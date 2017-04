Forward heifers sell £1,175 for 514k at Markethill Mart

An increased entry of store cattle and weanlings at Markethill on Saturday 22nd April continued to sell in an exceptionally strong demand.

Buyers and sellers from throughout Northern Ireland were in attendance.

HEIFERS: 220 store heifers sold in another excellent trade. Forward heifers sold to £229 per 100 kilos for 514k at £1,175 from a Rathfriland farmer.

Main demand from £200 to £221 per 100 kilos for 560k at £1,240 from a Cullyhanna farmer.

Top price £1,250 for 590k at £210 per 100 kilos for a Hilltown farmer.

Good quality middleweights sold from £210 to £236 per 100 kilos for 470k at £1,110 from a Rathfriland farmer.

Lightweights sold from £210 to £239 for 330k at £790 from a Seaforde producer.

Forward heifers: Rathfriland farmer 514k, £1,175, £229.00; Cullyhanna farmer 560k, £1,240, £221.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 542k, £1,180, £218.00; Banbridge farmer 548k, £1,190, £217.00; Banbridge farmer 554k, £1,195, £216.00; Banbridge farmer 530k, £1,130, £213.00; HIlltown farmer 596k, £1,250 £210.00.

Middleweight heifers: Rathfriland farmer 470k, £1,110 £236.00; Rathfriland farmer 494k, £1,130 £229.00; Middletown farmer 496k, £1,125 £227.00; Rathfriland farmer 414k, £930, £225.00; Middletown farmer 416k, £920, £221.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 478k, £1,050, £220.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 492k, £1,080, £220.00; Rathfriland farmer 452k, £980, £217.00.

Lightweight heifers: Seaforde farmer 330k, £790, £239.00; Rathfriland farmer 388k, £910, £235.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 340k, £790, £232.00; Collone farmer 340k, £785, £231.00; Derrynoose farmer 340k, £775, £228.00; Keady farmer 372k, £840, £226.00; Portadown farmer 388k, £865, £223.00; Seaford farmer 308k, £680, £221.00.

BULLOCKS: 270 store bullocks sold in a very firm demand. Forward bullocks sold from £200 to £232 per 100 kilos for 510k at £1,180 from a Tassagh farmer.

Top price £1,375 for a 650k (211 per 100 kilos).

Middleweight bullocks sold to £243 per 100 kilos for 448k at £1,090 from an Altnamackin producer.

Main demand from £210 to £237 per 100 kilos.

Good quality lightweights sold £220 to £269 per 100 kilos for 368k at £990 for a Newtownhamilton farmer.

Friesian bullocks sold in the best trade for some time an exceptionally good quality pens of Friesians from a Tullyvallen farmer selling from £160 to £185 per 100 kilos for a 616k Friesian at £1,140. Several more sold in excess of £1,000 to £1,100 each.

Forward bullocks: Tassagh farmer 508k, £1,180, £232.00; Tassagh farmer 514k, £1,175, £229.00; Belleeks farmer 510k, £1,160, £227.00; Belleeks farmer 508k, £1,150 £226.00; Loughgilly farmer 528k, £1,175, £223.00; Tassagh farmer 538k, £1,190, £221.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 568k, £1,255, £221.00.

Friesian bullocks

Tullyvallen farmer 616k, £1,140, £185.00; Tullyvallen farmer 604k, £1,100, £182.00; Tullyvallen farmer 578k, £1,035, £179.00; Tullyvallen farmer 550k, £965, £175.00; Tullyvallen farmer 624k, £1,085, £174.00; Craigavon farmer 648k, £1,100, £170.00; Derrynoose farmer 688k, £1,165, £169.00.

Middleweight bullocks: Newtownhamilton farmer 448k, £1,090, £243.00; Armagh farmer 464k, £1,100, £237.00; Belleeks farmer 486k, £1,140, £235.00; Belleeks farmer 420k, £980, £233.00; Tassagh farmer 480k, £1,115, £232.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 448k, £1,025, £229.00; Annaghmore farmer 420k, £960, £229.00; Keady farmer 412k, £940, £228.00.

Lightweight bullocks: Newtownhamilton farmer 368k, £990, £269.00; Dungannon farmer 336k, £880, £261.00; Dungannon farmer 310k, £785, £253.00; Aughnacloy farmer 310k, £770, £248.00; Stewartstown farmer 318k, £775, £243.00; Stewartstown farmer 342k, £800, £234.00; Forkhill farmer 366k, £840, £229.00; Belleeks farmer 390k, £890, £228.00.

WEANLINGS: 160 lots in the weanling ring continued to sell in a very strong demand.

Good quality male weanlings sold from £230 to £310 per 100 kilos for 268k at £885 from a Newtownhamilton farmer.

Top price £990 for 370k Char weanling for a Forkhill producer 268k per 100 kilos.

Good quality heifer weanlings sold from £210 to £263 per 100 kilos for a 306k BB at £805 for a Whitecross farmer.

Male weanlings: Newtownhamilton farmer 286k, £885, £310.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 290k, £870, £300.00; Middletown farmer 310k, £870, £281.00; Newry farmer 324k, £905, £279.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 308k, £855, £278.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 370k, £990, £268.00; Moy farmr 312k, £830, £266.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 370k, £960, £259.00.

Heifer weanlings: Newry farmer 306k, £805, £263.00; Newry farmer 266k, £670, £252.00; Newry farmer 266k, £660, £248.00; Newry farmer 258k, £640, £248.00; Newry farmer 318k, £785, £247.00; Collone farmer 346k, £845, £244.00; Newry farmer 278k, £675, £243.00; Newry farmer 248k, £600, £242.00.

Suckler outfits sold at £1,450, £1,340, £1,300.