Forward heifers sell to £1,230 at Markethill Mart

An increased entry of 470 cattle at Markethill on Saturday, June 10th sold in an exceptionally strong trade in all rings.

320 store cattle sold in an exceptionally good demand forward heifers sold to £235 per 100 kilos for 524k at £1,230 from a Cullyhanna farmer with Angus heifers selling to £225 per 100 kilos for 550k at £1,245 from a Newtownhamilton farmer.

HEIFERS: All good quality heifers sold to £210 to £225 per 100 kilos and up to £1,300 paid for 610k (213 per 100 kilos).

Good quality middleweight heifers sold from £200 to £239 per 100 kilos for 496k at £1,185 from a Rathfriland farmer followed by £231 for 492k at £1,135 from a Rathfriland farmer.

Good quality lightweight heifers sold to £210 to £237 for 340k at £810 from a Middletown producer.

Forward heifers: Cullyhanna farmer 524k, £1,230, £235.00; Newtownhamilton farmr 554k, £1,245, £225.00; Cullyhanna farmer 538k, £1,190, £221.00; Annaghmore farmer 580k, £1,280, £221.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 560k, £1,230, £219.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 568k, £1,240, £218.00; Cullyhanna farmer 570k, £1,240, £217.00; Jerrettspass farmer 512k, £1,105, £215.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 594k, £1,275, £214.00.

Middleweight heifers: Rathfriland farmer 496k, £1,185, £239.00; Rathfriland farmer 492k, £1,135, £231.00; Ballynahinch farmer 416k, £930, £224.00; Ballynahinch farmer 468k, £1,030, £220.00; Rathfriland farmer 456k, £950, £208.00; Rathfriland farmer 452k, £940, £208.00; Milford farmer 454k, £940, £207.00; Armagh farmer 412k, £845, £205.00.

Lightweight heifers: Middletown farmer 342k, £810, £237.00; Middletown farmer 348k, £785, £226.00; Middletown farmer 376k, £835, £222.00; Blackwatertown farmer 344k, £760, £221.00; Middletown farmer 366k, £800, £219.00; Middletown farmer 394k, £845, £215.00; Newry farmer 390k, £835, £214.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 394k, £835, £212.00.

BULLOCKS: 190 bullocks returned an exceptionally strong demand for all classes.

Forward bullocks sold from £215 to £233 per 100 kilos for 504k at £1,175 from a Blackwatertown producer.

Top price bullock £1,385 for 638k Char (217 per 100 kilos) for a Dungannon farmer.

Middleweight steers sold to £234 for 492k at £1,150 for a Gilford producer.

Good quality Friesian bullocks sold in the best trade for some weeks with middleweights to £182 for 422k at £770.

Heavy Friesian bullocks sold to £178 per 100 kilos for 614k at £1,095 from a Middletown farmer.

Several Friesians made in excess of £1,000 with all good quality Friesians selling from £150 to £171 per 100 kilos.

Forward bullocks: Blackwatertown farmer 504k, £1,175, £233.00; Belleeks farmer 510k, £1,180, £231.00; Mullabawn 540k, £1,245, £230.00; Gilford farmer 566k, £1,290, £227.00; Banbridge farmer 516k, £1,170, £226.00; Belleeks farmer 526k, £1,190, £226.00; Mullabawn farmer 634k, £1,430, £226.00; Rathfriland farmer 566k, £1,265, £224.00; Dungannon farmer 600k, £1,340, £223.00; Mullabawn farmer 550k, £1,225, £223.00; Richhill farmer 510k £1,130, £222.00.

Forward Friesian bullocks: Armagh farmer 614k, £1,095, £178.00; Whitecross farmer 514k, £880, £171.00; Armagh farmer 570k, £970, £170.00; Blackwatertown farmer 530k, £900, £170.00; Lurgan farmer 512k, £860, £168.00; Newry farmer 596k, £1,000, £168.00; Armagh farmer 618k, £1,000, £162.00.

Middleweight bullocks: Gilford farmer 492k, £1,150, £234.00; Banbridge farmer 452k, £1,045 £231.00; Banbridge farmer 482k, £1,110, £230.00; Gilford farmer 490k, £1,125, £229.00; Banbridge farmer 500k, £1,140, £228.00; Rathfriland farmer 498k, £1,115, £224.00; Lurgan farmer 404k, £900, £223.00; Ballynahinch farmer 448k, £995, £222.00.

Middleweight Friesian bullocks: Moy farmer 422k, £770, £182.00; Dungannon farmer 446k, £760, £170.00; Belleeks farmer 460k, £750, £163.00; Lurgan farmer 432k, £700, £162.00; Belleeks farmer 426k, £690, £161.00; Poyntzpass farmer 498k, £800, £160.00.

WEANLINGS: 110 weanlings returned a steady trade.

Heifer weanlings sold to £285 per 100 kilos for 328k Lim at £940 from a Rathfriland farmer.

All good quality heifers sold from £230 to £280 per 100 kilos.

Light male weanlings sold from £240 to £294 per 100 kilos for 250k at £740 from a Banbridge producer.

Strong male weanlings sold to a top of £1,210 for 478k (253 per 100 kilos) from a Portadown farmer followed by £227 per 100 kilos for 450k at £1,020 for a Whitecross producer.

Heifer weanlings: Rathfriland farmer 328k, £940, £287.00; Banbridge farmer 186k, £535, £287.00; Mayobridge farmer 182k, £510, £280.00; Banbridge farmer 224k, £610, £272.00; Mayobridge farmer 200k, £540, £270.00; Banbridge farmer 236k, £625, £264.00; Banbridge farmer 220k, £575, £261.00; Armagh farmer 270k, £700, £259.00.

Strong male weanlings: Portadown farmer 478k, £1,210, £253.00; Whitecross farmer 450k, £1,020, £227.00; Portadown farmer 404k, £860, £213.00; Portadown farmer 416k, £880, £212.00; Banbridge farmer 410k, £860, £210.00; Derrynoose farmer 420k, £880, £210.00; Portadown farmer 482k, £985, £204.00.

Light male weanlings: Banbridge farmer 252k, £740, £294.00; Banbridge farmer 238k, £695, £292.00; Banbridge farmer 238k, £670, £282.00; Newry farmer 212k, £590, £278.00; Banbridge farmer 242k, £670, £277.00; Newry farmer 264k, £720, £273.00; Tandragee farmer 306k, £815, £266.00; Keady farmer 316k, £795, £252.00; Portadown farmer 390k, £980, £251.00; Lurgan farmer 302k, £740, £245.00.

Suckler outfits sold at £1,400, £1,290 and £1,260 each.