Forward heifers sell to a top price of £1,555 at Markethill Mart

Cattle trade remained very strong at Markethill on Saturday 3rd June for a very good entry of stock.

280 store cattle sold the firmest trade in several weeks.

HEIFERS: Forward heifers sold to a top of £1,555 for 710k AA heifer from a Richhill farmer.

All good quality heifers sold to £200 to £215 per 100 kilos for 538k at £1,155.

Good quality middleweight heifers sold from £210 to £243 for 450k at £1,100 for a Collone producer.

Suitable lightweight heifers from £210 to £252 for 350k at £880 for a Dungannon farmer.

Forward heifers: Richhill farmer 716k, £1,555, £217.00; Banbridge farmer 538k, £1,155, £215.00; Belleeks farmer 552k, £1,185, £215.00; Belleeks farmer 506k, £1,060, £209.00; Loughgall farmer 540k, £1,125, £208.00; Newry farmer 566k, £1,175, £208.00; Richhill farmer 622k, £1,290, £207.00; Banbridge farmer 576k, £1,180, £205.00; Newry farmer 630k, £1,270, £210.00.

Middleweight heifers: Markethill farmer 452k, £1,100, £243.00; Markethill farmer 442k, £1,010, £228.00; Newry farmer 444k, £1,000, £225.00; Newry farmer 464k, £1,030, £222.00; Tandragee farmer 500k, £1,090, £218.00; Belleeks farmer 500k, £1,090, £218.00; Newry farmer 410k, £890, £217.00.

Lightweight heifers: Dungannon farmer 350k, £880, £252.00; Armagh farmer 356k, £880, £247.00; Aughnacloy farmer 304k, £740, £243.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 370k, £885, £239.00; Hilltown farmer 348k, £830, £239.00; Keady farmer 322k, £765, £238.00; Armagh farmer 378k, £875, £232.00; Hilltown farmer 332k, £765, £230.00.

BULLOCKS: Another large entry of store bullocks sold in an excellent demand.

Good quality middleweights sold from £210 to £244 for 470k AA at £1,160 from a Rathfriland farmer followed by £239 per 100 kilos for 486k Lim at £1,160 from a Poyntzpass producer.

Forward bullocks sold to £237 per 100 kilos for a 582k AA at £1,380 for a Newtownhamilton producer.

Top price £1,445 for 620k AA (233 per 100 kilos) for a Newtownhamilton farmer.

Several heavy bullocks sold from £1,300 to £,1440 each.

All suitable lots from £200 to £231 per 100 kilos.

Heavy Friesian bullocks sold from £150 to £170 per 100 kilos for a 660k Friesian at £1,130 from a Tullyvallen farmer.

Forward bullocks: Newtownhamilton farmer 582k, £1,380, £237.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 620k, £1,445, £233.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 530k, £1,225, £231.00; Crossmaglen farmer 540k, £1,220, £226.00; Banbridge farmer 508k, £1,145, £225.00; Newry farmer 610k, £1,350, £221.00; Banbridge farmer 602k, £1,330, £221.00; Rathfriland farmer 510k, £1,110, £218.00; Tandragee farmer 664k, £1,440, £217.00.

Heavy Friesian bullocks: Tullyvallen farmer 664k, £1,130, £170.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 622k, £1,050, £169.00; Stewartstown farmer 608k, £1,005, £165.00; Stewartstown farmer 600k £985 £164.00; Lisburn farmer 550k, £895, £163.00; Stewartstown farmer 618k, £1,000, £162.00; Newry farmer 594k, £955, £161.00.

Middleweight bullocks: Rathfriland farmer 476k, £1,160, £244.00; Poyntzpass farmer 486k, £1,160, £239.00; Rathfriland farmer 418k, £975, £233.00; Rathfriland farmer 468k, £1,090, £233.00; Rathfriland farmer 494k, £1,130, £229.00; Rathfriland farmer 478k, £1,090, £228.00; Rathfriland farmer 458k, £1,030, £225.00; Rathfriland farmer 462k, £1,035, £224.00; Rathfriland farmer 434k, £970, £224.00.

Middleweight Friesian bullocks: Lurgan farmer 418k, £740, £177.00; Jerrettspass farmer 430k, £710, £165.00; Jerrettspass farmer 480k, £780, £162.00; Jerrettspass farmer 472k, £765, £162.00; Lurgan farmer 418k, £660, £157.00; Lurgan farmer 416k, £655, £157.00; Armagh farmer 422k, £65, £152.00.

WEANLINGS: 140 weanlings sold in a steady demand.

Good quality heifers sold from £220 to £284 for 250k at £710 from a Keady producer.

Stronger heifers to £268 for 350k at £950 for an Armagh farmer.

Male weanlings sold from £210 to £268 for 244k at £655.

Strong male weanlings sold to £239 per 100 kilos for 420k at £1,005 and up to £1,145 for 480k from a Crossmaglen farmer (236 per 100 kilos).

Heavy male weanlings: Crossmaglen farmer 420k, £1,005, £239.00; Crossmaglen farmer 486k, £1,145, £236.00; Markethill farmer 478k, £1,040, £218.00; Crossmaglen farmer 492k, £1,070, £218.00; Crossmaglen farmer 406k, £875, £216.00; Crossmaglen farmer 430k, £890, £207.00.

Light male weanlings: Newtownhamilton farmer 244k, £655, £268.00; Tullyvallen farmer 288k, £770, £267.00; Armagh farmer 320k, £830, £259.00; Armagh farmer 316k, £800, £253.00; Armagh farmer 334k, £840, £251.00; Katesbridge farmer 282k, £710, £252.00; Portadown farmer 258k, £620, £240.00.

Heifer weanlings: Keady farmer 250k, £710, £284.00; Armagh farmer 236k, £670, £283.00; Newry farmer 290k, £780, £269.00; Armagh farmer 354k, £950, £268.00; Moy farmer 320k, £820, £256.00; Markethill farmer 256k, £650, £253.00; Armagh farmer 306k, £740, £241.00.

SUCKLERS: Another large entry of sucklers sold in a firm demand.

Outfits sold £1,550, £1,460, £1,450, £1,440 with several more from £1,000 to £1,350 each.