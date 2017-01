Forward heifers sell up to £1315 at Markethill

An entry of 200 of store and beef cattle at Markethill on Saturday 7th January sold in an exceptionally strong demand peculiarly for forward heifers sold to £235 for 100 kilos for 550k Char at £1295 and up to £1315 each for 564k Char.

HEIFERS: Angus heifers sold to £216 per 100 kilos for 560k at £1210. All good quality forward heifers from £195 to £231 per 100 kilos. Middleweight heifers sold from £197 to £210 per 100 kilos for 490k Char at £1030. Second quality heifers sold readily from £180 to £190 per 100 kilos.

Forward heifers: Loughgall farmer 552k, £1295, £235.00; Loughgall farmer 564k, £1315, £233.00; Cullyhanna farmer 512k, £1185, £231.00; Loughgall farner 574k, £1305, £227.00; Loughgall farmer 582k, £1285, £221.00; Cullyhanna farmer 592k, £1300, £220.00; Cullyhanna farmer 568k, £1230, £217.00; Keady farmer AA 560k, £1210, £216.00.

Middleweight heifers: Collone farmer 490k, £1030, £210.00; Cullyhanna farmer 462k, £960, £207.00; Moy farmer 478k, £985, £206.00; Keady farmer 474k, £975, £205.00; Armagh farmer 474k, £955, £201.00; Cullyhanna farmer 456k, £915, £200.00.

BULLOCKS: Forward bullocks to £225 per 100 kilos for 550k at £1240 with all good quality lots from £195 to £222 for 502k at £1115. Top price bullock £1365 for 620k Lim (220) per 100 kilos. Middleweight bullocks sold from £190 to £224 for 410k at £920 from a Lurgan farmer.

Forward bullocks: Newtownhamilton farmer 550k, £1240, £225.00; Portadown farmer 502k, £1115, £222.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 620k, £1365, £220.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 532k, £1170, £220.00; Belleeks farmer 574k, £1255, £219.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 562k, £1210, £215.00; Belleeks farmer 556k, £1190, £214.00; Belleeks farmer 590k, £1260, £214.00.

Middleweight bullocks: Portadown farmer 410k, £920, £224.00; Portadown farmer 402k, £900, £224.00; Portadown farmer 476k, £1035, £217.00; Newry farmer 428k, £930, £217.00; Portadown farmer 464k, £1000, £216.00; Portadown farmer 426k, £915, £215.00; Portadown farmer 440k, £945, £215.00; Tandragee farmer 476k, £1010, £212.00.

WEANLINGS: 100 weanlings returned an exceptionally strong trade. Good quality heifers to £279 per 100 kilos for 260k at £725. Main demand £210 to £255 per 100 kilos for 280k at £710 and up to £785 for 310k Char from a Lurgan farmer. Male weanlings sold to £272 per 100 kilos for 276k at £750. All good quality males from £210 to £264 per 100 kilos.

Male weanlings: Annaghmore farmer 276k, £750, £272.00; Annaghmore farmer 256k, £675, £264.00; Moy farmer 246k, £620, £252.00; Armagh farmr 276k, £680, £246.00; Annaghmore farmer 304k, £735, £242.00; Lurgan farmer 334k, £800, £239.00; Markethill farmer 328k, £770, £235.00.

Heifer weanlings: Markethill farmer 260k, £725, £279.00; Markethill farmer 280k, £710, £254.00; Markethill farmer 280k, £695, £248.00; Lurgan farmer 310k, £785, £253.00; Donacloney farmer 292k, £705, £241.00; Collone farmer 266k, £640, £241.00; Markethill farmer 296k, £655, £221.00; Markethill farmer 226k, £490, £217.00.

A special entry of in-calf cows sold to £1800 each with others at £1700, £1600 and £1520.

Cows and calves sold to £1520 each.