Tassagh farmer 314k, £770, £245.00; Tassagh farmer 286k, £690, £241.00; Ballyward farmer 286k, £680, £237.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 316k, £750, £237.00; Tassagh farmer 304k, £720, £236.00.