Forward heifers sell to £1330 for 598k at Markethill Mart

An entry of 750 cattle at Markethill on Saturday 21st January continued to sell in a very good trade in all rings.

HEIFERS: 250 heifers maintained their recent high prices. Good quality forward heifers sold steadily from £200 to £223 per 100 kilos for 520k at £1170 from a Belleeks farmer. Top price heifer £1380 for 620k from a Collone farmer. Angus heifers sold from £190 to £216 per 100 kilos for 550k at £1190. Good quality middleweight heifers from £190 to £227 per 100 kilos for 496k at £1125 from a Belleeks farmer.

Forward heifers: Belleeks farmer 524k, £1170, £223.00; Belleeks farmer 598k, £1330, £222.00; Collone farmer 624k, £1380, £221.00; Belleeks farmer 518k, £1140, £220.00; Loughgall farmer 548k, £1205, £219.00; Newry farmer 534k, £1165, £218.00; Loughgall farmer 528k, £1150, £218.00; Newry farmer 506k, £1100, £217.00.

Middleweight heifers: Belleeks farmer 496k, £1125, £227.00; Loughgilly farmer 492k, £1100, £224.00; Lisburn farmer 484k, £1060, £219.00; Loughgilly farmer 498k, £1085, £218.00; Armagh farmer 478k, £1040, £218.00; Lisburn farmer 450k, £960, £213.00; Lisburn farmer 464k, £970, £209.00.

BULLOCKS: 250 bullocks sold in a steady demand. Forward bullocks from £190 to £211 per 100 kilos for a 624k Angus at £1315. Suitable middleweights from £200 to £225 per 100 kilos for 356k at £800 from a Loughgall farmer. Good quality Friesian bullocks sold steadily from £140 to £174 per 100 kilos for 518k at £900. Top price Friesian £1045 for 670k (156 per 100 kilos).

Forward bullocks: Newtownhamilton farmer 624k, £1315 £211.00; Lisburn farmer 510k, £1045, £205.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 552k, £1130, £205.00; Tandragee farmer 520k, £1060, £204.00; Cullyhanna farmer 508k, £1035, £204.00; Armagh farmer 540k, £1100, £204.00; Armagh farmer 558k, £1135, £203.00; Armagh farmer 528k, £1070, £203.00; Armagh farmer 534k, £1080, £202.00.

Friesian bullocks: Scarva farmer 518k, £900, £174.00; Crossmaglen farmer 644k, £1025, £159.00; Newry farmer 672k, £1045, £156.00; Portadown farmer 576k, £890, £155.00; Portadown farmer 516k, £785, £152.00; Milford farmer 510k, £765, £150.00; Crossmaglen farmer 554k, £830, £150.00.

Middleweight bullocks: Loughgall farmer 356k, £800, £225.00; Keady farmer 386k, £850, £220.00; Tassagh farmer 458k, £980, £214.00; Tandragee farmer 422k, £900, £213.00; Loughgall farmer 386k, £825, £214.00; Keady farmer 400k, £840, £210.00; Loughgall farmer 358k, £750, £209.00; Tassagh farmer 414k, £865, £209.00.

WEANLINGS: 200 weanlings on offer sold in a very firm demand. Male weanlings from £220 to £285 per 100 kilos for a 256k Char at £730 from a Keady farmer. Heifer weanlings sold to £270 per 100 kilos for 322k Lim at £870 for a Portadown producer. All good quality heifers from £200 to £262 per 100 kilos.

Male weanlings: Tassagh farmer 256k, £730, £285.00; Keady farmer 218k, £590, £271.00; Tassagh farmer 242k, £630, £260.00; Tassagh farmer 258k, £665, £258.00; Portadown farmer 314k, £795, £253.00; Donacloney farmer 322k, £780, £242.00; Donacloney farmer 316k, £760, £240.00; Portadown farmer 266k, £660, £248.00; Castlewellan farmer 246k, £605, £246.00.

Heifer weanlings: Portadown farmer 322k, £870, £270.00; Newry farmer 248k, £650, £262.00; Newry farmer 270k, £700, £259.00; Keady farmer 246k, £600, £240.00; Tassagh farmer 250k, £600, £240.00; Portadown farmer 304k, £720, £237.00; Tandragee farmer 320k, £735, £230.00.

A large entry in suckler ring returned a very firm trade. Cows and calves sold to a top of £1600 with others at £1520, £1480 and £1460. Several more sold from £1100 to £1400. In-calf heifers reached £1600 for a Sim heifer from a Hillsborough farmer. Others sold from £1200 to £1560 each.